Discover the Best Litecoin Casinos in 2022

Litecoin has quickly become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market. Launched in 2011 by an ex-employee of Google, Litecoin was one of the first ever altcoins available, along with Bitcoin. Today, Litecoin is one of the most sought-after currencies for gambling.

Frequently named the silver of cryptocurrencies, taking into consideration that gold would be Bitcoin, Litecoin offers an array of benefits to those who use it: it has smaller transaction fees and is able to process a wider number of transactions per second.

Another excellent advantage of Litecoin is its safety, which is one of the reasons why many people are now using its token LTC to gamble online. This token can easily be used in lieu of fiat currencies, and the good news is that there are plenty of online casinos that accept it as a payment method.

The question that remains is: which are the best Litecoin casinos? We analyzed several options to give you a list of the top 3 contenders.

Top 3 Best Litecoin Gambling Sites

These three online casinos truly stood out from the competition when all the selection criteria were considered. Not only can players use LTC tokens to play, but they also have access to top-notch games from renowned providers.

All of these Litecoin gambling sites have received a license from a gambling authority, and some even received the seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation.

Below, we’ll give you an overview of what each casino has to offer, starting with the best-rated option: BC.Game.

Selection Criteria Used To Select The Best Litecoin Casinos

There are several online casinos that accept Litecoin as a payment method. Due to this, we took four specific criterias into consideration to select the top websites where you can gamble with LTC:

Safety and security: The safety of players was one of our main concerns during the evaluation process. We gave preference to casinos that have responsible gaming protocols in place and that have received a gambling license from regulatory authorities. The security of the payment methods was also considered.

Variety of games available: The number of different games available can truly make or break the players’ experience. As such, we selected the casinos that offer a wide range of gaming options, and gave additional points to websites that have original and provably fair games.

Usability and appearance: Nowadays, players want to have access to their games wherever they are. Because of this, the websites we selected offer an excellent user experience on both computers and mobile devices. We also tested the casino games on different devices to form an opinion on their usability.

Reputation among players: One excellent way to understand the quality of a casino is to analyze what players have said about it. We completed a research on third-party feedback platforms to select the websites that have received better ratings from their own players.

The Best Litecoin Casino Reviewed

As mentioned above, BC.Game ranked first during our evaluation. This online casino was launched just a few years ago but has already managed to impress us and thousands of regular players.

Very user-friendly platform

Wide range of games

Numerous cryptocurrencies accepted

✖ Some typos were found in the content

✖ Doesn’t offer a regular welcome bonus

✖ Charges transaction fees

This Litecoin gambling casino met all the criteria to be considered the best overall gaming site. BC.Game is a very innovative brand that shines when it comes to usability and variety of games.

Being available in multiple languages, this casino offers games from well-known providers such as BGaming, Evolution Gaming, Habanero, and Pragmatic Play. Players will find an excellent selection of slot machines, but also over 100 titles of table games that include baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and poker. The online casino also developed multiple original games specially for those who enjoy the thrill of crypto markets, such as Crash.

When safety is concerned, BC.Game offers a wide range of responsible gaming protocols, including easy access to BeGambleAware. At the same time, it has received a license from the regulatory authority of Curaçao and a seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation.

The players at BC.Game also seems to be very satisfied with the service the casino provides, with the brand’s rating at Trustpilot being 4.1 stars out of 5. 74% of the players describe the casino as “excellent” or “good”, with many praising the quality of the customer support team.

Review Of The Runner Up Sites For Litecoin Gambling

Although BC.Game takes the lead when it comes to the overall gaming experience, two other casinos also managed to stand out from the competition. In this section, we’ll dive deeper into what Stake and Cloudbet have to offer.

Stake Casino – Best Original Games

Players receive Community benefits

Wide range of exclusive games

Online casino with strong social features

✖ Some well-known providers aren’t available

✖ Charges small fees on transactions

✖ Doesn’t offer a FAQ section

Launched in 2017, Stake Casino is one of the industry leaders when it comes to original games. Although players can already find a very comprehensive collection of games from renowned providers, it’s the originals that make them stay.

The original and low house-edge games were developed internally and are all provably fair. Among these options, players can opt for slot machines, roulette, blackjack, dice, and keno. There are also over 2,000 slot machines from providers such as Big Time Gaming and Yggdrasil.

Security-wise, Stake holds a gambling license from the governmental authority of Curaçao and has also received the Crypto Gambling Foundation seal. Along with these two accolades, Stake also received a 4.1 out of 5 rating on an independent rating platform, with 74% of its users stating the gambling site is “excellent”.

Overall, Stake Casino is the go-to option for players that enjoy fast loading and fair games, but who also like to interact with other players. The casino has a very strong social engagement feature, which allows players to easily communicate with one another in the available forum.

Although this gambling site is ranked second on our list, it has all the necessary qualities and features to be alongside BC.Game.

Cloudbet Casino – Most Complete Site

Well-established casino

Very complete collection of games

Excellent welcome bonus offer

✖ Doesn’t offer free spins

✖ Only accepts three cryptocurrencies

✖ Doesn’t accept fiat money

Cloudbet has been online since 2013, making it one of the first crypto casinos in the market. These almost ten years of industry experience have allowed Cloudbet Casino to become one of the references for those who wish to play with altcoins.

It takes the lead in one particular aspect, and that is the variety of promotions. Being a more established entity, Cloudbet is able to remain competitive and attract new players through its very interesting welcome bonus that matches the first deposit 100% up to 5 Bitcoin.

The casino offers over 1,200 games, with one of the most complete providers’ lists we have seen. Players can easily find top names such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming.

Security-wise, Cloudbet has received two operating licenses, one from the government of Curaçao and an E-Gambling license from Montenegro. All the games are also verified by an independent authority to ensure they are fair.

When it comes to the brands’ reputation among players, it falls a bit short when compared to the top 2 casinos. Nevertheless, we can attest that this online gambling site is excellent for those who want to play exciting games in a safe environment.

What To Look For In A LTC Online Casino?

In case you’re new to online gambling and aren’t sure about where to start, you can take into consideration the following points when trying to pick a casino to gamble with LTC:

Ensure that the casino accepts Litecoin as a payment method: this should be your first step, as it will have a big impact on the deposit and withdrawal processes. Some casinos also offer an in-house exchange where you can swap different cryptocurrencies.

Analyze the type of games on offer: depending on the type of player you are, you may want to check which games are available. While some players enjoy trying new games, others might prefer a specific title from their favourite provider. It won’t matter if you can gamble with LTC if your go-to game isn’t available.

Check if the casino has responsible gambling protocols in place: you should always give preference to licensed online casinos, as this ensures that players are protected and that the platform meets all the necessary requirements to be safe. At the same time, it’s advisable to choose casinos that allow players to set wagering limits, playtime limits, and that let you delete your account easily.

Best Games At Litecoin Casinos

While doing our research to select the best Litecoin Casinos, we also had the chance to try some of the games available on these sites. Below, we’ll give you a list of the top three casino games you can play with LTC:

Space Miners by Relax Gaming

This 6×3 slot machine offers 729 pay lines, however, throughout the game you’ll have the chance to increase the pay lines up to one million. The game offers a highly volatile gaming experience, which is excellent for those who enjoy the thrill of never knowing what will happen next.

It offers an RTP of 96.47%, which is quite on par with the top-rated slot machines from established providers. Space Miners also has numerous bonus and power-up symbols that can help you get free spins or get ahead on the game.

You can play Space Miners at Cloudbet.

Might of Ra by Pragmatic Play

Another excellent slot machine that can be played with LTC is the Might of Ra developed by the well-known Pragmatic Play. Unlike the Space Miners, this game offers a less cartoonesque feel, but just as much excitement.

The slot machine has 6 reels and 4 rows, with 50 fixed pay lines. The maximum RTP is 96.49%, however, you can easily get a wild symbol that gives you an x3 multiplier. Likewise, the game also counts with different bonus symbols that can offer you up to 15 free spins and up to 5x multipliers.

You can play Might of Ra at BC.Game.

SugarPop! by BetSoft

Offering a soft and sweet look, the SugarPop! slot machine is a 5-reel and 5-row game. The gaming experience is quite different, as the pay line concept is quite fuzzy. The goal of the game is to pop similar candy symbols when they land three or more in a row, giving you a burst in the coins you receive.

It offers a 97.6% RTP and has very low volatility. Due to all of these features, you may be wondering if the game is actually a slot machine, but the good news is that you’ll have plenty of chances to unlock new symbols and visit different locations.

You can play SugarPop! at Stake.

Benefits Of Litecoin Online Gambling

Now that you know more about the best Litecoin casinos and which games you can play with LTC, it’s time to go over the benefits of using this altcoin to gamble.

The good news is that there are plenty of advantages to those who opt for this cryptocurrency when making a deposit and bets, such as: