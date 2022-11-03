Discover Gerês: A Place Of Beauty And Peace

If you are looking for an unforgettable travel destination that is beautiful, peaceful, and affordable. Look no further than Gerês, Portugal.

This national park in the north of the country has it all: jaw-dropping waterfalls and stunning mountain views to tranquil nearby villages waiting to be explored.

We’re here to tell you all about this hidden gem. Keep reading to discover more.

What makes Gerês so charming?

There is something undeniably special about Gerês. From the idyllic landscapes to the quaint cobblestone streets and gently flowing rivers, this small corner of the world has a truly indescribable charm.

But what exactly is it that makes Gerês so enchanting? Some point to its charming mountain villages or picture-perfect country houses as the key to its allure, while others may cite its rolling hills and rich history.

Another aspect of Gerês is that it is part of Portugal’s low-density areas, meaning that beautiful and quiet towns and villages are dotted all around the countryside. No hustle and bustle, just quaint villages waiting to be peacefully explored.

Must see destinations in Gerês

Here are some of the best things to see and do in Gerês:

Visit the Gerês Thermal Spa

The thermal spa is in a picturesque setting, surrounded by forests and rivers. The water is said to have healing properties and is a great place to relax after a day of exploring.

Explore the Roman Ruins

Gerês was once an important Roman settlement, and some ruins remain from that time. A guided tour is a great way to learn about the area’s history and see some of the well-preserved ruins.

The famous Gerês viewpoints

There are several amazing places to see the Gerês scenery, but some of the most famous and popular viewpoints are:

Pedra Bela Viewpoint

Pedra Bela Viewpoint is one of the most spectacular natural attractions in all of Portugal. Located high on a hill, this beautiful viewpoint offers breathtaking views of the Gerês river valley, the village of Gerês, and the Caniçada reservoir, creating an endlessly fascinating vista that changes with every passing cloud or gust of wind.

Fafião Viewpoint

Fafião Viewpoint is a unique and stunning destination that attracts visitors from around the world. This breathtaking vantage point offers spectacular views of the surrounding landscape, including lush forests, jagged cliffs, and epic vistas. From Fafião Viewpoint, you can even get an amazing view of the village, Fojo do Lobo de Fafião.

Tibo viewpoint

Located in the peaceful rural region of Portugal, Tibo Viewpoint is one of the most uniquely beautiful places in the country.

With sweeping vistas of rolling hills, open farmland, and verdant forests stretching as far as the eye can see, Tibo Viewpoint truly captures the essence of unspoiled nature at its finest. Moreover, it is remarkably accessible; visitors can drive up to the summit and enjoy incredible views without navigating difficult hiking trails or rough terrain.

Waterfalls near Gerês

As you explore the areas around Gerês, you’ll be awestruck by the sight of powerful cascades tumbling down into turquoise pools.

Vila do Cougo Waterfall

One of the most popular waterfalls in Portugal’s low-density areas is Vila do Cougo Waterfall. This magnificent fall is just a short drive from the town center and is well worth a visit.

Pincães Waterfall

Another must-see waterfall is Pincães and lagoon, which is also easily accessible from Gerês. Once you arrive, you’ll need to take a quick 2 km hike until you reach your beautiful destination.

Cela Cavalos Waterfall

This waterfall can be found nestled between two charming villages in Gerês National Park. This waterfall is popular among locals, as it’s more off the radar and less touristy. Walking 2 km on a charming dirt path is well worth it when you arrive and see the natural beauty of the falls.

Take a dip in these refreshing waters or enjoy the views from one of the many platforms.

Portugal’s low-density areas are ideal in so many ways

There are many reasons why Portugal is a great place to travel to, with its beautiful landscapes and rich history. But one of the most compelling aspects of this fascinating country is its low-density areas, such as Gerês.

These remote stretches of land are characterized by their peaceful natural beauty and rugged terrain. Whether you’re looking for some peace or want to explore the untouched wilderness of Portugal, these scenic spaces offer an unparalleled travel experience.