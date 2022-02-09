Digital Marketing for Startups: Most Efficient Tactics to Use in 2022

Regardless of the industry you work in or the types of products and services you offer, digital marketing is crucial for all startups, as it enables you to spread the word about your business and increase your chances of success. But as the world of digital marketing is incredibly broad, it can often be challenging to select the practices that will work for your startup without getting lost in the shuffle. To help you reach digital marketing success, here are some of the best strategies you could use in 2022:

Optimizing your email tactics

While email marketing might be among the oldest digital strategies, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, most businesses have noticed an increase in email engagement in 2021, making it an important tactic to focus on. What’s more, email marketing tends to offer quite a high return on investment (ROI) for startups.

To achieve this, focus on creating well-written emails that offer engaging messages and concise copy. Segmenting your strategies to match your audience is also an effective solution. For instance, you could use a specific holiday as an incentive to consumers, such as offering a discount code for customers who left your website with items still in their shopping carts.

Investing in novel content

The content you put out is key to a successful digital marketing strategy, and the more interesting and engaging it is, the easier it will be to attract an audience. Apart from traditional articles and blogs, content like quizzes, polls, contests, and even expiring content that only remains visible for a short period of time are all great solutions for engaging your audience.

However, video marketing might be even more important in 2022, as it made up a significant percentage of total consumer internet traffic last year. Both branded and live videos are popular at the moment, allowing you to create fun and interesting content, engage with your audience, and easily generate more traffic to your website.

Being intentional with SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) is still absolutely essential. It helps to get your website indexed on Google, increase your outreach, attract a wider audience, and generate more organic leads. However, successful SEO tactics can be difficult to create on your own, especially with Google constantly changing its rules and priorities.

That is why most smart Australian companies, for instance, decide to work with SEO experts from Sydney, and you can do the same as well. Hiring such experienced digital specialists is truly the best way to create an efficient SEO strategy, allowing you to rank higher for relevant keywords, boost your brand visibility and credibility, engage with your customers, and increase your ROI.

Using Local Services Ads

Local Services Ads or LSAs are quite similar to Google Ads but significantly different in terms of efficiently promoting your products and services. Instead of following the pay-per-click model, LSAs are actually pay-per-lead ads that appear at the very top of Google’s search results. If you have the budget, LSAs can be quite helpful in generating leads.

At the moment, LSAs tend to work best in America and focus mostly on home service providers like house cleaning, electricians, plumbers, etc. If your startup offers similar services and locations, LSAs can be a brilliant digital marketing tactic for 2022. If not, it’s still likely these ads will spread to other fields in the future as well, due to their convenience and effectiveness.

Focusing on customer service

Customer service is often overlooked when it comes to digital marketing strategies, but it is quite an important aspect nevertheless. The higher quality customer service you offer, the better your chances of success will be, as you’ll be able to retain happy consumers that will gladly share their positive experiences through word-of-mouth marketing.

Keep in mind that good customer service doesn’t only mean hiring enough staff and investing in proper training, but also including certain channels that will help to enhance the customer experience, such as telephones and live chats, email and social media channels, and even knowledgeable articles and FAQ sections on your website.

It can be difficult for startups to succeed in digital marketing, especially with such tough competition and in such a fierce market as today. However, a favorable outcome is still possible, as long as you adhere to the tried and true strategies mentioned above that are bound to bring success in 2022.