Digital Marketing for Lawyers: 6 Smart Strategies to Grow Your Business 

In a competitive market, law firms cannot expect to grow revenues without a marketing strategy. The superior legal skills are no longer enough to keep clients happy – they expect technological advancement and innovation. If you want to grow a reputable business, you should focus on two main aspects: creating an influential brand voice and building client trust. Nowadays, customers weigh down all their options before making a decision. What does this mean for your business?

Well, the way you brand yourself impacts their final decision. So do your services and reviews.

As shown by a 2021 Legal Trends Report, 82% of customers checked reviews, and 81% searched for referrals when looking for legal advice. If you’ve just got into the business world, these statistics might not seem relevant. But they do matter, as they show the power of a first impression. Legal industries should develop a client-centric approach as a primary focus in their marketing strategy. Customers want to know that your business is trustworthy and connected with your mission.

Read on to learn some marketing tips that can highly impact your business growth.

Build a solid brand

Yes, your enterprise might have a speciality, but it doesn’t show who you are. No matter if you are a personal injury firm or offer legal services for ventures, it’s not enough to show your clients what you do. Your business has to be a reflection of who you are. Through branding, you can build trust with clients.

It’s your opportunity to highlight the aspects that make your venture unique. Branding is more than developing an eye-catching logo – it means creating a powerful message that can get to your potential clients. Through a remarkable website design and content, you can convey your company’s personality. That way, your clients will know why you’re a better choice than other law businesses. Connecting with your clients is key – so let them know the story of your enterprise.

Ensure your website is user-friendly

If you don’t have a website yet, now it’s time to create one. An outstanding website is the best way to connect with customers. However, if you do have one, you have to ensure it has all the features it needs. First of all, your website should clearly convey your brand. Secondly, it should be easy to navigate. And lastly, it should include contact information so that clients can get in touch with you.

Besides a clear mission statement, consider including specialised web pages for each of your services. Not everyone is tech or design-savvy, but you can hire an experienced web designer who can use their skills to create an impressive website. Also, make sure your website is mobile-friendly. Any advancement will be irrelevant if mobile users cannot access your services easily. Websites that aren’t mobile-friendly can quickly fall behind, and you definitely don’t want that. What’s more, it causes distrust – particularly when people are looking for important matters like legal assistance. Give customers a positive user experience by creating a remarkable website.

Learn about SEO

SEO (search engine optimization) is a vital tool for your marketing strategy. It’s about using targeted keywords and strategies to rank your firm higher in internet searches. SEO is effective for your content and website copy. When potential customers search for lawyers in your field of expertise, you want your business to pop up among the first Google results.

Learning how SEO works can highly increase your chances of people getting to know you. For instance, Compensation Calculator UK is a personal injury company that ranks high on internet searches. Searching the keyword ‘compensation calculator’ is enough for Google to suggest you their website.

SEO is paramount in business and requires an effective strategy. While it’s true that you have to put some thought into it, it will all be worth the effort once you achieve the desired outcome.

And if the ‘know how’ stands in the way of your success, you can always collaborate with an expert vendor to help you.

Make the most of social media

Social media isn’t only for entertainment purposes. Every business that wants to succeed needs to leverage social media. Lawyers make no exception. There are many social platforms, but that doesn’t mean you should master them all. You don’t want to waste your precious time on platforms that won’t get you any results; thus, it’s imperative to find the ones your audience uses the most for legal purposes.

The most popular platforms for engaging with law companies are Google and Facebook – so make sure to create a Facebook profile. Also, add a LinkedIn account to your social media toolkit. Being active on these platforms can help you get to people looking for your services.

Keep in mind that creating these accounts and checking in from time to time isn’t enough – you have to get in the habit of posting regularly.

Create original content

Sure, good website copy is essential – however, it is not enough. You have to do your best to reach a larger audience and show your clients that you’re constantly improving. The best tactic you can use is to create original content that gives your clients insight. This should consist of website blog posts and comprehensive articles in relevant publications.

Now, we know lawyers are busy professionals – thus, you might not have time to create content yourself. If that’s the case, you can work with a vendor who can complete this task. Use content creation to get your name out there and show your expertise.

Consider using email marketing

Regularly keeping in touch with potential clients is of the utmost importance. Email marketing is an effective way of ensuring you stay in the minds of your customers. For instance, you can distribute the impressive content your law company is creating through newsletters. You can also use them to send your clients information related to their specific situations. That way, you can keep the info personal, and you don’t have to do it individually.

Your clients don’t need the same help – not all of them know if they are ready to work with you. So, instead of sending the same email to all your potential clients, divide your email list into groups. That way, you can send the content to leads that need it most and increase your chances of getting it seen. Sending out emails and newsletters doesn’t have to take a lot of effort – besides the new content, you can also use old but relevant content that you haven’t shared recently and any other significant updates about your company.