Differentiating and Choosing Between Lab-Grown and Natural Diamonds

There are different reasons that can be causes of why you would want to choose lab-grown diamonds over natural diamonds. Primarily, they are affordable. Second, they are ethical, practical, and sustainable. But you may think that lab-grown diamonds may not be equally attractive and elegant enough with natural diamonds. Hence, you may also wonder if lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds or at least there is no physical distinction between them. With the Rare Carat Diamond Education page, you will understand how lab-grown diamonds are made and what the raw materials and chemicals consist of. You may visit the Rare Carat Diamond Education page and get acquainted with how lab-grown diamonds are completely equal to natural diamonds. Furthermore, let us discuss below the factors on how lab-grown diamonds are distinct and completely identical with the natural ones, and why.

On a diamond’s formation and origin basis, the way lab-grown diamonds are formed is through using particular tools and equipment to harden the crystallize the carbon. Meanwhile, the natural ones are freely hardened on the earth’s surface by the natural phenomenon. Moreover, the two kinds of diamonds may have differences in their overall mass that could not be seen in the eyes as it can base upon the duration and processes of the crystallization of Carbon. Rare Carat Diamond Education to understand how Lab-grown diamonds are real and genuine diamonds.

On Comparing Lab-grown Diamond and Natural Diamond

Composition

The overall physical qualities and properties of a diamond, it is measured by the 4Cs or Color, Carat, Clarity Level, and Cut. The shape is another factor that gives brilliance to a piece of finished and polished diamonds, the secondary factors include the dimensions, crown height, table width, symmetry, etc. But the real value of diamonds is already identified even before it is cut, finished, and polished. Before comparing lab-grown diamonds and natural diamonds, make sure that you are comparing them that are with completely similar 4C qualities. For example, you cannot compare lab-grown diamonds that have a lower clarity level to a rare or flawless natural diamond, or vice versa.

It is sure that you will not see any traces of jointing or streaks in the internal mass or body in both of the two diamond types. These diamonds’ prime ingredient which is Carbon, is a hardened gas. Moreover, depending on the results desired to be achieved in making a lab-grown diamond, some may look perfect or look more included than natural ones. With Rare Carat Diamond Education, the company provides subtle knowledge with unbiased truth about how to choose high-quality and genuine properties. On the other hand, natural diamonds can have more inclusions depending on the environmental or surrounding conditions where it is formed and grown on the earth’s mantle.

Physique and Structure

But comparing a one-carat rare Lab-grown Diamond and a one-carat rare Natural diamond with Flawless Clarity, “d” color Grade, and excellent cut grades does not produce very different outcomes. The difference is only through a matter of light and object it reflects and refracts. There will never be two diamonds that give completely similar sparks when laid beside one another because there are always discrepancies in their cutting patterns, polishing, and smoothing directions. Nonetheless, if a lab-grown diamond and a natural diamond are made to be identified which is which without advising the label first, it will be hard to distinguish which is the lab-grown and which is the natural one.

In some cases, the inclusions that can be seen in lab-grown diamonds are masses of clouds as these are formed through the dysfunctional hardening and growing process of the diamond. On the other hand, the most common inclusions that can be seen in natural diamonds are some traces of dark spots or specks of dust.

Speaking of the texture and surface of the stones, they have complete sensations to provide. For the colors, lab-grown diamonds have more bluish or grayish shades while natural diamonds can have warmer hues like yellow, brown, or red due to the temperature’s influence under the earth’s surface. The factor that brings out the bluish shade of lab-grown diamonds is the fluorescence from the artificial light it gets during its manufacture inside a laboratory.

How to Tell if it is a lab-grown diamond

The only main and certain distinction between lab-grown and natural diamonds is their price. Lab-grown diamonds are 4 to 5 times cheaper than natural diamonds because it is produced faster and more conveniently than natural ones.

To conclude, the ultimate decision to take when purchasing between the two kinds of diamonds is according to your preference, purpose, symbolism, and budget. Learn more about lab-grown diamonds at the Rare Carat Diamond Education page and start searching for the diamond jewelry of your dreams.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



