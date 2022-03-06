Different Jackpot City Free Spins Offers in New Zealand

Jackpot City is among the top casinos in New Zealand. Apart from a wide range of games, excellent customer support, and a great selection of payment options, this casino also offers Kiwis something else that they like; Jackpot City free credits. These come in the form of free spins on specific games. Free spins are one of the most sought-after bonuses by Kiwi players. These free spin offers help players play new pokies for free. Also, it is a great way to help players boost their bankroll.

Here are the best Jackpot City free spins on offer for you to redeem.

80 Free Spins for $1

Jackpot City offers you 80 chances to become a millionaire for just $1 through their 80 free spins for $1 bonus. The bonus is meant for new players. Once you create an account with Jackpot City, they credit your account with 80 free spins to use on the Mega Moolah Absolootly Mad progressive jackpot slot.

You have seven days to claim your bonus after registering. You use the bonus to play the Mega Moolah slot game at a value of $0.10 per payline. Each spin is worth $0.25. it means that all your paylines are covered in this amazing offer.

If you are lucky enough to win some money while using your free spins, you need to wager your winnings 200x before you can convert them to cash and withdraw. Once you have met your wagering requirements, the casino caps your winnings at a maximum of $100, and you will have to forfeit the remaining cash. However, if you hit the jackpot while playing with the free spins, you get to keep the whole amount since the jackpot is paid out by Microgaming.

Jackpot City 120 Free Spins

Jackpot City Casino NZ free spins keep getting better. New players are also treated to 120 free spins to use on top Microgaming video pokies. Once you have registered, claim your 120 free spins to use on games such as Break Da Bank Again and Thunderstruck II for a chance to win big.

The fun doesn’t end there. You can also play high paying games, including Microgaming progressive jackpot titles such as Major Millions, the legendary Mega Moolah, and Treasure Nile. All these for free using the free spins. Why risk your hard-earned cash when you can create an account and receive 120 free spins to help you stand a chance of winning millions in the jackpot amount? Head to Jackpot City casino right now and take advantage of the free credits.

Jackpot City 150 Free Spins

The Jackpot City NZ bonuses keep on coming, and they are waiting for you to redeem them. Anything better that Jackpot City free credits is their free spins. The casino has a lot of them to offer players who are there to play some of the best casino games in the gambling industry.

With over 300 pokies to choose from, you will be thankful that Jackpot City offered you free chances to try out some of the games that come loaded with great features such as incredible soundtracks, immersive gameplay, amazing graphics, and ease of use.

With 150 free spins at your disposal, what is stopping you from trying your luck at some of the top Microgaming top pokies? You have 150 chances to win a life-changing jackpot, all without spending any money. Now, that is what is called an amazing offer. Grab your free spins today and try your luck at hitting the mother lode and walking away with millions in your pockets.

Jackpot City 200 Free Spins

From time to time, Jackpot City offers players a limited time offer. Such offer is their 200 free spins, which are only meant for new players. Once you sign up, you are eligible for 200 free spins. The offer is given alongside the $1,600 match deposit bonus.

You will receive the 200 free spins within seven days, and you can use them on the preselected games that include 9 Masks of Fire, Wolf Howl, Ancient Fortunes: Zeus, Break Da Bank Again, Shogun of Time, Arena of Gold, and Wanted Outlaws.

You, therefore, get 200 chance to try out seven different games within seven days. To receive this bonus, you need to deposit at least $20. The bonus comes with a 70x wagering requirement, which you should meet before withdrawing any winnings.

Jackpot City 50 Free Spins No Deposit

Apart from Jackpot City free credits, you can also redeem the 50 free spins no deposit bonus. As the name suggests, you don’t need to deposit any funds to claim this bonus. You can use your free spins on the Mega Diamond pokie title. Remember to read and understand the terms and conditions of this bonus before you start playing with the free spins.

Conclusion