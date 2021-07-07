Developing Nations Need a Better Internet to Develop Their Economies

Did you know that only 44% of the global population had Internet access today? Thus, technology is unequally distributed and not accessible to everyone although. As a result, Internet access is a human right. While faster adoption is expected between 2025 and 2040 with the emergence of IoT technology solutions and decentralized networks such as blockchain, the question remains whether some countries will be left behind in the current global socio-economical developments and if they will ever catch up.

What would it be like if a sustainable technological infrastructure such as ThreeFold was introduced to these markets? Economies are going digital, and all the most innovative educational, social and economic opportunities are found online. With more affordable academic programs, decentralized digital economies, and the ability to connect with anyone worldwide, the Internet evolved to play a significant role in empowering people worldwide. ThreeFold aims to empower developing regions with an affordable, sustainable and decentralized Internet infrastructure to enable communities with Internet access.

In case you currently have a terrible internet connection, or you don’t have it continuously, in this article, you will discover how to obtain it today no matter where you live.

Why Is the Internet Today Not Accessible to Everyone?

Close your eyes and imagine not having internet on your smartphone or any other device and having to go to specific places to rent a computer for hours to do what you have to do with a lousy internet connection.

Yes, it sounds awful or out of this century even, but, unfortunately, that’s the reality of two-thirds of the world’s school-age children and billions of people worldwide who lost their internet connection because of COVID-19.

Nevertheless, bringing technology to less-developed countries is a Herculean task, which will take a long time and a vast budget to become a reality. Here is why.

Limited IT Infrastructure

A good internet connection in developing nations is not a luxury. Instead, it is essential for economic and social growth. Moreover, it’s a solid instrument for supplying critical services such as education and health care.

Only about 35% of the population in developing countries has access to the internet. However, people can’t wait for their authorities to follow the slow path of implementing traditional IT infrastructure, making wireless technologies like peer-to-peer cloud solutions a priority to overcome these difficulties in the shortest time possible.

In this chart, you can see the average mobile internet connection speed, which shows how the current internet infrastructure is doing right now in many developing countries:

The Economic Impact of a Good Internet Connection on Developing Nations

To have a clear idea of how technology helps developing countries, the Imperial College Business School conducted extensive research on this topic in 2017. As a result, it is critically estimated that a 10% increase in mobile broadband penetration causes between 0.6%-2.8% increase in the gross domestic product (GDP). Thus, its impact is enormous in the short term.

Let’s take a look at the infographic below.

Better IT Infrastructure for Companies and Entrepreneurs

Another immediate consequence of having 5G internet technology in developing countries is providing companies and entrepreneurs with better IT infrastructure to build their projects, translating into better job opportunities (quality and quantity).

A robust technological infrastructure makes every sector have better conditions to produce, distribute, and sell their products/services at more competitive prices, which lets the internal market be more assertive and have better export policies.

An investigation made by UNCTAD shows that the evolution of 4.0 technologies will have this tendency.

This means that developing countries’ governments must align their investments and development policies with frontier technologies (IoT technology has the highest budget) to maximize the benefits of applying 5G internet to their societies.

Nevertheless, any investment or development effort will not be worth developing if developing countries do not have a quality internet connection. And following the current trends of related public investments, it will most likely take several more years to become a reality.

But, to close the internet gap in developing countries worldwide, an innovative initiative has developed a 100% secure and private internet solution for everyone.

A Decentralized Solution to Provide Better Internet for Developing Nations

ThreeFold has all the necessary features that technology in underdeveloped countries needs because their economies haven’t received enough investments to have a good IT infrastructure that could provide them with a better internet service.

ThreeFold’s decentralized cloud crypto platform is the new internet-based in the world’s largest cloud network. In addition, it’s 100% private, making user data completely encrypted.

Moreover, its “decentralized internet cloud” characteristic makes ThreeFold capable of providing 5G internet to everyone who participates in the platform, giving people access to do everything they do on the Internet now (buy online, communicate, store data, use apps, etc.) safely and privately.

There are three ways to jump into ThreeFold’s network now.

1. Set up a 3node

Being a node inside the ThreeFold Grid means that not only you’ll have an optimized internet connection that will be available 24/7 with no risk to be hacked, but you’ll also have the possibility to create shorter bridges between people around the world to enable a more accessible, cheap, and sustainable internet with a program that will make you generate income by selling your node’s capacity inside ThreeFold’s peer-to-peer cloud storage.

There are no technical knowledge requirements to set up your node. All you need is an electrical outlet, internet connection, and a Titan V2 3Node to start earning. Learn more about how to become a node in ThreeFold.

2. Get the ThreeFold Token (TFT)

The TFT is the exclusive cryptocurrency used inside the ThreeFold Network to exchange digital services inside the platform. These tokens are created when people and organizations add capacity (become farmers) to the ThreeFold Grid. TFT’s supply is limited to 4 Billion.

TFT represents a peer-to-peer computing and storage capacity (CPU, RAM, SDD/HDD) on the ThreeFold Grid. We need to have TFT use chats, videos, and everything we use digitally inside ThreeFold’s platform. Discover more about TFT.

3. Advocate a better Internet for everyone?

In recent years, the Internet has become an insecure place for everyone. The lack of security and vulnerability allows our information to be exposed by a handful of companies that centralize data center storages services. As a result, it generates that we are not the owners of our data, turning us into their products.

That’s why ThreeFold has developed a fully decentralized internet where every person who joins the p2p network is 100% the owner of their information with the highest security standards who also has a zero ecological footprint which can make anyone in the world have internet.

