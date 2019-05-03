In business, many innovation efforts stall because organizations lose touch with the core needs of their customers. “One of the most actionable ways to stay ahead of the innovation curve is through human-centered design,” says Adam Royalty, designer-in-residence at Columbia Business School.

In his Design Thinking: Innovation Strategy for You and Your Organization program, you will learn how to use the methods and mindsets of design to drive customer-focused innovation in your organization.

During the three-day program, offered by Columbia Business School Executive Education in collaboration with the Columbia Entrepreneurship Design Studio, you will:

Learn how to reframe complex problems into actionable challenges Use experiential learning techniques to acquire design techniques through repeated practice Build out multiple ideas to prototype and test solutions



