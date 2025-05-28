DELIVER Europe reaches its tenth anniversary on June 4-5, 2025, in Amsterdam, providing an ideal moment to review a decade marked by significant shifts and advancements within logistics, retail, and commerce sectors. Over these ten years, DELIVER has consistently fostered discussions around critical industry topics such as sustainability, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships, reflecting a broad industry commitment to addressing evolving market needs and global challenges.

The keynote address for this landmark event will be delivered by Christiana Figueres, internationally renowned for her instrumental role in shaping the Paris Agreement and her continued advocacy for climate action. Figueres will discuss how logistics and supply chains can proactively contribute to global sustainability efforts. Her involvement highlights the industry’s growing recognition of environmental responsibilities, underscoring logistics as a critical sector in combating climate change through collaboration and practical measures.

Further enriching the conference, entrepreneur Jo Malone CBE will share insights drawn from her extensive entrepreneurial experience, particularly on the interplay between innovation and business growth. Malone’s session will explore how entrepreneurial thinking and innovative strategies can drive progress within logistics and retail sectors, especially in navigating contemporary market complexities.

Additional keynote speakers include Ajit Sivadasan from Lenovo, Maria Hollins from Ann Summers, and Tom Killeen from THG. These executives will offer diverse perspectives based on their extensive leadership experiences, addressing topics ranging from digital transformation to operational efficiency and strategic adaptability. Their insights will illuminate practical solutions and strategies for contemporary logistics and retail challenges, highlighting innovation’s role in sustaining business performance.

A notable feature of DELIVER Europe remains its bespoke matchmaking system, an initiative developed to facilitate targeted connections between senior retail executives and specialized logistics and technology providers. This matchmaking model, characterized by scheduled one-to-one meetings, continues to receive strong endorsement from industry stakeholders, who value the opportunity for targeted, productive interactions directly addressing their specific business needs.

The 2025 event continues to attract significant industry support, evident from the comprehensive list of sponsors, which includes globally recognized firms such as DP World, Amazon Shipping, DHL, Maersk, and Ocado Intelligent Automation. DP World’s sponsorship also includes hosting a commemorative 10th-anniversary event featuring DJ Bob Sinclar, blending informal networking opportunities with the formal conference agenda.

Another distinctive element this year is the Sustainability Lounge, sponsored by Spring GDS, dedicated explicitly to sustainability-related discussions and initiatives. This space will facilitate focused dialogue and showcase practical examples and strategies, encouraging actionable steps toward greater sustainability within the industry.

Stéphane Tomczak, founder of DELIVER, provided context on the event’s significance, noting, “The past decade has seen sustainability and innovation become central to logistics operations. Our anniversary conference is an opportunity not just to celebrate our achievements but also to critically assess our collective progress and chart the course for future developments through collaboration and meaningful dialogue.”

Since its inception in 2015, DELIVER has prioritized maintaining a carbon-neutral and profit-neutral stance, distinguishing itself through a clear commitment to environmental responsibility and unbiased industry collaboration. Over ten years, DELIVER events have facilitated thousands of productive discussions and business relationships, significantly influencing logistics and retail commerce industries globally.

As DELIVER Europe commemorates its tenth anniversary, the event serves as both a reflective platform and a forward-looking forum, emphasizing sustainable practices, innovative solutions, and strategic collaboration to address current and future industry challenges.

For further information and event details, please visit the official DELIVER website.

