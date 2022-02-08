Decisive Battle Between the Bitcoin and Other Digital Coins

The BTC is one of the oldest and most popular digital coins of all time and there is no doubt about it. However, in this blog, we are going to read about other digital coins that are giving these digital assets fierce competition and run for their value.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the king of cryptocurrencies, with the largest market cap and price of any cryptocurrency. It’s also getting the most media attention of late. The digital coin became a reality in 2009 under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. While its origins are somewhat shady, Bitcoin has become an accepted form of currency around the world, with thousands of merchants accepting it as payment. If you are interested in bitcoin trading check the things you can do with your bitcoin today.

Bitcoin cash

Bitcoin cash is a digital coin that is based on a peer-to-peer payment system. It was introduced as open-source software in 2009 when its big brother Bitcoin was already making a huge buzz in the investing world. There are various advantages of this technology as transaction records are maintained and verified by network nodes called the blockchain. Similar to other digital coins this crypto also doesn’t have any central governing agency and is decentralized in nature. Among other advantages offered by this digital coin make it second on our list and a must-have coin to invest in for the future.

Ripple

Ripple is a financial settlement system built on a distributed open-source Internet protocol, XRP Ledger. It can be used to transfer any currency (including fiat currencies like the US dollar) very quickly and with little or no transaction fees. Banks have reportedly been testing it for international transfers. It has risen dramatically this year; its price has increased nearly 3,800 per cent this year as investors sought safety in digital currencies while stock markets were plunging.

Litecoin

Litecoin is another addition to our digital coin list that is giving bitcoin a run for its money. Being a peer-to-peer digital coin, this asset is perfectly capable of making payments to anyone in the world with the security of blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies have gone from being a niche concept to becoming a household name. The other advantage of this digital asset is from being an open-source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.

Stellar

Stellar is a digital coin that is making quite a buzz mainly because it connects banks, payments systems, and people. Its ability to integrate with other financial institutions and move quickly, reliably are some of the things that add up to this platform. Move money across borders, access multiple currencies, and integrate with leading protocols.

Dogecoin

Similar to any other digital coin that ever existed, dogecoin is also a digital asset that anyone can buy and sell. The idea of this digital coin came from the popular meme dog Shiba Inu and is probably one of the many reasons why investors are so hopeful about it. However, this is not based on blockchain technology but uses code based on Litecoin script. Being built on the Litecoin script, Dogecoin sets itself apart from other cryptocurrencies out there. If you compare these coins with the market dominator bitcoin there are 130 billion Dogecoin circulation in the market while there are only 21 million bitcoins to be minded.

Monero