Decentralized Casinos – The Future of Online Gambling is Here

The online gambling industry is evolving to accommodate the use of cryptocurrency, and the reason is not far-fetched. Cryptocurrency offers a new approach to carrying out monetary transactions without comprising safety, speed, and anonymity. Moreover, crypto transactions are also easy to perform and incur zero to low processing fees. Thus, it is no surprise that Bitcoin casinos are becoming popular in the gambling space.

This review takes a detailed look at how cryptocurrency casinos work, and the benefits players stand to enjoy from incorporating crypto in their online gambling journey.

What are Bitcoin Casinos?

New Bitcoin casinos are online gambling platforms that allow players to perform monetary transactions using bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron, Dogecoin, etc. These gambling sites offer players total anonymity and control over their gambling affairs.

On the other hand, traditional gambling sites only support the use of fiat currencies in making deposits and withdrawals. However, some hybrid gaming sites have been able to welcome both payment methods to their platform. Some crypto casinos accept cryptocurrency and fiat currencies. Others only support cryptocurrency usage.

Registration on Bitcoin Casinos

To enjoy the numerous benefits a bitcoin casino offers, it is compulsory to register on its platform. The registration process is like that of a traditional casino and often takes less than two minutes. Here are the steps to follow to create your account and start gambling!

Enter the casino’s website into your mobile browser

Click on the “Sign up” or “Register” button. You should find this button at the top corner of the casino’s home page

Enter your email address together with your preferred username and password

Provide other necessary information, such as your date of birth, nationality, gender, etc.

Tick the box that indicates that you’ve read and accepted the cryptocurrency casino’s terms and conditions

Submit the registration form, and the casino will create your account immediately

Once your account has been created, you can transfer some money into your online gambling account

Go to the Cashier section of the crypto casino and select your preferred cryptocurrency. The casino’s blockchain address will be displayed on your screen.

Deposit the funds into the provided blockchain account

The online casino should confirm your deposit immediately, and you will be able to start playing any of your favourite casino games

Safe, Easy, Lightning-fast Transactions

The available payment options in traditional casinos typically come with waiting periods. For example, players may have to wait for two to seven business days for their transactions to be processed using credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cheques. This delay is because traditional payment methods must verify transactions with centralized banking authorities. However, since cryptocurrency transactions do not use centralised banking systems, they are processed within minutes, allowing players to enjoy a hitch-free online gambling experience.

Performing monetary transactions on cryptocurrency casinos is very safe. There’s no need to worry about the security of your funds when making a deposit or withdrawal since the blockchain network provides maximum protection using cryptography. To further protect yourself from falling prey to fraudulent third parties, ensure that you only transfer cryptocurrency to a trusted wallet for deposits and withdrawals.

Unique Bonuses–Just for You

Just as it is common for traditional casinos to offer bonuses, Bitcoin casinos also provide a wide range of bonuses and promotions to their customers. Occasionally, cryptocurrency casinos offer more generous bonuses than their traditional counterparts.

With these bonuses, you can enjoy the features of the gambling platform without using too much of your funds. For instance, welcome bonuses are offered to players to encourage them to register in the online casino.

Regular customers also enjoy other bonuses, such as reloads, cashback, free spins, and more. Crypto casinos offer reload bonuses to gamblers with low amounts in their casino accounts and those that have not used the platform in a while. The purpose of this bonus is to encourage players to return to gambling while enjoying some added funds. With cashback, players receive a percentage of any bet they lose. Finally, free spins allow you to play slot games for free and possibly win real money.

Extensive and Exclusive Game Catalogs

Crypto casinos have an impressive array of exciting casino games to cater to every player’s needs. The game lobby of Bitcoin gambling sites are usually filled with a gigantic collection of slot games (sometimes thousands of titles large), blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, progressive jackpots, and even live casino options. The games are powered by top software providers in the gambling industry, such as Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Playtech, Betsoft, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, IGT, and Big Time Gaming to name a few. Thus, you can rest assured that you’ll be playing fair casino games of the highest quality when gambling in cryptocurrency casinos.

One special benefit of gambling on crypto casinos is the availability of exclusive crypto games, such as crypto dice. Crypto dice is a casino game that revolves around betting on the outcome of a dice roll. This game has a low house edge (about 1%), giving gamblers a high chance of winning huge payouts.

International Recognition, Acceptance and Anonymity

Most Bitcoin casinos accept players from many countries. Since these casinos do not rely on fiat currencies, the hassles associated with currency conversions are removed. Thus, you can perform deposit and withdrawal transactions using any cryptocurrency of your choice, regardless of nationality. However, you should check the online gambling laws in your home country to ensure that it’s legal to frequent online gaming sites.

There are also some crypto sites that accept players without account verification. These casinos allow players to use their platforms anonymously without providing personal details or valid ID documents. For casino sites requiring account verification, players must complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. This process involves providing valid proof of your home address, income source, and a government-issued ID document (driver’s license, ID card, or passport).

In Summary

Besides offering gamblers a plethora of games and bonuses, cryptocurrency gambling sites also allow players to perform safe and speedy transactions while gaming anonymously. By having these advantages over traditional online sites, crypt casinos have secured a spot for themselves in the future of the online gambling market.