Deca Durabolin Cycle, Stacks, Results & Side Effects (Deca Cycle Guide)

They say it’s a legal alternative to real Deca-Durabolin.

Real Deca-Durabolin is an anabolic steroid that’s popular among bodybuilders who want to get bigger and stronger or preserve muscle during their cutting phase.

Gym rats are spreading rumours about Deca Durabolin that it doesn’t have any side effects

So it’s no surprise that there are waves of guys buying it to try and build some muscle without all their hair falling out.

Click here to visit the official Decaduro website and see what it can do for you!

First of all don’t be fooled.

Deca Durabolin does come with side effects including one of the worst ones of them all!

Man, it’s a bad one but we’ll get to that in a minute..

Secondly, I’m not saying you shouldn’t use Deca.

There’s good things about it too so I recommend you read the rest of this post and learn all about it before making your decision.

In this post I’m going to talk about:

What is Deca Durabolin.

How does it work.

How do you use it.

The side effects.

Should you use it?

What Is Deca Durabolin?

Deca Durabolin is an AAS (Anabolic Androgenic Steroid) made of Nandrolone and an ester called Decanoate.

It was developed in the 1950’s to treat osteoporosis in menopausal women.

Structurally it is almost exactly the same as testosterone apart from 1 change at the 19th atom.

This 19th atom change makes Deka a lot weaker than testosterone but reduces the risks of side effects.

It is often prescribed by doctors to people suffering with osteoporosis, muscle wasting diseases and anemia as it increases red blood cell count.

It has been used in bodybuilding circles for the last 30 years and was a staple steroid among old school bodybuilders.

For bodybuilding purposes, it’s a bulking steroid that helps to increase strength, build muscle and improve recovery.

Fact: Deca Durabolin was banned by the Olympics in 1974.

Despite it being weaker than testosterone it is still a very popular steroid among bodybuilders because it does not breakdown into DHT so there are less unwanted side effects such as hair loss and acne.

And you only need to inject it once per week.

You can read the official Deca Durabolin instructions manual here

Fact: Deca Durabolin is illegal in the USA unless administered by a licensed physician.

Deca Durabolin is 5 times less likely to convert to estrogen than testosterone but it also shutsdown 70% of your testosterone production while you are on it so PCT (post cycle therapy) is essential.

One good thing about Deca is that it will increase your appetite which helps with bulking.

One downside to Deka over testosterone is that it generally takes at least 8 weeks before you see results so your cycles need to be longer.

Many users use Deka for 20-26 weeks per cycle.

As for effectiveness it is said to be half as effective as testosterone.

How Does Deca Durabolin Work?

Deca Durabolin increases nitrogen retention which is essential for protein synthesis.

Better protein synthesis means that your body can utilize the protein available more efficiently to build and repair your muscles after a workout.

Without protein synthesis your muscle won’t grow.

We all have it naturally but steroids like Deca Durabolin help to synthesize more protein so that you grow and recover faster.

Deca Durabolin also increases the rate of collagen synthesis which is why you’ll hear a lot of users talk about how much smoother their joints feel.

Deca also increase your IGF-1 levels so that you produce more growth hormone.

There are many benefits of GH such as better skin, sleep and muscle growth.

How To Use Deca Durabolin

If you’ve done any research on Deka you’ll have noticed a lot of guys recommending that you go up to 600mg per day.

In my opinion going this high just increases the chances of there being side effects.

Most guys don’t need to go over 400mg per week at the most.

“600mg is unnecessary and will lead to deka-dick.”

Deka-dick is when you take too much deka and your dick stops working.

This side effect can also occur even if you don’t take too much but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Click here to visit the official Decaduro website and see what it can do for you!

How Much Should You Take?

If you’re going to use Deca Durabolin then it’s recommended that you take 2mg/lb of lean body mass per week.

Your lean body mass is your weight minus your fat so if you weigh 160 and you have a 10% body fat then your LBM is 144lb.

144lb x 2 = 288mg per week of Deca Durabolin.

If you don’t know your lean body mass then I recommend buying a fat caliper.

How Long To Take Deca?

One downside to Deca Durabolin is that it takes a while to see results.

Some people see results after 4 weeks but most users start to see gains after around 8 weeks so your cycle needs to be longer than 8 weeks.

If you’re going to use a higher dose of between 400-600mg per week then it’s best to use it for only 12-16 weeks.

But if you use the 2mg/LBM rule or less then you can use it for 20-26 weeks and be fine.

Female Deca Durabolin Users

Deka is the most popular steroid among female bodybuilders because it was initially created for women.

However, women who use Deka don’t need to take nearly as much as men.

The most you’ll need if you are a female bodybuilder is 50mg per week.

Stacking Deca Durabolin

Estrogen Blockers: Although Deca Durabolin is 5 times less likely to increase estrogen levels than other steroids there are still a lot of guys who suffer from Gyno from increased estrogen levels due to taking Deka.

Many guys also take estrogen blockers such as Arimidex at 0.5mg every other to block estrogen.

Deca Durabolin Post Cycle Therapy

Deca tricks your body into thinking it doesn’t need to produce testosterone anymore so it can shutdoen 70% of your test levels.

After you stop taking Deka it can take 2-6 months before your testosterone levels return to normal again.

This means you’ll only be producing 30% of the testosterone that you were before you started taking Deca Durabolin!

Men, you’ll pretty much turn into a girl.

That’s why a PCT (post cycle therapy) is essential.

Here’s what you do: After you have taken your last shot of Deka wait 2 weeks then start taking 50mg of Clomid per day for 3 weeks to stimulate testosterone production again.

Side Effects Of Deca Durabolin

Don’t be fooled, Deca Durabolin is one of the safer steroids but it’s still some serious medication and there are some potential nasty side effects you need to be aware of.

Side Effects For Men

Shuts Down Testosterone Production: Just 100mg per week shuts down testosterone production by 57%.

300mg can shut down 70% of your natural testosterone production!

Which is fine while you’re on the stuff but if you stop using it and don’t do a PCT then you can say goodbye to all your gains and can expect to feel like a 12-year-old girl for the next 2-6 months.

Gyno: Deca Durabolin can stimulate the progesterone receptors which causes man-boobs and increased fat storage.

Water Retention: Some guys find that they look more bloated while taking Deka due to water retention.

Chills: Some guys get the chills.

Deka-Dick: One common side effect that even has its own nickname is Deka-Dick and it’s basically when your dick stops working and you lose interest in sex.

To be honest if you start noticing this then my advice is to just discontinue use because there’s no point suffering through this.

Fact: Marion Jones, one of the greatest female athletes ever admitted to using Deca Durabolin.

She was stripped of her gold medals.

Uncommon But Serious Side Effects – Possibly Due To Abuse

The sides below are rare and are the worst-case scenario.

These are often due to taking too much Deka or using it for too long.

If you notice any signs of the side effects below then discontinue use and go see your doctor!

Conjestive heart failure.

Jaundice

Cholestatic hepatitis,

Easier to bleed.

Bladder contractions causing more frequent urination.

Chills

Insomnia

Swollen abdomen

Who Should Not Use Deca Durabolin

If you have any of the following you should not take Deka;

Any form of cancer.

Heart disease.

Kidney disease.

Liver disease.

High blood pressure.

Regular migraines.

Interactions: Are you on medication? Here are some of the interactions that Deca Durabolin has with other medications.

Conclusion Of Side Effects For Men: The common side effects of Deca Durabolin are mild compared to other steroids but Deka can still mess you up especially if not used responsibly so use with caution.

Side Effects For Women

The main side effect that occurs in women is virilization.

This is when you start taking on male characteristics such as a deeper voice and body hair growth.

If this happens to you then discontinue use and consider using a shorter acting alternative such as Nandrolone Durabolin instead.

Some women do better using Anavar.

Fact: Deca Durabolin is banned in professional sports and is detectable in blood tests for up to 18 months!

Deca Durabolin Reviews

Before and after pics:

Deca Durabolin Frequently Asked Questions

Is Deka-Dick real? Yeah it is and unfortunately, it’s one of the most common side effects in men and worst of all this side effect can last for up to a year after you stop using Deka.

How much muscle will I gain? Many users find that Deka helps them gain 15lbs of muscle in a 20-26 week cycle.

Read more FAQs

Fact: Barry Bonds, the legendary baseball player popped for Deca Durabolin in 2001.

It was that year that he hit 73 home runs.

Almost twice the amount he had ever hit before.

Deca Durabolin Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Fuller looking muscles.

Increases strength.

Smoother joints.

Build 15lbs of muscle in 20-26 weeks.

Won’t make your hair fall out or cause acne.

Not as toxic to the liver as other roids.

Increases red blood cell count.

Less likely to increase estrogen production.

Faster recovery after workouts.

Less side effects.

Stronger bones. Shuts down 70% of testosterone production.

Takes at least 8 weeks to see results.

Quite a mild steroid. Half as powerful as testosterone.

Must use a PCT.

Metabolites stay active for 18 months.

Deka-Dick. Can give you limp dick for up to a year after you stop using it.

Should You Use Deca Durabolin?

Deca Durabolin has less side effects and is proven to help you build muscle.

So you might be thinking that Deca is worth a try.

But I would advise against it.

The only good thing about Deca is that it won’t make your hair fall out like some other steroids will.

It takes too long to see results and you really don’t want to be messing with something that’s going to shut down your testosterone production by 70%.

Not to mention deka-dick that could potentially destroy any chance of you getting a hard-on for the next year.

Deca Durabolin does work but there’s too many variables you need to get right such as the dosage, estrogen blockers and PCT if you expect to see any results without the sides.

To gain 15lbs in 20-26 weeks which is basically 6 months I just don’t think it’s worth the hassle.

You can get better results without the side effects with this LINK

Don’t be a fool. Deca Durabolin just isn’t worth it.

See what really works and won’t make your dick stop working + get the build 18lbs of muscle in 6 weeks guide here.

If you have any questions or something to say about Deca Durabolin then post it below!