Dealing with The Most Common Effects Ageing Has on Dental Health

Dental problems are common during any age of your life. However, our lifestyle will change as we get older, and if you’re required to take medication daily, your teeth will eventually suffer. Whether because of unhealthy eating habits or because you smoke and take a handful of tablets for lunch, the condition of your oral cavity will deteriorate. If you’ve been experiencing some of the problems ageing causes to teeth, check out our recommendations for solving them.

Dry mouth

One of the most common side effects of ageing is xerostomia, i.e., dry mouth. Namely, if you have a heart condition or your brain function is deteriorating, you’re probably taking several different types of medication. That’s one of the main causes of dry mouth because medication intake tends to decrease the production of saliva, which keeps your mouth moist. A dry mouth can also increase the risk of tooth decay. Therefore, it’s necessary for you to hydrate your body as much as possible through a higher fluid intake. Tap water is the best choice because it contains fluoride and zero sugar. Chewing sugar-free gum can also increase the production of saliva.

Tooth decay

Lifestyle choices are the most responsible factor that affects the health of your teeth. While genetics has some part in it, underlying medical conditions that cause dry mouth can also be highly responsible for your teeth root decay. One of the best ways to solve this problem is to visit your dentist regularly. If you don’t have one, we suggest you visit a renowned dental laboratory in your area and have experts tackle any dental problem that’s bothering you. On top of that, avoiding sugary snacks and fizzy drinks will also contribute to better tooth health in the long run. Stick to healthy alternatives like dairy and milk, fruits and veggies and tap water. Experts also recommend you brush your teeth twice a day, floss every day.

Discolouration of teeth

Are you smoking? Do you indulge in a glass of red wine more than once a week? Those are just some of the habits that alongside ageing will contribute to teeth discolouration. Enamel wear and tear is another side effect of ageing, and it will directly affect the colour of your teeth. When we age, teeth enamel wears down over time, which instantly exposes the yellowish tooth layer underneath. Consequently, your teeth start looking sallow yellow instead of sparkly white. Practising proper dental hygiene is one of the best ways to prevent wear and tear. Alongside that, we suggest you abstain from eating crispy, gummy, or other foods that can potentially cause wear and tear of the teeth.

Receding gums

Receding gums i.e., gingival recession, is the condition in which the gums pull away from the teeth. Parts of the root surfaces become exposed due to that, which makes the teeth more sensitive to temperature changes, as well as cause pain during consumption of certain foods and drinks. People who’ve been experiencing grinding or clenching teeth are particularly susceptible to receding gums condition. One of the ways to avoid receding gums, according to experts, is to maintain good oral hygiene. Making regular appointments with the dentist is also paramount in this case because they’ll know exactly how to best tackle the problem. Deep cleaning or surgical procedures like gum grafts are the most common forms of treatment.

Don’t wait too long to solve the problem of receding gums because when your gums pull away, they will expose the root surface of your teeth, and cause greater issues by exposing roots of your teeth to tartar and decay.

Tooth loss

Gums and bone levels become weak as we grow older. That’s one of the potential reasons you may start experiencing tooth loss. Furthermore, an undiagnosed periodontal disease is another common cause of tooth loss. Once the tissue around your teeth becomes infected, it won’t be able to hold the teeth in place as strongly as before, and your teeth will start to fall out. Seniors over the age of 65 are more prone to periodontal disease than younger people, so it’s essential that you visit your dentist regularly and monitor your gum health. Prevention is the best medicine, so make sure to be proactive about your dental health. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Final thoughts

Growing old comes with an array of health challenges. Dental problems such as dry mouth, teeth decay, teeth loss and receding gums may affect the quality of life, so it would be best to tackle them as soon as possible. Ideally, you’ll make sure to prevent those problems from ever arising, by practising healthy life habits. From maintaining good dental hygiene to avoiding unhealthy foods and drinks, there’s plenty you can do to contribute to good oral health and prevent many dental issues that old people face daily.