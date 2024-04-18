DDC Investor Summit Europe 2024 Prague: Converging Industry Leaders to Explore Cutting-Edge Developments in Alternative Investments

Prague, Czech Republic – The DDC Global Investor Summit Europe 2024, taking place at the five-star hotel NH Collection Prague Carlo IV on September 26, 2024, is set to become the premier gathering of key leaders and professionals in the forefront of the Alternative Investment, Credit Management, Property Development, and Tech-Driven Solution sectors of the market. This event promises to be a major convergence of industry executives, impactful discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities.

DDC Financial Group is a leading networking hub and the event is predominantly attended by GP and LP investors, fund managers, banks, family offices, solution providers, and other key stakeholders in the financial industry. Connections and partnerships among participants.are are supported by various networking opportunities, including exclusive 1:1 Meetings, Networking Breaks, and an Evening Networking Reception.

The summit program covers the latest advancements in Alternative Asset Allocation Models, Digital Ecosystems, Evolution of AI and its Impact on Private Markets, ESG Best Practices, Distressed Restructuring, CRE Assets, Credit Market Outlook in Greece, Italy, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, & North Europe and Opportunities & Challenges Ahead for Private Credit. Attendees can also look forward to exploring topics focused on Real Estate & Private Equity, Sustainability & Impact Investing, Asset-Backed Investments, Property Development Innovation and Real Asset Investments.

DDC Financial Group is offering an exclusive discount promotion for The European Business Review’s members and subscribers. Subscribers can enjoy 15% off the standard registration fee by using the code EBR15.

For more information, please visit the Event Website and Registration.