Database Migration | Top Reasons Why You Should Migrate From Oracle to PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL may not be as popular as Oracle, but that doesn’t make the former any less powerful than its older counterpart. The PostgreSQL database management system has been in active development for 15 years, and its focus on data integrity, reliability, and compatibility with all major operating systems and platforms has earned it a place among the elite DBMS bracket. If you are using Oracle and are contemplating migrating to PostgreSQL, then this post is for you. Below we have discussed the main aspects where PostgreSQL is superior, and how you can use them to your advantage.

1. PostgreSQL is open-source

Oracle’s application API for communication with the database is matched by PostgreSQL’s API for trusted languages, but the latter is open-source, which is what sets the two apart. With PostgreSQL, you have access to everything the database management system has to offer. All you need to do is insert the header file in your project.

2. PostgreSQL is easier to use

Virtually all scenarios, from auditing to performance profiling, can be manipulated using PostgreSQL’s extensive range of tools. This helps you circumvent the hassle of assembling customer tooling for specific scenarios. Don’t exert yourself when there is a simpler and potentially better overall DBMS to hop on. Simply find a migration from Oracle to PostgreSQL tutorial and make the switch.

3. Foreign data wrappers are more flexible than Oracle’s Federation feature

Foreign data wrappers (FDW) is, for many, one of PostgreSQL’s main selling points. Like Oracle’s Federation, the feature lets the database handle foreign tables the same way it does locally available ones. The difference is that foreign data wrappers are more flexible with foreign data and can process tables that the Federation can’t.

4. PostgreSQL is cheaper

“Cheaper” is an understatement here, as PostgreSQL actually doesn’t charge you to add instances as Oracle does. If you are creating your project on a budget, Oracle may prove unsuitable or inconvenient as you will be forced to pay for each additional instant separately or stuff everything in a single instance to cut back on costs. PostgreSQL costs you absolutely nothing for data reporting, data transformation while transiting it to a warehouse, and data ingestion, among other features that Oracle and other commercial database management systems offer for a fee.

5. PostgreSQL releases updates more frequently

The reason PostgreSQL caught up with Oracle, which has been on the market for a good 43 years, is that PostgreSQL’s new versions come out averagely after every one year while Oracle can go up to four years without a major update. The PostgreSQL Global Development Group also releases minor updates and bug fixes every three months and makes a point of announcing release dates in advance, helping users brace for changes.

Endnote

Oracle has plenty to offer, especially if you have the resources to purchase most of its features. Still, PostgreSQL is clearly better all-round, as it is built with security and ease of data sharing and retrieval in mind. Don’t hesitate to make the switch if you have any of these features on your priority list.