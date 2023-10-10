Customer Retention Strategies that Work in iGaming

The iGaming industry is one of the most competitive ones in the world. Every month, dozens of new online casinos are launched. The player base is also constantly growing, so attracting new players through tried-and-tested methods is not an issue. But in such a competitive environment, retaining players is another matter. But even for this, the iGaming industry has quite a few methods that work.

Bonus schemes

Online casinos attract new players through welcome packages – and some of them stop here. This, in turn, inevitably leads to customers abandoning their accounts and moving on. Bonus schemes are a great way to keep them coming back for more and to build brand loyalty.

Casinos use several forms of bonuses to achieve this, from instant cash rewards to anniversary gifts, daily raffles or challenges. These benefits are proven ways to retain their player base.

Special offers

Special offers are one-time promotions tied to specific events that players can look forward to. These can be organized periodically throughout the year or linked to holidays. Given the variety of games available at online casinos, it’s easy to organize specials around significant holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving in North America, Christmas or even Easter. These occasions are the perfect pretext for a special offer where players can get extra bonuses or other benefits, or participate in raffles or tournaments with special prizes.

Cross-selling

iGaming operators have a huge pile of data about their players, especially about their gaming preferences. Based on this, they can target them with special offers for different activities and games that will serve as an incentive to try new things, and ultimately play more.

For example, if a player is mostly interested in slot machines, operators can target them with offers and promotions for table games or live dealer games that involve free chips. If they are interested in sports betting, offering them a bunch of free spins on a popular slot machine may convince them to explore casino games.

Personalized offers

Today, customer experiences tailored to the individual needs of every customer are becoming a norm. This applies to iGaming as well. Operators have relevant data about the gaming habits of their players, and this can help them devise special offers and bonus schemes tailored to their preferences. Analyzing the data collected from players reveals not only their habits but also their intent and interests, offering operators invaluable tools to increase customer retention and spending.

Conclusion

In the fiercely competitive world of iGaming, customer retention is a pivotal challenge. Employing effective strategies like bonus schemes, cross-selling, and personalized incentives is the key to nurturing player loyalty. By tailoring experiences to individual preferences and needs, iGaming operators can thrive in this dynamic and competitive landscape.

