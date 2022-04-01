Dear Curious2022 – Future Insight Partner,

The Curious2022 Future Insight Conference brings together researchers and entrepreneurs to explore how cutting-edge science can address the most urgent challenges facing our planet.

We are happy to have you as a partner July 12-14 on site in Darmstadt, Germany, or online.

Have a look at our new website http://curiousfutureinsight.org and find out more about the confirmed high-profile speakers, options to submit an abstract for presentation and many opportunities to engage.

Inspiring days are ahead. Listen to some of the world’s brightest scientists and most accomplished entrepreneurs presenting their work, exploring the future of science & technology, solving the challenges of today and enabling the dreams of a better tomorrow.

Round table discussion with AAAS/Science

“Science in Shorts” prize in collaboration with Nature Research

Awarding of the 1 million Euro Future Insight Prize on energy/reversing the effects of climate change, the Johann Anton Merck Award and the Keeling Curve Prize

Exhibition of technology pioneers

