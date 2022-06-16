Apart from having all the needed trading tools, there are other necessary qualities that a good brokerage company should possess. Qualities like good operational policies, asset security, and attentive customer service. These qualities make them stand out among others.

Our team conducted research on CTmatador and we would be sharing our findings on why CTmatador stands out among other brokerage companies.

What services does CTmatador offer?

CTmatador offers online trading services on all kinds of assets like CFDs, Stock, Commodities, Indices, Energy, and Cryptocurrency.

How efficient is CTmatador?

CTmatador provides traders with the needed trading tools and information to help them stay ahead in the world of online trading. They also provide traders with trading coaches who help them realize their trading potential through step by step basics of trading.

How secure are your assets with CTmatador?

CTmatador privacy rules and policies help secure traders’ assets. The site grants access to only direct owners who have their unique passwords and key phrases. This helps to prevent account liquidation.

What policies do CTmatador operate on?

CTmatador operates on some policies that help them effectively coordinate trading activities. These policies include:

Risk policy

Traders are responsible for any trading losses that occur as a result of nonadherence to instructions and market fluctuations. On the other hand, the company ensures that all trading activities are monitored to achieve maximum success.

Refund policy

When a trader requests a refund, their eligibility status is checked and if they are eligible, investigations will be carried out and a refund will be processed within 30 days.

Privacy policy

All traders’ information is end-to-end secured and only account owners have access to their accounts.

KYC policy

Know Your Customer policy helps the company to stay connected with traders and reduces cases of impersonation.

AML policy

Because of the company’s Anti-money laundry policy, no cash is accepted and transactions found out to be related to money laundering are canceled.

Dispute resolution Policy

Complaints are received and resolved adequately by the company’s dispute resolution team.

How efficient is CTmatador customer support service?

CTmatador has an efficient 24 hours customer support service that attends to traders’ complaints and promptly resolves them. Their KYC policy on the other hand helps CTmatador walk closely with users and promptly respond to their needs.

Pros

Safe and secure

There can’t be a better feature of a brokerage company. Traders’ minds are at ease knowing fully well the privacy policies and security checks the company has put in place.

Flexible payment options

CTmatador provides traders with a variety of payment options.

The financial service provider is one of the fastest brokerage companies when it comes to deposit confirmations, withdrawals, and overall trading activities. They have also proven over time to be reliable and trustworthy.

Cons

Inaccessible Worldwide

CTmatador is not accessible worldwide. Traders are advised to check if CTmatador is operational in their country before signing up.

Disclaimer: Online trading is a risky venture. People are advised to seek proper training before engaging in it and as such, all the information provided here does not serve as financial advice.