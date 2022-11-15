CrystalsCapitals Review – a Full Overview

FAST FACTS

Account Minimum: $0

Fees: $0 for stocks

Why We Choose CrystalsCapitals

CrystalsCapitals has been in the industry for quite some time, enabling the broker to gain a strong foothold in the market. The platform currently attracts traders and investors from multiple countries around the globe, who are mainly attracted to its vast product offerings. However, CrystalsCapitals also shines with several other perks.

Robust product offerings

CrystalsCapitals’s breadth of investment products is one of its main strengths, enabling the broker to attract many traders and investors constantly. Their product offerings comprise a long list of traditional assets, new asset classes, and other innovative investments with fixed incomes.

Multiple trading platforms

CrystalsCapitals supports desktop, web, and mobile trading. Its platforms offer highly intuitive and customizable tools for different types of traders. Its desktop platform provides advanced tools for experienced traders and investors, while the web and mobile platforms integrate basic features for beginners and passive investors.

Rich educational resources

Traders on CrystalsCapitals also have access to extensive educational materials in diverse formats. Also, the resources are available in different languages and cover various online trading essentials.

On-demand customer support

Apart from the client-focused educational materials, CrystalsCapitals also offers its customers 24/7 support services. The broker offers customer support via phone, messaging, and email. You can also speak directly to the customer support staff on live chat without leaving the platform.

Overview

CrystalsCapitals’s many years of experience in the industry have enabled it to match its trading practices and policies to the expectations of many traders and investors. It now boasts robust product offerings and multiple trading platforms, giving retail traders ad institutional investors flexibility in online investing. CrystalsCapitals has also streamlined the trading experience for its clients with rich educational resources and on-demand customer support. Nonetheless, many traders are concerned with the slow onboarding process. Others are also not impressed with the platform’s limited geographical coverage.

Pros

Robust product offerings

Multiple intuitive trading platforms

Rich educational resources

Excellent order execution

On-demand customer support

Cons

The onboarding process is a bit slow

CrystalsCapitals is not available in some countries

Is CrystalsCapitals Global?

CrystalsCapitals currently accepts traders and investors from different parts of the world. It also allows clients access to several domestic and foreign markets. However, CrystalsCapitals’s platforms are inaccessible in some countries. So, check whether the broker covers your state or country before creating an account.

What Do They Offer?

CrystalsCapitals’s product offerings are among its key attractions. The broker provides a long list of investment products tailored to the needs of different types of traders and investors. Here are the tradable assets on CrystalsCapitals.

Stocks (Long and Short)

Bonds (Municipal, Corporate, Treasury, CDs)

Mutual Funds

Forex

Options

Cryptocurrencies (A broader selection of all the significant cryptocurrencies)

Futures

ETFs

CrystalsCapitals also provides a broader selection of high-growth commodities, including precious metals. Based on customer demands, the broker regularly adds new products to its portfolio.

Trading Platforms

CrystalsCapitals’s clients have three platforms at their disposal. You can use any venue to sign up. The on boarding process is straightforward but relatively slow across all the platforms. Nonetheless, CrystalsCapitals emphasizes the user experience more. Thus, it has streamlined its desktop, web, and mobile platforms with similar tools and functionalities.

Traders have access to various tools and features on CrystalsCapitals, including stock screeners, ETF and mutual fund evaluators, calculators, portfolio analysis, charting, trading idea generators, research, and news. The trading platforms also support multi-leg options, but advanced order types are only accessible on the desktop. CrystalsCapitals’s mobile app and web-based platforms are the best fit for beginners and passive investors.

Costs

CrystalsCapitals does not charge account minimums. It also allows zero commissions for online stock trading. Other trades and transactions attract fees and margin interest rates based on trading volumes. So, check the complete pricing schedule before placing any orders on CrystalsCapitals.

Our Take

CrystalsCapitals excels with robust product offerings, highly intuitive trading platforms, rich educational resources, and round-the-clock client support. Overall, CrystalsCapitals is a comprehensive online investment platform with diverse resources for beginners, casual investors, and active traders.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.