Crystal Lovers: Here are 5 Orgonite Stones to Attract Business Success

Do you ever wonder why shops in the mall and business offices have adornments of large gemstones? Orgonite stones are among the most common that you can notice. Orgone, after all, is well known as a generator of positive energy.

The use of crystals or gemstones in attracting business success is commonplace. The world of business is always and often cutthroat and competitive. That’s why some turn to mystical support. If you’ve noticed, at least in your periphery, the use of crystals in Feng Shui is a big part of Chinese culture. And as you would observe in today’s world, their business enterprises are among the leading ones today. Here then, are our top picks for orgonite stones that can help with attracting success in your business:

1. Citrine

In the olden times, this orgone, Citrine, is once known as Lucky Merchant’s Stone. It aids a person with regards to making clear decisions with regards to preventing and regulating the loss of money. With this stone’s sublime yellow-orange hue, it activates the imagination.

Having orgone pyramids imbued with Citrine can bring about the balance concerning emotions when making business choices. It also helps with the focus that a business person needs in running an enterprise. It is also advisable for people in industries like banking, sales, casinos, media, sports, and others to have this kind of orgonite.

2. Green Aventurine

Green Aventurine, otherwise known as Stone of Opportunity, is an excellent stone for attracting business success. This stone can help you find new ideas for innovations and solutions for your problems related to business. Having an orgonite green aventurine tree around your business office can be favorable.

3. Clear Quartz

With the implied name of this crystal, this stone inspires clarity of the mind. The orgonite crystal made of this gemstone amplifies any other crystal that attracts money. Thus, you should find an orgonite crystal with clear quartz in the mix.

4. Tiger’s Eye

The type of mindset that this stone brings is that of clarity, presence, and a feeling of being grounded. These are all desirable attributes that a person who has a business or is in the line of business needs. The Tiger’s Eye is also a stone that connects you to your innermost intuition, which you will need for stability.

5. Lapis Lazuli

There is something opulent when you look at this stone. The stone’s gorgeous combination of blue and gold streaks is inviting. In Feng Shui, this stone has a connection to prosperity and abundance. The Lapis Lazuli is also an orgone that can help you with problem-solving and decisiveness.

Final Thoughts

If you are one of those who are into the idea of welcoming more abundance into your life, then you may consider looking for more innovative ways to work with these money-inviting stones. You can also look into Feng Shui ideas to learn how to optimize the positioning of these orgonite crystals around your home or office. The orgonite crystals we mentioned were just conduits. What is important is that you also need to project your intentions through these stones for maximum benefit.