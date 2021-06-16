Cryptocurrencies Are Going Green, and They Aren’t Stopping

Find out why crypto companies are switching to greener options as they look to remain sustainable in the future and at the top.

Sustainable Energy Will Drive the Crypto Revolution

Sustainability is the key to everything we do today, whether you approach a business or how you live your life. Ultimately, we all want to find the most durable solutions to any type of problem.

So, why is the crypto industry turning its eyes on sustainable energy right now?

1. Regulation Is the Simplest Answer

It’s true. A lot of good regulation is coming underway, with places such as New York State passing laws that now oblige people who wish to mine crypto, for example, to do so only using renewable energy sources. As you can imagine, the incentive to access such sources is huge, and so is the supply chain built around it now.

In other words, government oversight is now finally catching up with what needs to be done for crypto to truly reach its full potential. One way to look at this is to think about it this way – sustainable building solutions mean that your crypto assets will have a much smaller risk of depreciating.

2. Consumers Have Higher Expectations

Look, anyone who buys a Tesla is environmentally-minded. How would such a consumer justify the carmaker using Bitcoin, for example? Well, the short answer is that consumers will not, and they have sent an unequivocal signal to Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, probably forcing him and the company to steer clear of support for Bitcoin.

That is a perfect example of how consumer expectations can truly help establish company policies and do so successfully and with enviable precision.

3. Saving the Environment Has Economic Value

Even if you are only interested in the financial side of things, you will be absolutely chuffed to know that opting for sustainable mining systems in crypto means that you are generating a bigger economic value for yourself and others.

To put it this way, if you can generate crypto through carbon-neutral energy, you will have the ability to beat everyone else to the punch in amassing the most crypto and not have to face criticism about questionable choices.

The fact is that the more we take care of the environment, the more we will benefit from it. Easy buck now may seem tempting, but it will have negative returns in the long-term, forcing companies that enjoy comfortable bottom lines to start losing them rapidly. The best way to stop that is to get ahead of events.

4. Everything Is Going Green

That is true. Any industry you look at right now will tell you that green is the only way forward. The sooner crypto gets on this bandwagon, the sooner it can reach its full potential in a future that is filled with challenges, true, but also brings many opportunities as well. “Green consumerism” is not an excuse for everything, but it surely pushes all commercial activities in the right direction, and that is good news for anyone interested in carrying out greener business operations.