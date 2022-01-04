Crypto Subscription Company Revuto is bringing its REVU token to KuCoin and Gate.io

Blockchain-based subscription manager company Revuto has become the first Cardano-native asset to list its REVU token on both KuCoin and Gate.io at the same time.

Revuto aims to provide a simple solution for users to find themselves tricked by the common practices of small-print, free trial user attraction apps that have overly complicated subscribing procedures designed to make the process as difficult as possible to discourage users from describing. Ultimately, the Revuto platform wants to encourage users to have more control over how they pay for their subscriptions, how they pay for them, and when they pay for them.

Revuto is the first decentralized application (dApp) on Cardano, the proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with Ada, its internal cryptocurrency.

Cardano was founded in 2015, and launched later in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. The platform has managed to overcome some of the most significant existing problems in the crypto market, most notably that Bitcoin is slow and inflexible, and that Ethereum is unscalable. As it stands, it is the largest cryptocurrency to use a PoS blockchain.

“We are proud to make history again with REVU, after being the first ICO, publishing the 1st Cardano lite wallet and breaking records with our growth – we are now the first to list on tier 1 CEXs, KuCoin and Gate.io. The process included multiple legal openings for our utility token, from top legal firms including both US and EU legislations, with audits being in process and led by the global leader blockchain security,” said Revuto CEO and co-founder, Vedran Vukman.

“We also partnered with Skynet Trading for institutional-grade liquidity solutions. Our ethos is to work only with the best; to ensure our customers and investors enjoy the best products and returns. It may take longer, and is often the more difficult way – but it’s the right way to build long term value.”

The addition of REVU to not only one, but two tier-one crypto exchanges is a huge deal for Revuto and for Cardano. Cardano, which has been referred to as the ‘Ethereum-killer’ by analysts has big plans for expansion in 2022, and many experts believe that it has greatly improved on Etheruem’s second-generation infrastructure. As it stands, Cardano can offer faster and cheaper transactions on its network than Ethereum.

According to Revuto’s announcement, which was made on the 4th of January 2022, the deposit will take place on the 6th of January. From the 7th of January, all retail investors will be able to buy REVU on KuCoin and Gate.io to join the rapidly expanding startup on its journey.