Best Crypto Gambling Sites

1. BitStarz – Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

Award-winning crypto-only casino

Over 3,500 games to choose from

Top-notch UI and design

Generous welcome package up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

Instant payouts

Cons:

No sportsbook

BitStarz is easily the best crypto gambling site available in the industry right now – and there are many reasons for this. Over the last few years, they have won award after award, making it one of the most reputable online casinos for BTC gambling.

With their extensive selection of games – over 3,500 titles, including a number of BitStarz exclusives, 24/7 live chat support, and a welcome bonus that feels like a warm hug, it’s hard to imagine any other crypto casino site taking our #1 slot.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.9/5

BitStarz has one of the best welcome bonuses we found out there. On your first deposit, you can receive 1 BTC plus 180 free spins, which is very generous. This welcome bonus does require a minimum deposit of 0.15 BTC and comes with a 40x wagering requirement.

As if that wasn’t enough, the welcome package continues through your next 3 deposits with a 50% match on your 2nd and 3rd deposits and another 100% on your 4th.

Additionally, they have a whole slew of rewards to make sticking around worth your while. Their Level Up loyalty program gives you a shot at winning exclusive bonuses ranging from free spins on your favorite slots to cash prizes simply by playing online casino games.

And if that isn’t enough, you can also take part in their weekly Slot Wars and Table Wars tournaments by wagering respectively on slot games or table games for some solid cash prizes.

Game Selection: 5/5

BitStarz balances quality and quantity with its huge selection of over 3,500 titles. If you’re interested in slots, everything from your classic fruit-style games – we really like the exclusive 100 payline BitStarz Billion game – to the popular video slots titles we’ve come to expect from the best BTC online casinos.

Maybe you’re more of a blackjack player? BitStarz still has you covered. In their extensive table games category, they have a whole slew of blackjack games. Multi-hand, American, Lucky Sevens – whatever you want, it’s very likely to find it here.

Cryptocurrency Banking Options: 4.8/5

Unlike your traditional online casinos, BitStarz has no interest in your fiat currency. They will, however, happily accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. While some other Bitcoin casinos out there might accept a wider array of cryptocurrencies, this is a decent selection.

A huge advantage is that all the payouts here are processed instantly.

2. 7Bit – Best Fast Payout Crypto Gambling Site

Pros:

Supports instant payouts

1,200+ crypto casino games

Amazing selection of jackpot slots

177% match bonus with free spins

Amazing mobile compatibility

Cons:

No sportsbook

No live casino games

Looking for the fastest payout crypto gambling site? Then you should definitely check out 7Bit. This online casino supports instant payouts for crypto users – with zero fees.

There are over 1,200 games that you can play here, and the bonuses are quite generous and attractive, too. Read on if you want to learn more.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.8/5

7Bit has a strong offering of crypto bonuses and rewards, including a welcome bonus for Bitcoin gamblers that spans your first 4 deposits, offering a bonus of up to 5 BTC.

They’ll match 100% of your initial deposit of up to 1.5 BTC as well as toss in 100 free spins. For your 2nd and 3rd deposits, they’ll match 50% of your deposit up to 1.25 BTC and will match 100% of your 4th deposit up to 1 BTC.

All deposits have a 40x wagering requirement, but if you’re chasing those crypto jackpots, you’ll likely not even notice the slog.

There’s also a very generous deposit bonus up for grabs at 7Bit – by using the promo code ACEBONUS, you can score a generous 177% match plus 77 free spins. Make sure to deposit at list 0.4 mBTC and use this promo code, and the bonus is yours.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

You’re not going to find yourself bored, thanks to 7Bit’s grand selection of titles.

Online casino players will absolutely love their strong emphasis on some of the biggest names in online slots. Being fans of how they structure their paylines, we always enjoy putting some Bitcoin towards the enchanting Mega Moolah title The Witch’s Moon.

With low volatility and 25 paylines, The Witch’s Moon will feel familiar to you if you’re an experienced crypto slots player, but with a spooky, witchy flair and music that makes it a perfect choice for winding down.

What we really like about 7Bit’s selection, however, is the sheer quantity of progressive jackpot slots they have. If you navigate to their Jackpot Games page, it feels like you can keep loading new titles forever.

7Bit’s extensive list of providers gives you access to a large number of table games, including a decent selection of video poker and blackjack.

Cryptocurrency Banking Options: 4.8/5

7Bit is on par with most of the top Bitcoin gambling sites, and they accept deposits via 8 of the biggest coins.

Deposits with BTC, LTC, XRP, BCH, DOGE, ETH, USDT, and TRX are quick and easy, getting you in the game as fast as possible. Additionally, playing with crypto means that not only is it quick and easy to deposit money, but you get to experience fast payouts, too. Oftentimes your balance will be reflected in your Bitcoin wallet within mere minutes.

3. Red Dog – Most Generous Welcome Bonus of Any Crypto Gambling Site

Pros:

All games offer free-play

Amazing customer support

Variety of banking options

Generous 320% welcome bonus

Cons:

No sportsbook

Limited game selection

At first glance, you would think Red Dog Casino’s smaller game selection would not be able to compete with other crypto online casinos; however, this crypto gambling site has managed to stand strong among the best ones out there.

Rewards and Bonuses: 5/5

Out of the gate, Red Dog offers solid bonuses on crypto deposits.

For those who make a crypto deposit, this online casino has a generous 320% deposit match bonus – this is really an amazing welcome offer. All you have to do to activate this bonus is to use the promo code REDCOIN.

Red Dog also offers what they call a 24/7 Bonus where you can earn 120%, 135%, and 160% match bonuses on your fiat currency deposits of $30, $75, and $150, respectively – the best news is that if you use BTC for those deposits, you get an extra 25% on top of that. All with the same 35x wagering requirement as the offer above.

Okay, so we lied. The actual “best news” is that the 24/7 Bonus has no limit to the number of times you can use it; you just need to use the promo code “SUPERDOG” when making your deposit.

Game Selection: 4.75/5

Red Dog’s game selection will feel extremely thin when compared to the thousands of titles many other online casinos boast, but they’ve got some of our favorite games on hand.

If you like medium volatility slots, we suggest Asgard Deluxe. With its 5×3 play grid, medium volatility, and a chance at winning 2,000x your stake per spin, we felt perfectly comfortable kicking off our shoes and taking it for a few spins.

And if you’re tired of slots (or really hate those smug Norse gods), they have a solid selection of video poker games, including Aces and Eights and the fun and popular poker variant Caribbean Hold’em.

Cryptocurrency Banking Options: 4.7/5

When we say Red Dog is a “Bitcoin gambling site,” we are not using the term colloquially. They take a variety of fiat currencies but only one form of crypto. The best crypto, many would say – Bitcoin.

4. BC.Game – Most Variety of Supported Cryptos of Any Crypto Gambling Site

Pros:

Accepts over 20 cryptocurrencies

Live casino and sports betting

Large welcome bonus up to 180%

Amazing customer service

Cons:

The website is a bit cluttered

BC.Game casino is one of the best crypto gambling sites for gamblers who like to keep a diverse cryptocurrency portfolio.

Accepting over 20 digital coins, this online casino can meet the interests of many crypto gamblers. Let’s see what BC.Game actually has to offer.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.7/5

Really taking advantage of the entrepreneurial spirit cryptocurrency fans have, BC.game breaks away from the modern conventions when it comes to how they handle deposit bonuses. Depending on how much you deposit with your first payment, your welcome match bonus can go up to 180%.

After that, your next 3 deposits up from there to a max deposit bonus of 240% on your 4th deposit. And instead of the normal wagering requirements, your deposit bonus gradually unlocks as you play casino games.

On top of that, they have a whole mess of other crypto rewards, loyalty programs, and even a task hub where you can unlock bonus offers by – you guessed it – completing tasks on site.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

BC.Game has an extensive list of game providers up their sleeve, so if there’s a game you’ve come to love from a traditional online casino, chances are they have it.

From Pragmatic Play’s highly volatile Big Bass Bonanza video slot machine to an impressive array of hundreds of live dealer casino games and a similarly impressive range of BC.Game exclusive titles, you’d have to try really, really hard to be bored.

And if that wasn’t enough to tickle your fancy, they have a robust betting slip, so if you’re inclined to spend your hard-mined crypto on sports betting, you can.

Cryptocurrency Banking Options: 5/5

When we said BC.Game Casino accepts a wide range of crypto – we meant it. They accept AXE, BCG, BCH, BTC, DAI, DOGE, EOS, ETH, LTC, NBX, SATS, SEO, SOG, TRTL, TRX, USDT, VSYS, XLM, XMR, and XRP.

5. mBit – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Table Games

Pros:

Over 2,700 crypto casino games

24/7 live chat

Huge selection of table games

Cons:

Website sometimes stalls out

At first glance, mBit Casino’s website doesn’t look like much. But after peeling back the layer, you’ll find it’s absolutely worthy of rounding out our top five Bitcoin gambling sites.

They have games from the top online gambling providers, a very competitive welcome bonus and their 24/7 live community chat almost makes your online gambling feel like you’re not hiding in the shadows in Cheeto-stained sweatpants.

Almost.

Our biggest gripe with mBit is we had to reload the page a few times while looking for our next great game due to the website sticking and failing to load properly. Overall, that’s a pretty minor complaint.

Rewards and Bonuses 4.7/5

mBit’s sign up bonus is a very generous package of up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins.

If that doesn’t feel like enough to wet your whistle, your 2nd and 3rd deposits have 100% and 75% match bonuses, respectively. Maxing out all 3 deposits will net you a bonus of 5 BTC (or the equivalent in other currencies), which should put a smile on any crypto gambler’s face.

You’ll also have access to a wealth of other loyalty programs, including a refer-a-friend system that rewards you and your friend with 200 free spins each and a 30% deposit bonus, a variety of slot races with chances to win prize pools of up to 3,000 free spins, and a snazzy 25% Monday match bonus.

Game Selection 4.75/5

With games from over 38 of the very best providers, mBit brings it all to the table. Whether you love progressive jackpots, special fruit slots, or the big Megaways titles, those free spins are not going to go to waste.

What really won us over and earned mBit’s place in our top five, however, was their selection of table games. If you like to play poker, it is easily one of the best BTC poker casinos you can find. Looking for video poker? mBit has it too. You’ll find everything from Caribbean Stud to 100 hand Aces and Eights.

Or maybe you prefer the thrill of live dealer blackjack – as so many online casino players do. At the time of writing this, we found over 20 live tables just waiting for us to join.

Cryptocurrency Banking Options 4.65/5

While they don’t support cryptocurrency to the same degree that BC.Game does; you’ll have no problem depositing your Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether at mBit – in fact, it is one of the best Tether casino sites out there, processing Tether transactions instantly.

And as can be expected with all of the best Bitcoin gambling sites, crypto withdrawals are fast and secure, so you can have your payout in hand in no time.

Runners-Up:

How We Chose Our Top 5 Crypto Gambling Sites

Rewards and Bonuses:

When shopping around for the best crypto casinos, we like to keep a sharp eye on the rewards and bonuses they offer. Getting to use crypto on your favorite games is great, but getting to use house money for your gambling is even better.

Game Selection:

All the bonuses in the world are useless if you don’t want to play any of the games on site. We made sure that every one of our Bitcoin casinos has a solid selection of games from some of our favorite providers.

For example, our top pick – BitStarz, has a game library of over 3,500 casino games to choose from.

Cryptocurrency Banking Options:

It’s important your gambling hall of choice supports you in your eclectic crypto hoarding. While most crypto casinos happily accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum, we really love to see when they’re set up to accept the less mainstream coins.

Best Crypto Gambling Websites – FAQ

Is Crypto Gambling Safe and Secure?

The anonymous nature of cryptocurrency is regarded by many to be far more secure than gambling using fiat currencies over credit or debit cards, but it’s not without risk.

A common mistake is not making sure you are transferring crypto to the correct wallet, causing the coin to be lost forever. If you are new to crypto, we encourage you to do some research to avoid making any mistakes.

What Is the Best Crypto Gambling Site to Use?

After doing extensive research, we found that BitStarz is the best choice for real money crypto gambling. There are many reasons why we chose BitStarz as our top pick. First, it has an amazing selection of 3,500+ games; then, it offers a generous welcome bonus with free spins.

Comparing the Top 5 Crypto Gambling Sites

BitStarz – The award-winning BitStarz Casino has won us over as the best of the crypto casinos. They have a solid game catalog, an exciting loyalty program, and a welcome bonus that we felt was worth taking advantage of.

If you’re looking for a well-rounded casino that does a bit of everything, click here and take advantage of BitStarz’s amazing bonuses and promotions.

7Bit – If you’re a fan of slots with progressive jackpots, look no further. 7Bit prides itself on its slot selection and has clearly extended this to its jackpot slots. In addition, it is also a fast payout online casino, processing your withdrawals in a matter of a few minutes.

Follow this link to claim your welcome offer at 7Bit.

Red Dog – Even though Red Dog Casino only accepts one cryptocurrency (BTC), we had to include them on our list because of how well they embodied what we love about crypto casinos. Big. Fat. Bonuses.

Click here to receive your 320% welcome bonus at Red Dog Casino.

BC.Game – BC.Game is a bit of a wildcard, and we’re excited to have them on our list. Accepting over 20 forms of cryptocurrency, some pretty impressive deposit bonuses, and one of the best sports betting sections we’ve found for crypto casinos, we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

Click here to get started with a 180% match bonus on your first deposit.

mBit – Rounding out our top five is mBit casino. While they are a solid, well-rounded crypto casino on their own, we had to include them on this list because they absolutely excel at table games. Whether live dealer rooms or single-player video poker, you’re going to find something to tickle your fancy.

Follow this link to get your share of mBit bonuses.

Getting Started at the Best Crypto Gambling Sites

Step 1: Open Your Account

Navigate to BitStarz.com and click the green “SIGN UP” button in the upper right.

Follow the on-screen directions and provide all your details

Step 2: Accept T&C’s and Use the Crypto Bonus Code

Accept the Terms and Conditions

Provide your bonus code if you have one

Step 3: Make Your Deposit & Start Playing Crypto Games

Finalize the process by clicking “SIGN UP”

Choose your payment method

Make the deposit

Start playing your favorite crypto casino games

Here Are All the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

So, this is it – our extensive guide to the best Bitcoin casino sites for real money gambling. We named BitStarz as our overall top pick, thanks to how well-rounded they are, but you can choose any casino on our list and be confident you made the right choice.

In fact, maybe you want to take a couple of them for a spin. Each and every casino has something they do well, and a few extra welcome bonuses never hurt anyone.

Just remember to do your homework and gamble responsibly.

