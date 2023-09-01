CRM Software Free & Low-cost Options

Startups and small businesses are looking for free CRMs to manage their ever-growing customer base, as well as to monitor the quality of service to important customers. The thing is that buying and installing a CRM system can be time consuming and costly, especially for small businesses.

However, a CRM system can be provided free of charge. It comes as no surprise that in most cases, such a version will be limited in terms of functions or time of use of the full version.

What Is a CRM Service?

A CRM software symbolizes a way of managing customer relationships and optimizing business processes. In other words, a CRM system implies a special software that is designed to manage interactions with real and potential customers.

With the help of the program, it is possible to keep statistics, calculate performance indicators, set targets for employees, control the volume and timing of their implementation. Thanks to CRM, transactions become more transparent, and interaction with clients becomes personalized.

What Tasks Does a CRM System Help You Solve?

The set of functions of CRM tools largely depends on the specific system. When choosing a program, you need to be guided by what suits your business best, not forgetting the possibility and cost of use. Such programs will perform the following functions:

collecting customer base in one place;

tracking the entire customer journey;

tracking business metrics;

planning marketing activities;

monitoring employee performance;

simplifying document management.

Simply put, CRM systems free will automatically pull up customer data. This will speed up the work. You don’t have to manually enter details every time. More than that, your employees will be able to exchange essential information and documents between departments through the system.

Which Free CRM Software Should You Choose?

We’ve prepared three CRM systems to make it easier for small businesses to choose low-investment customer relationship management programs. So, get ready to get all the power of free CRM services.

Bitrix 24

This versatile system is ideal for almost any business. The platform allows you to build high-quality sales funnels, communicate in the internal social network and manage personnel. Among the main advantages of the free online CRM portal, the following aspects can be noted:

meeting scheduling;

organized integration with social networks even in the free version;

ease of communication with employees and customers within the system.

However, it should be borne in mind that SMS, reports and analytics are not available in the free version. Besides, users note the similarity of the platform with social networks. Here, you can add posts, share photos and documents.

FreshSales

This is a relatively simple CRM option. The free version of the program has great features for small businesses to manage clients, contacts, and sales. It is important that the free version gives access to 10 users. This is quite enough for a growing company. Consider the main advantages of the system:

intuitive interface;

automatic dialing, recording and routing of customer calls;

integration with analytics services, email marketing and other platforms.

Business platform users note the ease of working with the system. The contact management feature allows you to quickly connect with clients, while integration with Zoom makes it easy to schedule meetings as well as video conferences.

Workbooks

It is a free CRM solution that brings together marketing, sales and customer service teams. The service assists businessmen in tracking their leads, conducting and analyzing marketing campaigns, creating a database of queries to improve customer relationships. There are plenty of benefits here, including:

effective lead management;

professional analysis of marketing campaigns;

great functionality for the free version.

However, the free variant is limited to two users, so this option is only good for an initial CRM dive. At the same time, users note an intuitive interface. This simplifies the work with the platform, making it accessible even for a beginner. Personalization allows you to simplify the work with leads, which increases the efficiency and speed of work.

Key Takeaways

CRM is a useful tool for the sales department, which allows you to clean up and analyze the situation. At the beginning of business development, you can safely use free services. Further, as the business grows, we recommend comparing the rates of low-cost cloud programs. In addition, you may be interested in the cost of subsequent scaling when choosing a free system.

