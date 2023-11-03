CRM for Small Businesses

Everyone would like to grow their small business. However, attracting new customers, scaling operations, and strengthening the bottom-line means investing only in the right business spheres. As for selecting the most effective CRM for small business, the main thing is to focus on a simplified website with a low learning curve or even no unnecessary features as well as the ability to scale with you.

Which Business Needs Free CRMs?

It goes without saying that CRM tools are useful for companies that seek to achieve long-term relationships with customers. For example, an entrepreneur may be interested in satisfied men coming back to the barber shop. In addition, a manufacturer of laying tiles may be B2B oriented. In this case, the transaction approval process is more complicated than in a barber shop due to the following aspects:

primary contact;

preparation of a commercial proposal or presentation;

meeting for product demonstration

discussion of transaction details;

conclusion of an agreement;

payment for products;

Without an automated tool, it is difficult to control the long transaction cycle. Managers will get confused in contacts and negotiations, so they cannot do without CRM. So, if the company works under government contracts or performs a long-term contract, CRM will be a waste of money. In other words, CRM is not needed for organizations that are not engaged in a targeted search for consumers.

Are CRM Tools Expensive?

For a start, purchasing and implementing a CRM software program can be expensive. Nevertheless, this primarily applies to large companies that need to solve lots of problems and cover many employees. What matters here is that the price of the company software directly depends on the following aspects:

integrator services;

available tools;

the number of users and all that jazz.

However, the system will quickly pay for itself due to its functionality, automation of a large number of business processes and saving time and resources. As for small and midsize companies, they don’t actually need as many capabilities, tools, and licenses. For small businesses with a limited scope of tasks, even free versions of CRM may be suitable.

What Analytics Do CRM Tools Provide?

In popular free online CRM, you can generate visual reports based on various criteria in a few clicks. For instance, you can see where a particular lead is located in the sales funnel. Moreover, you can watch a number of calls, letters and meetings held for each manager. Free CRMs also assist managers in tracking amounts of commercial offers as well as sources where company’s customers most often come from. So, this information helps a lot since you can understand what is working and what needs to be improved, as well as adjust your marketing and even predict sales volume.

Can You Add Functions to CRM Tools without IT Specialists?

A majority of common CRM systems like Bitrix24 use a low-code or no-code approach to one degree or another. Simply put, these services are characterized by minimal programming and no programming. The bottom line is that the developer creates systems and applications that require virtually no programming skills. So, a user can make changes to programs thanks to simple visual interfaces, various drag-and-drop functionality and intuitive tools.

Top CRM Systems for Small Companies 2023

The most effective CRM systems for small companies will allow you determine where to focus your work organizing and primary streamlining all of your business processes to make them better.

Bitrix24

This system is one of the leaders in the CRM market according to the results of most ratings and surveys. The program is aimed at automating sales, increasing the efficiency of active marketing and simplifying personnel management. This service has literally everything for a small business, including:

collecting applications, creating customer cards, collecting interaction history;

user rights management;

project management, task setting;

setting up individual sales funnels;

formation of sales plans;

internal chat for the team;

automatic analysis of personnel efficiency;

document designer: invoices, various acts, invoices, UPD and the like.

The presented CRM solves many problems, and the trial period is unlimited. This software deals with both customer accounting and the creation of a website and warehouse accounting. It is noteworthy that when registering, users complete a survey so that the service determines the optimal starting set.

There is a free plan with no restrictions on users, but with reduced functionality for testing and customizing CRM to suit business needs. Keep in mind that the cost of a subscription depends on the content.

HubSpot CRM

This program provides its clients with a free version with basic features. So, it is characterized by full-fledged inbound marketing tools. Thus, the service helps businessmen target blog posts to search hits. More than that, the platform offers decent email marketing. This variant also handles workflow management for better project management. In other words, entrepreneurs can effectively assign and follow up on leads and monitor the sales process. With the portal, it’s easier to record client interactions across all necessary channels.

It is worth noting that this program allows you to find out whether customers have opened your emails. Some businessmen value that paid add-on packages for the platform add features such as reporting, artificial intelligence, and advanced automation. Meanwhile, customization options are limited, which can be really bad depending on the company industry.

Daylite

This modern CRM is created specifically for Mac, iPhone and iPad users. The program is an ideal decision for creative startups and small businesses with up to 100 workers. The program’s toolkit is divided into CRM functions and project management tools. Another major benefit is its Mail Assistant, which integrates with Apple Mail. However, the program has only one tariff plan. This means less flexibility in pricing and packages. It should be mentioned that this app is only for CRM and project management for Apple users.

Bottom Line