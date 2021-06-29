Create a Successful Business through YouTube Videos: A Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube has seen enormous success since its inception. It has become unparalleled in terms of the rabid user-base, revenue generated, traffic, and the variety of content available. Not only can you promote your business through a YouTube channel, but you can also even turn your YouTube channel into a business.

You can create bite-sized advertisements for your business, tutorials, and how-to videos to educate the audience on various topics, create music or film and release it worldwide, or hold a weekly podcast. The ideas are numerous and each more creative than the other.

This article takes you step-by-step through the process of setting up your channel and tweaking it for success.

Create a YouTube Business Account:

Create or sign in to a Google Account

You need a Google account to create a YouTube channel. You can either create a dedicated Google account for the purpose or use a personal or pre-existing one.

Creating a new dedicated account is preferable if you are concerned about the security of your personal Gmail. It also makes it easier to collaborate with others in the future where you would need to share the account.

Set up the Name of your YouTube Channel

This part decides the identity of your business. The selected name can be yours if you are building your brand. But preferably, the name should show what the YouTube channel is about.

Log in to YouTube using the Google Account and click on the avatar icon on the top-right corner of the screen. Then from the drop-down menu select “My Channel”.

A prompt will open that will require you to enter your First and Last name. It also gives you the option to enter your Business Name. Select the option according to the type of name selected and click Create Channel.

Fill Out the Necessary Details

Several small details further elaborate the identity of your YouTube channel. Click on “Customize Channel” and fill out the details shown on the page.

Set-up the Channel Artwork and Icon

Just like the artwork and icon for your Twitter and Facebook, you also need to set these up for your YouTube channel.

Create your YouTube artwork according to the following dimensions:

Channel Icon: the recommended size of the image is 800×800 pixels and displayed as 98×98 pixels.

Channel Banner: the maximum compatible size is 2560×1440 pixels and the safe viewing size for both web and mobile is 1546×423 pixels.

There is the complete creative freedom to create the icon and artwork for your YouTube channel. The design should represent your vision for your business or can be pleasing to the eyes.

Complete your Channel Description

The About section is an essential entity for the YouTube channel. Here you must define the purpose behind creating the channel along with some details about you and the business.

This is a good space to build a personal impression on your viewers and will also help you funnel the channel audience. Channel description helps in gaining followers and business leads in the long term.

Also, don’t forget to provide your contact details like the email address.

YouTube also lets you add up to five customizable hyperlinks to help you funnel your YouTube subscribers to other social media and business channels like website, product page, Facebook and Twitter pages, and offer pages.

Tweak the YouTube Channel for Best Results:

Several minute details contribute to the success of a YouTube channel. Once the account is created you need to work on optimizing the content.

Channel Trailer

This is the introduction of your YouTube channel for new viewers and subscribers. This video outlines the type of content you are going to serve and the purpose of the channel.

A channel trailer should be less than 60 seconds long and should elaborate your Channel Description.

Fine-tune the Videos

Each video that you craft for your channel deserves equal attention and dedication. With regular and relevant content your channel has the potential to blow up over time.

Here are some important aspects you need to keep track of:

The title and description of the videos should contain relevant phrases and keywords.

To make your videos easily trackable by YouTube crawlers you should create custom transcripts and captions for each video.

Creating unique and attention-catching thumbnail images for the videos helps catch the eyes of potential viewers.

To help your video’s visibility in relevant search queries you must add the relevant tags to all your videos.

It may seem like a lot of work at the start but you will get the hang of every minute detail that ensures your success. These minute tweaks will optimize your YouTube content and channel for a better reach among the audience online.

Promoting your YouTube Channel:

Channel promotion is required to gather a better reach for your content. You can either promote it organically by engaging with the content of other creators on YouTube or by sharing your content on other social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, etc.

If you are ready to invest in the channel, you can also run ads on YouTube and Google for your YouTube channel. While running advertisements you should select the relevant audience to maximize the return from the campaign.

You can also use one of the several tools available online for cross-platform promotion of the channel by scheduling the content. These products also have several features to help you succeed on YouTube.

Content is the King:

This saying never gets old. The content you craft for the YouTube channel must resonate with the audience and provide knowledge along with entertainment. YouTube is a great platform for Edutainment content. You can create content on any topic but it should be relevant according to the category and current times.

Keep the content short and crisp so that the viewers keep engaged. A channel jingle at the start of the video, some offers and giveaways, and live engagement sessions with your audience are some other options you can choose to gain viewership and the number of subscribers.