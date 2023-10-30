In the fast-paced realm of online casino gaming, few experiences match the exhilarating frenzy of Crazy Time. Join me on this electrifying journey as we unravel the secrets of Crazy Time and reveal the top casinos where you can spin the wheel and chase your dreams of astonishing wins!

Crazy Time Slot Review ✨🎩✨

Crazy Time is an exhilarating prize wheel casino game masterfully crafted by Evolution Gaming. It’s the evolution of Evolution’s original Dream Catcher prize wheel, which, in turn, drew inspiration from the iconic Wheel of Fortune games seen at carnivals and gracing television screens throughout the 80s and 90s.

The Visionaries Behind the Wheel: Evolution Gaming

In 2006, a pioneering vision took root, setting the stage for a revolution in live dealer gaming. Evolution Gaming isn’t content with the ordinary; it aims to create an inclusive gaming universe beyond traditional casino card and table games. It carefully selects and trains its dealers at its academy in Riga to ensure the utmost professionalism. Their commitment to quality extends to the creation of state-of-the-art studios and the acquisition of numerous operating licenses. These steps enable them to offer their impressive array of games in regulated markets worldwide.

The Evolution Gaming portfolio is more than just live dealer games. They’ve ventured into slots, acquiring well-known developers such as NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, and Big Time Gaming. This expansion has enriched their catalog with popular titles like Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, and Dead or Alive.

Every Evolution Gaming experience is feature-rich and immersive. High-definition streaming from multiple cameras captures every angle of the action, elevating the player’s engagement. Side bets, progressive jackpots, and user-friendly features like autoplay further enhance the gaming adventure.

Crazy Time’s Player-Friendly Nature

With an average Return to Player (RTP) rate of 95.4%, Crazy Time delivers a gaming experience that’s exhilarating and kind to your wallet. This game is a standout choice for those seeking extended gameplay without significant financial risk.

With a minimum bet starting at just £0.10, you can embark on a thrilling and EPIC gaming journey that won’t deplete your bankroll quickly. Crazy Time strikes the perfect balance, offering excitement and affordability, making it a fantastic option for players of all backgrounds and budgets!

Deciphering the Crazy Time Wheel

Understanding the game’s core component — the Crazy Time Wheel — is essential before diving into gameplay!

The Crazy Time Wheel has 54 distinct sections, each holding the promise of rewards. These sections are divided into two main categories: numbered sections and bonus game sections. The distribution of these sections is as follows:

🔢 Numbered Sections:

1 (21 times)

2 (13 times)

5 (7 times)

10 (4 times)

🎁 Bonus Game Sections:

Coin Flip (4 times)

Pachinko (2 times)

Cash Hunt (2 times)

Crazy Time (1 time)

The sections are not created equal; some numbers and bonus games appear more frequently than others, and this dynamic distribution adds an element of unpredictability to each spin. As the Crazy Time Wheel sets the stage for the game’s thrilling bonus rounds and potential rewards, understanding this wheel’s intricacies is your first step toward mastering the art of Crazy Time gameplay!

By the Way, Gameplay!

Top 5 Big Wins on Crazy Time 2022

👉 Placing Bets: You have the freedom to place bets on one or more sections of the wheel. By selecting the relevant numbers or bonus games (they are displayed at the bottom of your screen), you can wager on the outcomes you believe in.

👉 Number Bets: Betting on numbered sections entails predicting that the wheel will stop on the selected number. Your potential payouts are as follows:

Betting on “1” offers a 1:1 return.

Choosing “2” promises a 2:1 payout.

Opting for “5” rewards you with a 5:1 return.

Picking “10” offers a generous 10:1 payout.

👉 Bonus Game Bets: Opting for the bonus game sections enables you to participate in these captivating features. I highly recommend engaging with the bonus games, as they amplify the fun and present the potential for substantial payouts.

👉 Once your bets are in place, you’re granted a brief 10-second window to select. With the bets set, the game presenter takes the stage, giving the wheel a decisive spin. As the wheel comes to a halt, the presenter unveils the winning segment, and the cycle begins anew…

Bonus Games Explained

In Crazy Time, the excitement multiplies with four captivating bonus games:

Cash Hunt: A shooting gallery-style game where 108 hidden multipliers are shuffled behind symbols. Players aim to shoot the symbol, concealing the highest multiplier. Individual targets guarantee diverse wins.

Coin Flip: A digital display reveals red and blue multipliers. A coin is flipped, and the outcome determines the multiplier won based on its landing side.

Pachinko: The game features a classic Pachinko wall with physical pegs. The puck’s landing spot corresponds to the multiplier won. If it lands on the ‘double’ value, multipliers are doubled, and another drop occurs (up to a max of 10,000).

Crazy Time: The flashiest bonus game opens a virtual world with a colossal wheel. Players select a flapper (blue, green, or yellow) at the wheel’s top. A press of the red button sets the wheel in motion, awarding the multiplier where the flapper lands. ‘Double’ or ‘triple’ segments amplify multipliers, allowing for additional spins, potentially reaching a max 20,000x multiplier.

Where Can I Play Crazy Time? 🤔

The following nine online gambling sites are my absolute favorites; I use them constantly. As a rule, I play at Stake because it is the #1 BTC and DOGE casino, which remains fiat-friendly and has the hottest games from tested providers like Spribe, Ygdrassil, etc. It is also the first best crypto casino, according to SFGate’s crypto gambling sites list. I’ve been putting this ranking together for over a year and have been trying to notice small details the whole time, so here are more details!

License: Curacao

Casino game collection: Over 3K games

Live game collection: 59 games

Sports betting: Yes

The best bonus: 10% Rakeback (GET10BACKBONUS code)

Stake Casino: A Three-Year Adventure of Thrills and Evolution

For the past three years, Stake Casino has been my go-to destination for a gaming experience like no other. Established as a premier cryptocurrency casino, Stake has continuously evolved, offering a dynamic platform that combines variety, speed, and excitement.

An Unrivaled Game Assortment

One of the TOP standout features of Stake Casino is its extensive game assortment. With over 2,000 games at your fingertips, it caters to various gaming preferences. Whether you’re a fan of classic table games, aching for the thrill of the slots, or craving the immersive experience of live games, Stake has something for everyone.

Stake’s slot selection is a treasure trove for any enthusiast. The platform’s collection spans various themes and gameplay styles, from timeless classics to the latest releases. Whether you are seeking an adventure through ancient Egypt, a journey into space, or a dive into fantasy, Stake’s slots transport you to diverse and exciting worlds.

The live gaming experience at Stake Casino is a cut above the rest. With high-quality streaming and professional dealers, you’ll feel like you’re right in the heart of the action. Enjoy classics like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, or explore unique live game variations that add a twist to traditional casino favorites.

Mobile-Friendly Interface

In the fast-paced world we live in, convenience is key. Stake understands the need for flexibility and has seamlessly translated its platform for mobile play. The mobile-friendly interface ensures that your gaming adventures can continue on the go, making it the perfect companion for busy days or travel.

Speedy Payouts and Security

One of the most notable aspects of Stake Casino is its lightning-fast payouts. In an industry where the time between requesting a withdrawal and receiving your funds can often be a source of frustration, Stake stands out as a reliable beacon of swift payments. Cryptocurrency withdrawals, particularly Ethereum (ETH), typically take 8-10 minutes. My BTC and DOGE withdrawals normally take up to one hour. Oh, LTC withdrawals are super fast, too — 10 mins, and you have the money!

Bonuses, though…

Stake Casino offers a mixed bag when it comes to bonuses. While their sports-centered promotions are robust and enticing, the same can’t be said for the casino-specific boosts. It’s worth noting that Stake’s approach leans heavily toward competitive events, making it a paradise for high rollers seeking thrilling challenges.

However, this may deter novice gamblers looking for traditional, regular promos. On the bright side, the absence of constant casino bonuses means no wagering challenges to navigate, offering a streamlined gaming experience! I’ve been doing fine without them for three years, which does not bother me.

License: Curacao

Casino game collection: Over 3K games

Live game collection: Over 100 games

Sports betting: Yes

The best bonus: 5 Bitcoins

Since 2021, Cloudbet has been my trusted gaming haven. Its vast collection of games, including slots, table games, and live casino experiences, keeps me engaged still. Another thing I want to highlight is how this casino offers table and live games with SKYSCRAPING RTPs of around 98%.

What truly sets Cloudbet apart are its incredibly rewarding bonuses and regular promotions, such as weekly Free Spins and bankroll boosts. Another standout feature is the welcome bonus of 5 Bitcoins without traditional wagering requirements. It allows players to incrementally turn bonus cash into loyalty points, which can be redeemed in the casino’s marketplace for exciting rewards like Rolex watches… or a trip to hot islands… Yeah, fancy rewards here are not rarities!

At the end of the day, Cloudbet has become my second home in the gaming world, and I like it just as much as Stake. Totally recommended!

License: Curacao

Casino game collection: Over 2K games

Live game collection: Over 50 games

Sports betting: No

The best bonus: 100% deposit boost

MetaSpins has quickly become my go-to crypto casino. The lightning-fast withdrawals, often processed in under an hour, are a testament to their efficiency. Also, there is no KYC! And the casino is VPN-friendly, too.

The casino’s expanding collection combines the latest gaming innovations with beloved classics, ensuring there’s always something exciting to discover. But what truly sets MetaSpins apart is its commitment to a 100% provably fair gaming environment!

The live entertainment, broadcast in stunning 4K, elevates the gaming experience to a whole new level for me. With its seamless blend of speed, variety, and fairness, MetaSpins is an exciting newcomer in the world of online casinos that I’ve come to treasure. Plus, the welcome bonus wagering is low — 25X!

The only thing I do not like here is the variety of bonuses — their scarcity, to be more precise. The welcome offer is stunning, but there are a few other promos to use. Well, at least there are cool events like meme contests.

License: Curacao

Casino game collection: Over 2K games

Live game collection: Over 60 games

Sports betting: Yes

The best bonus: 200% and 50 FS

LuckyBlock Casino has been a standout gaming destination in my repertoire. Offering a diverse library of high-quality games, the casino ensures that every gaming session is exciting. Its live game lobbies, streamed in stunning 4K, offer an immersive gaming experience.

One of my personal favorites at LuckyBlock (apart from Crazy Time) is Deal or No Deal, a thrilling addition to their already impressive collection. The game’s dynamic gameplay and exciting bonuses keep me coming back for more.

What sets LuckyBlock apart is its player-friendly approach to wagering requirements, typically capped at a low 35X. This translates to more accessible terms for players, allowing for a smoother journey from bonus to withdrawal.

With its stellar games, captivating live lobbies, and favorable wagering conditions, LuckyBlock has firmly established itself as a top-notch gaming platform that caters to both seasoned players and novices alike.

Grab the bonus — a 100% bankroll boost on your first deposit! Plus, you can withdraw even before the wagering requirement is complete. The rollover requirements can change, so be attentive!

I love it for…

Expansive Game Library: Empire.io boasts an impressive collection of over 5,000 games, making it one of the largest and most diverse selections available in the market. With a wide range of high-quality options, boredom is simply not an option here.

Frequent New Releases: The casino keeps things fresh with a steady stream of new games. The arrival of Peter & Sons as a new provider adds another layer of excitement, ensuring there’s always something new to explore.

Exciting Promotions: Empire.io doesn’t disappoint when it comes to promotions. With a variety of exciting offers, players can look forward to regular boosts, rewards, and incentives that enhance their gaming experience.

Stellar Live Games: The casino takes live gaming to the next level with over 100 live games, all streamed in the highest possible quality. This level of immersion adds an extra layer of excitement to every gaming session.

Lightning-Fast Withdrawals: Empire.io excels in speedy withdrawals, especially for Bitcoin and its forks, which typically take around one hour to process. ETH withdrawals, on the other hand, are even quicker, clocking in at just 10 minutes. This rapid turnaround ensures that you can swiftly enjoy your winnings without delay.

Grab the 200% boost and 50 FS! The wagering requirement is 40X.

MegaDice has carved a special place in my heart with its remarkable attributes:

Top Provider Selection: The casino’s game collection shines with offerings from esteemed providers like Novomatic and Hacksaw, ensuring that every game is of the highest quality and engaging.

Entertaining Live Shows: While MegaDice offers a modest selection of 11 live games, they are amazing. The live shows provide thrilling entertainment that keeps me engaged, and I can’t get enough of the captivating Crazy Coin Flip, making it my second favorite game show after Crazy Time.

Loyalty Rewards: Earning loyalty points at MegaDice is a breeze, and these points unlock a world of additional rewards. Whether it’s bonuses, cashback, or exciting prizes, MegaDice’s loyalty program adds an extra layer of delight to your gaming journey. This casino seamlessly combines quality, entertainment, and rewarding loyalty, making it a top choice for any gaming enthusiast.

Get the bonus instantly: 100% deposit boost + 100 FS

Zoome Casino has become a go-to destination for an array of reasons for me!

Swift Fiat Withdrawals: The casino surprises with its remarkably fast fiat withdrawals, consistently ensuring that your winnings reach you in under two business days. This efficiency eliminates the frustrating wait times that often plague the gaming experience.

Fresh Game Library: Zoome Casino stands out by staying at the forefront of the gaming industry. With a dedication to delivering the newest and hottest games, it matches the pace of industry leaders like Stake.

Bankroll-Boosting Bonuses: Zoome Casino doesn’t hold back when boosting players’ bankrolls. With several deposit bonuses that can take your funds to new heights, it caters to high rollers seeking exhilarating challenges.

High Roller Haven: Zoome Casino is, in essence, a high roller’s paradise. Its offerings and bonuses are tailor-made for those who seek the thrill of high-stakes gaming, providing an environment where bold bets and exceptional rewards are the norm.

Get up to 4 BTC + 300 FS!

mBit Casino stands out for numerous reasons that I hold dear…

Classic Gaming Selection: mBit Casino impresses with its collection of classic games, providing a nostalgic experience for those who appreciate the timeless casino classics.

Extensive Game Library: The casino boasts a colossal library of over 3,000 games. This variety ensures that every gaming session is a new adventure, with countless options to explore.

Diverse Bonuses: The range of promotions and incentives caters to every player’s preference, making each bonus a thrilling addition to the gaming experience. Also, there are high-roller bonuses, such as enhanced cashback!

Mobile Excellence: mBit Casino takes mobile gaming to the next level, offering a mobile-friendly experience that often surpasses its desktop counterpart. The seamless mobile version ensures you can enjoy your gaming adventures wherever you are, with enhanced accessibility and convenience.

Get $500 or 1 BTC on your deposit! Also, there are 180 FS for you.

BitStarz Casino has earned a special place in my heart thanks to a myriad of remarkable features! Also, I’ve been playing here for… like 3-4 years? Maybe more…

Multi-Awarded Excellence: BitStarz Casino has rightfully earned its pristine reputation in the industry. With a stellar 10/10 rating from AskGamblers and a slew of accolades, this casino is a true titan in the world of online gaming.

Jackpot Slot Paradise: The casino’s collection of jackpot slots is unparalleled in its excellence. It’s a treasure trove for enthusiasts looking for massive wins and thrilling gameplay that promises life-changing moments.

Regular Bonuses: BitStarz knows how to keep players engaged with a wealth of regular bonuses. While the 50X wagering requirement may be a bit steep for some, the bonuses are undeniably helpful in boosting your gaming bankroll.

Unforgettable Live Shows: BitStarz levels up live entertainment with its 4K streams of live games. The casino offers a unique variety of game shows you won’t find elsewhere, ensuring every gaming session is an unforgettable and exclusive experience.

Best of Luck, Fellow Gamblers! ❤️

In the thrilling realm of online gaming, your journey should be one of excitement, skill, and rewards. The path to success begins with choosing licensed and trusted casinos, where integrity, fairness, and responsible gaming are paramount. So, take a step forward with confidence, for in these trusted havens, your fortune awaits.

May the dice roll in your favor, the reels spin harmoniously, and the cards reveal their secrets. As you embark on this exhilarating adventure, remember that each bet is a choice, each game a possibility, and each win a testament to your skill and fortune combined.

Luck, after all, favors the bold. So, my fellow gamers, be bold, be inspired, and may your every wager bring you closer to the coveted jackpot. Happy gaming! 🤩🤩🤩

Disclaimer: Engaging in online gaming should always be done with care and within the boundaries of your local laws. Remember, gaming can be enthralling but also has the potential to become habit-forming. If you or someone close to you is grappling with issues related to gambling, it’s essential to reach out for assistance promptly. For support with gambling challenges, consider contacting

Always approach online gaming with awareness, responsibility, and a full comprehension of the possible consequences.

All the photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and are used with permission.

