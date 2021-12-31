Top Crash Gambling Sites for 2022

The crash gambling game was developed with cryptocurrency lovers in mind, as it mimics the trading markets. As it was expected, it quickly became one of players’ favourites, especially since it’s possible to gamble with different types of tokens.

Although fairly recent, there are already quite a few websites that offer one or more versions of the Bitcoin crash game. We analyzed what each has to offer to give you a list of the top Crash Gambling Sites.

The ranking below considers the reputation of the casino, the promotions it offers, and the types of crash games it offers:

Website Reputation Promotions Type of Crash 🏆 BC.Game This casino is one of the industry leaders when it comes to crypto gambling. It also holds a license from the gambling authority of Curaçao, and a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal of approval. 1 BTC with “Spin the Wheel”, task bonuses, challenges, randomly attributed prizes. Classic / Trenball Stake This website is very well-liked by its users, and has received wide approval on external review platforms, such as Trustpilot. It also received a gambling license from Curaçao, and the seal from the Crypto Gambling Foundation. Weekly giveaway of $5,000, complete VIP program, challenges, special offers. Classic EarnBet All the games at EarnBet are provably fair, and it also holds a license from Curaçao. It’s also known as a fair website that operates solely on blockchain technology. $50 paid in BTC, you earn BET tokens each time you play. Classic

Reviews Of The Top Crash Gambling Sites – Casinos & Dapps

1. 🏆BC.Game — Best Casino Overall

Low house edge

Original and provably fair games

Classic and Trenball Crash

Wide range of cryptocurrencies

No FIAT payments accepted

Players have to pay transaction fees

Launched in 2017, BC.Game is now recognized internationally as one of the best cryptocurrency casinos. This website holds a gambling license from Curaçao, received a seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation, and is very safe and fair.

BC.Game offers over 2,000 games from well-known game studios, including Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Along with that, the company has its internal studio that develops exciting and original games that are provably fair.

This is the only casino that offers two types of crash games, a classic version and trenball. Both offer a 99% RTP and have been praised by players.

One of the casino’s biggest advantages is that it accepts over 20 cryptocurrencies, from the most popular ones to some that are just starting to get traction. Overall, BC.Game tops the list as one of the most well-rounded casinos for crypto gamblers.

2. Stake — Top-Rated For Original Games

Numerous exclusive and original games

Interesting promotions

Excellent usability and look

Engaging gaming experience

Doesn’t offer a welcome bonus

A low number of game providers

Stake was also launched in 2017, and since then has developed several original games that are both entertaining and provably fair. This is a cryptocurrency-only casino, and players can select from a long list of altcoins.

While you won’t receive a welcome bonus in this casino, you can benefit from numerous promotions that can help you increase your bankroll or win free spins. Along with that, players benefit from one of the best layouts in the market and over-the-top usability on both desktop and mobile.

The crash game at Stake is one of the casino’s 16 original games. You can also find over 1,000 games from other providers, including the provably fair developer BGaming, as well as Spinomenal, and Evolution Gaming.

This casino is very safe and fair, and just like BC.Game has received a license from the gambling authority of Curaçao and a seal from the Crypto Gambling Foundation.

3. EarnBet — The Best Casino Dapp

No deposit bonus is available

All the games are original and provably fair

Low house edge

Decentralized casino

Not many games are available

Games are not from known providers

EarnBet is a decentralized casino, which in other words, means it’s a casino dapp. This platform was built entirely on blockchain and all the games available are original.

Players can currently find 6 original games, including Crash, Dice, Baccarat, among others. All of these games are provably fair and have excellent graphics. Just like the other two casinos listed, it operates solely with cryptocurrencies.

It also offers a welcome bonus of $50, which is paid out in BTC, along with the possibility of earning BET tokens with each cash bet made. These tokens allow players to eventually receive part of the profit EarnBet makes.

While this might not be the ideal casino for players who enjoy having hundreds of games to choose from, we’re certain that soon enough EarnBet will add more exciting and provably fair games to their collection.

How Were The Best Crash Gambling Sites Selected?

Security of the casino — The players’ safety was one of our main concerns, which is why we selected websites that are licensed to operate within the gambling industry. We also took into consideration the data protection protocols each website has in place, and the fairness of the games.

The casino’s reputation — We analyzed the feedback given by players about each of the casinos. Throughout this research, we also looked into how the customer support teams respond to the players’ queries and issues, and how other industry experts reviewed each of the websites.

Safety of the payment methods available — Crash is a game often played with cryptocurrency, so it was important to select casinos that accept a wide range of altcoins. We selected websites that accept not only the most popular coins but also some currencies that are not used as frequently to ensure all the players can enjoy this game.

The number of games available — Our focus was to select casinos that offer high-quality crash games, but we also took into consideration the number and type of other games available. We understand that while players may want to spend some time playing crash, they might also want to explore different titles for their entertainment.

Strategies To Play Crash at Gambling Sites

You may be wondering if there are any strategies that you can use to increase your chances of winning at Crash when gambling at online casinos. While there might be several websites stating that it’s possible to follow tips to improve the outcome of your bets, the reality is that there isn’t.

Just like it happens with all the online casino games that are licensed, Crash is a game that operates based on randomness. This means that the code of the game includes a random number generator that makes it impossible to predict what will happen next.

The best strategy to make the most of your experience with Crash is to manage your bankroll well, and ensure that you’re playing for fun and not chasing any money you may have lost.

Playing Crash at Gambling Websites – The Pros & Cons

Pros:

Most cryptocurrencies allow players to maintain their anonymity

Your data is protected against theft

Games accepting cryptocurrency tend to be fair

Cryptocurrency-only casinos put a high focus on player safety

Casinos that operate with cryptocurrency usually have lower house edges

Bitcoin, and any other cryptocurrency, is a decentralized form of payment that ensures your money is safe

The transactions are often free and faster than with FIAT money

Cons:

Bitcoin, and other altcoins, still have a high degree of volatility

Depending on the cryptocurrency you choose, there might be long transaction periods

Not all cryptocurrencies are accepted by crypto casinos

Frequently Asked Questions about Crash Gambling Sites

How does the Crash game work?

The classic crash mode shows a graphic with a multiplier that increases until the game crashes – hence the name. Some casinos have fun graphics, which can include an airplane flying, for instance. Players place a bet and wait to see how far the multiplier goes. It’s possible to cash out at any time, and you’ll receive your winnings according to the multiplier shown on the screen at the time you choose to end it. If you don’t cash out before the game crashes, you lose your bet.

Can I only use Bitcoin to play the Crash game?

Although Bitcoin is one of the most commonly used altcoins in casinos, the good news is that you can use multiple currencies to play crash. We recommend that you always consult the list of accepted cryptocurrencies before registering an account at a casino. While some might accept dozens of currencies, some have shorter lists and may not be ideal for you. Some casinos also have in-house exchanges that can be beneficial for players who need to exchange their altcoins to play.

Is Crash available on all gambling sites?

Unfortunately, for the time being, Crash isn’t available on all gambling sites. Although most cryptocurrency-only casinos have taken the step to add this title to their collections, there are still many websites that don’t offer Crash. We recommend that you visit the casinos we recommended above, or look for licensed casinos that offer other provably fair games as they may have Crash available.