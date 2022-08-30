Kids love playing with different toys and building various structures. With these games, they can explore their creativity while also developing their fine motor skills. The tiles are made of high-quality ABS plastic and are safe for kids[1] . They are easy to connect and disconnect, so kids can build anything they can imagine. The tiles are also great for teaching colors and shapes. With Cossy Magnetic Building Tiles, kids will have hours of fun while learning!

Along with this, playing with Cossy Magnetic Tiles has various advantages. It is a great way to teach colors and shapes to your children. Moreover, these tiles can motivate your kids to develop problem-solving skills. Get your kids a set of the Magnetic tiles[3] today and watch them have fun while they learn!

Product Information

This 120-pack set consists of following pieces:

Shapes Size 44 small squares 2″x2″ 4 rectangles 4″x2″ 4 large squares 4″x4″ 2 fences – 10 long triangles 2.5″x4.5″ 4 “L”s – 16 wide triangles 4.5″x2.5″ 24 triangles 2.5″x2.5″ 2 window frames – 2 double doors – 2 windows – 2 doors – 2 car bases and 2 gates –

The object is 12.60″ x 9.45″ x 4.09″ inches and weighs 3.82 kg.

With these tile games, your little ones can build and create anything their imagination desires! The size of every single shape is different from one another. It would be easier for kids to recognize which parts will go along together.

These toys for children are perfect for age group 3 and up.

Pros:

The tiles are brightly colored and attractive to look at.

They are made of durable plastic and withstand a lot of wear and tear.

The magnetic pieces make it easy to construct different shapes and buildings.

It’s a great activity for kids to do together, fostering creativity and teamwork.

Cossy Brief Introduction

The brand has an intention to inspire the kids and parents to achieve their full potential with the game. Cossy is a construction system of colorful magnetic tiles that allows children to explore their imaginations and build endless 3D structures.

These tiles are designed to snap together easily, so little ones can start building immediately! There are 72 pieces in total, with each 36 squares and triangles . With these vibrant colors and shapes, your child can create fun designs.

Magnetic tiles are a great way to encourage STEM learning, as they help kids understand basic principles of math, science, and engineering. Children will develop important problem-solving, fine motor skills, and spatial awareness as they play.

The team also considers the parents by ensuring that the products are for kids safety. All the products have passed CE, ASTM and EN71 certifications.

Cossy is more than just a toy – it’s a learning tool that will help your child develop essential skills for a bright future.