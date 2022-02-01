Convert OST to PST Software Tool: EdbMails Complete Fact Check

Overview of the content Why is OST to PST conversion software required? EdbMails OST to PST converter’s best features The most important features of EdbMails OST to PST converter The best way to retrieve OST data A quick look at what’s inside the OST file Recover and convert OST data Recovery of Exchange or IMAP mailbox deleted items Filter settings and other options Why should you use EdbMails to recover and convert your OST files instead of other methods? How can I use EdbMails to export OST to PST? EdbMails Free Live Demo and Free Trial Version Comparison of Specifications and Characteristics Easy download and set-up Recovery and conversion rates for OST files EdbMails OST to PST converter customer reviews Software Pricing Plans Details about each edition of the License Customer Service and Assistance EdbMails OST to PST converter’s advantages and disadvantages Conclusion: A review of the EdbMails OST to PST converter

EdbMails is the most reliable, award-winning, and easy-to-use software for recovering and converting corrupt, damaged, encrypted, Exchange, Outlook and IMAP OST files to PST format.

It’s recommended by Microsoft MVPs for fast and seamless OST conversions and is being used in over 150 countries worldwide. Individuals and professional users have come to rely on and trust EdbMails tool to convert Outlook OST to PST and other conversion projects. Total data recovery and export consistency are both provided by this extremely scalable solution.

All OST files can be retrieved, converted, and saved in a variety of formats while keeping the original folder structure intact. This software transforms offline storage tables (OST) into Outlook PST files and preserves email formatting and attributes such as “To,” “Bcc,” “Cc,” “Time,” “Subject,” and “From” in the emails that are being converted. All of the latest versions of MS Outlook are supported including the latest Outlook 2019, 2016, and the older versions such as 2013, 2010, 2007 and 2000.

Why is OST to PST conversion software required?

OST files can become inaccessible in many ways, making it difficult for users to retrieve them. Some of the most common reasons for using an OST to PST converter are as follows:

The Exchange server and the Microsoft Outlook OST file may have a synchronization issue. When this happens, the OST file can no longer be accessed, and the data inside must be restored using an OST to PST converter.

Incorrectly terminating a Microsoft Outlook profile, power outages, and other scenarios might cause the OST file to become corrupted and unusable. To repair corrupted OST files, it’s preferable to use the best OST recovery software.

Viruses are the most common threat to the OST file on the user’s system. The virus disables access to the OST file and, in rare situations, completely ruins it. In this case, recovery and conversion of an OST file is required.

If your OST file is situated in a bad sector on your hard drive, you will not be able to access it until the bad sector is repaired. Recovering data from a corrupted OST file on a hard disk can be done by using OST to PST converter software.

It is impossible to view an OST file if the Exchange Server does not recognize the file. OST to PST converter software can be used to easily recover these OST files.

It has been reported that editing the Outlook profile has resulted in OST files being orphaned in some cases. Orphaned email files can be recovered using OST to PST converter software.

Orphaned OST files might come from making specified changes in MAPI (Messaging Application Programming Interface). Recovering orphaned OST files can be done using the OST to PST converter application, which allows users to regain access to these files.

Updating or modifying the default location of the OST file: Another reason why OST files are inaccessible is because of this. Users can restore their critical OST files by using good OST to PST converter software.

EdbMails OST to PST converter’s best features

Email, notes, messages, contacts, tasks, calendars, journals, and appointments, among other objects, are successfully recovered and converted to PST from offline OST.

Support for recovery and conversion of encrypted OST files

Restore and retrieve deleted mail items .

Recover email information such as the sender’s name and recipient’s name as well as subject, date, and time with the OST recovery tool.

MS Exchange Server 2022, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, 2003, 2002 and 2000 OST files are supported in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Microsoft Outlook.

Emails are converted to their original file format (Text, RTF, HTML)

OST recovery and relocation that is both risk-free and cost-effective

The most important features of EdbMails OST to PST converter

The best way to retrieve OST data

In terms of convenience of use, simplicity, direct processes, and 24/7 customer support, EdbMails is a fantastic option for OST data recovery. It’s possible to convert OST files offline, without relying on Exchange server services or Active Directory connectivity, and the license options are customized to meet individual needs.

A quick look at what’s inside the OST file

In just a few minutes, EdbMails can retrieve enormous OST files and display all of their contents in a convenient tree-view style. OST to PST conversion can be made to fit the needs of the user by simply selecting the objects to be converted, exporting them, or customizing them.

Recover and convert OST data

With EdbMails’ flexible options, you can export your email in a variety of formats, including PST, HTML, MHT, and EML. It also supports importing OST files directly into Office 365 and on-premises Exchange environments. As a result, it can be used by people with a variety of requirements and needs.

Convert Exchange or IMAP mailbox contents that has been deleted

Due to retention period constraints and other concerns, it is impossible to manually restore mailbox contents after they have been erased from the Exchange server. With EdbMails, you can now retrieve and convert these items from an OST file to a PST.

Filter settings and other options

Other options, such as filters, are available in EdbMails for preventing undesirable folders and email contents from being converted. In the options, you can utilize the file split option to break up a large OST file into numerous smaller PST files. OST files of any size can be converted without file size restrictions.

Why should you use EdbMails to recover and convert your OST files instead of other methods?

When your OST files become corrupted, EdbMails OST to PST application can help you restore, repair and convert them to PST format. As previously said, you have the option of saving your recovered files in a range of different file formats with the application in question. Using EdbMails, you may not only recover deleted Exchange mailboxes, but also corrupted and disconnected OST files.

All of the steps involved in the OST to PST conversion are straightforward. Simply choose the files, folders, and attachments, and the EdbMails OST to PST Converter software will handle the rest. You can recover and convert the entire mailboxes, as well as all of their items.

How can I use EdbMails to export OST to PST?

With EdbMails, converting OST to PST is a simple two-step process. In order to begin, you first need to download and install the software on your computer. It’s available for download from the official website, and it’s virus-free and bloatware-free. Once you install the application, start the application either by login or Start Your Free Trial and choose ‘OST to PST, and OST to Office 365, OST to live Exchange’ from the drop-down.

Browse the OST file and wait till the software recovers the OST file data Choose the required mail items or all at once (tool supports both) and click the ‘Export to Outlook PST’

EdbMails Free Live Demo and Free Trial Version

One of EdbMails’ most essential and well-rated features is its free product demo and free trial software. I asked for a free live demonstration of the device from the customer service team. As a result, I was able to better understand the software before making a final decision because an expert demonstrated it and answered all of my concerns.

As opposed to other software products, EdbMails’ free trial version can be downloaded directly from the company’s website and does not require a credit card or other payment details. Another advantage of the trial program is that there are no time restrictions, so you can explore all of the software’s features at your own pace. When compared to many other similar file converting programs, this is a huge benefit.

Comparison of Specifications and Characteristics

Easy download and set-up

The installation of EdbMails took us less than two minutes, which we considered to be really fast. This software stands out from the crowd since it doesn’t include any annoying extras like pop-up ads or lengthy disclaimers you have to approve before using it. Because it’s so simple to set up and operate, we’ve given it a perfect five-star rating. When running on a Windows 10 64-bit PC with 4GB of RAM, we saw a startup time of under 4 seconds.

Recovery and conversion rates for OST files

The application is quite good at recovering and converting large OST files. Terabytes of data can be recovered and shown without incurring any data loss in only a few minutes utilizing this tool. It also doesn’t take up a lot of memory or CPU power, making EdbMails fairly light for the tasks it does even when working with a huge OST file. Because EdbMails is an offline conversion tool, it is capable of recovering and converting to PST without the need for an internet connection. An OST file with a capacity of 500 GB took about 25-30 hours to convert.

EdbMails OST to PST converter customer reviews

To learn more about what other people thought of this product, we looked for user reviews. Based on user experience, we feel EdbMails is an excellent tool for handling file recovery and conversion issues.

Pricing Plans

A variety of license options are available for EdbMails OST to PST conversion, including three distinct levels of Personal, Corporate Premium and Technical Editions. OST to PST conversion with restricted computer installations is possible with the Personal edition, which is ideal for small businesses. Small and medium-sized businesses, Government entities, and Educational institutions can all benefit from the software’s ability to run on numerous computers with the Corporate Premium Edition. As a result of the software’s technical license, it can be used by Data recovery, Computer repair, and Maintenance organizations. All three EDB, OST, and PST recovery and migration options are included in the Bundled edition. There are three different bundle editions: Bundle Personal, Bundle Corporate Premium, and Bundle Technical. Each has its unique set of features. As an example, you can directly migrate OST to Office 365 and OST to live Exchange server using the Corporate Edition without having to worry about installing the program on several computers. With the Technical license it is possible to install the software on multiple PC’s as well as in different locations.

OST Recovery and migration Pricing Plans License Edition Pricing OST Personal Edition $39 Corporate Premium Edition $89 Technical Edition $129 Bundle Offer Plans (EDB+OST+PST) License Edition Pricing Personal Bundle Offer (EDB+OST+PST) $185 Corporate Premium Bundle Offer (EDB+OST+PST) $369 Technical Bundle Offer (EDB+OST+PST) $499

Customer Service and Assistance

EdbMails has one of the best product support teams and helpful customer service representatives on hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Using the website’s live chat service is the quickest way to get a response. I was impressed by the speed with which they responded and their willingness to go above and beyond to assist us. If you run into problems during the conversion process, you can get help from remote assistance. You can also send a log file to the support team so that they can investigate the issue. We were satisfied with the entire level of service and found it to be quite competent and courteous.

EdbMails OST to PST converter’s advantages and disadvantages

PROS

Convert OST files of any size

High-speed OST to PST conversion

OST files can be converted to a number of different file formats.

This software can move OST data directly to Office 365 as well as a live Exchange server.

In the case of big OST files, there is an option to split the PST file into smaller portions.

CONS

There is no way to stop the conversion midway through.

Conclusion: A review of the EdbMails OST to PST converter

Most of the time, Outlook users will need to relocate their OST data files. In the event of an Exchange server failure or outage, the client must also recover and retrieve mailbox items from OST files. As a result, EdbMails OST to PST converter is an excellent tool for converting orphaned, corrupted, or inaccessible OST files to other formats. This is a product that Microsoft MVPs recommend and trust. There will be no data or information loss when using this OST conversion program and as a result, you can use it with complete confidence. EdbMails is an excellent product that deserves a 5-star rating due to its impressive feature set.

