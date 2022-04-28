Consider These Six Easy Ways to Save Water at Home

We all know that eco-friendly interior design trends are all the rage right now, but hearing about these and actually implementing them are completely different things. We want to provide you with some simple, yet brilliant methods to save water and energy in your home – tips that you can take with you during your daily tasks and don’t even have to think twice about. After all, sometimes big changes take a lot of time and effort!

Here are six great ways you can simultaneously save money and help the environment.

Turn off that faucet!

It seems so obvious, but many of us are blameworthy of leaving the faucet running when we brush our teeth, shave, or wash our hands. There’s literally no reason to see gallons of water go down the drain every day. So, get into the habit of wetting your hands, applying soap, then turning the faucet off while you scrub your hands. Just turn it on again when it’s time to rinse!

Use dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads

As convenient as these modern appliances might be, it’s incredibly wasteful to run them when there’s still space left. Whether it’s a few more T-shirts or a couple of coffee mugs, squeeze more things in and only use these appliances when they’re full. Some contemporary brands have energy-saving modes for smaller loads, so definitely take advantage of these if there’s a requirement to wash items without a full machine.

Water your lawn and plants in the morning

Sure, thirsty plants will be grateful for water at any time of the day, but to get the most out of this task, then the best time is in the early morning. This is because a lot of the water you use in the midday sun is quickly evaporated, and watering in the evening can cause fungus, rot, and entice insects which all hurt your greenery. If you have sprinklers, then ensure that the sidewalk isn’t getting watered too!

Shower heads with water-saving functions

Replacing your shower head every few years is important to stop sediment build-up, as well as to prevent black mould and bacteria from thriving in the bathroom. If you think it’s time to change your shower head, then there are modern options that reduce water flow and overall consumption. Water-saving shower heads from GROHE are certainly worth a look, as these have special features built-in to let you customise your desired flow.

Likewise, sensor taps are also a great idea to stop leaking faucets from anyone forgetting to completely turn the handle off. They can also help with hygiene, as no one has to keep touching the same handle, especially if you’re living with someone who is sick.

Collect falling water

It seems a shame that more water isn’t saved for other purposes, but you can change all that. There are many fantastic methods to save water from simply going down the drain, for example, to place a bucket under a shower or bath to collect the water while you’re waiting for it to heat up. You can also install a barrel outside to collect falling rainwater, which you can learn all about here.

With all this extra water that can’t be used for drinking, you can instead use it for watering the plants or grass, washing your vehicle, or cleaning dishes or tools around the home.

Different ways of cooking

If you’re cooking some vegetables, then one unique option to save water is by steaming rather than boiling. Steaming veggies just requires two inches of water, compared to an entire pot needed for boiling. A bonus tip: if you’re boiling pasta or rice, then place vegetables in a colander and get two things cooked at once! The water from the pasta or rice can also be used for soups and broths, so don’t waste when you can reuse.

