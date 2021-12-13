Ottawa is a vibrant city in Canada known for its timeless physical beauty. But there is so much more to the city than what meets the eye. Ottawa concerts are one of the main forms of entertainment enjoyed by the bulk of the residents. If you’re a music lover in Ottawa looking for engaging concerts happening in the city, you will be delighted to find multiple acts in the city. Many renowned artists are scheduled to hit the stages in the venues of the city. Find and book exciting tickets to upcoming shows by renowned musicians like Carly Rae Jepsen, Eric Church, and Johnny Reid, among others.

Home to a population of more than one million people, Ottawa is one of the largest cities in Canada. The city is located in the Eastern part of southern Ontario and lies on the south bank of the Ottawa River. Whenever a concert happens in the city, the fun-loving people are quick to lock tickets to guarantee an awesome concert experience.

As the capital city of the nation, Ottawa is home to the most population of educated people in Canada. It is furnished with amazing state-of-the-art education facilities that contribute to the outstanding rate of literacy. The city boasts of institutions like the National Gallery of Canada, the National Arts Centre, Carleton University, and the University of Ottawa, among others. Various musical acts such as Passenger, Avril Lavigne, Jesse Cook, and Chris Stapleton, among others, have future concert dates in the city. You will surely get a fulfilling experience when you attend one of these concerts.

Ottawa Concerts

If you’ve never been to live concerts in Ottawa, you’re missing out on one of the most entertaining aspects of the city. The capital city of Canada is one of the liveliest cities in the nation. There is always some form of entertainment or the other happening in the city. Whether you wish to go on an adventure at the Rideau Canal or settle for a world-class concert, you will not be disappointed. If you’re a resident of the city, you will surely love to attend live music in Ottawa to score an enticing concert experience.

Ottawa celebrates its live music scene with much pomp and grandeur. After all, music is one of the best things the city is known for. The city offers every individual an option when it comes to concerts. You will find suitable concerts to enjoy if you’re either a rock-and-roll fan or a lover of soulful country music. It shouldn’t be hard to find various types of concerts, including rap concerts, rock concerts, and country concerts, among others. Whatever your music taste is, you’ll be able to find an endless list of exciting concerts and events for an ultimate concert experience.

Major Concert Venues in Ottawa

There is no reason to worry if you want to attend an exciting concert in Ottawa. The city is dotted with several high-class concert venues that offer every music lover a grand opportunity to enjoy the concerts in the city. With many engaging places to attend a live concert, it would be hard to choose a good venue for concerts. Check out the top two leading venues in Ottawa and secure a chance to sit in these major venues for upcoming concert shows.

Canadian Tire Centre

When it comes to major concert venues in Ottawa, not many can match the grandeur and magnificence of the Canadian Tire Centre. This expansive multi-purpose center is a frequent host of all the major local and international events. From sporting events to concerts and Broadway shows, the stage of this venue has seen diverse performances that have captured thousands of spectators. Come and witness a wonderful concert in the venue and revel in the experience.

The Canadian Tire Center lies in Ottawa, with a seating capacity of 20,000 people. The venue originally opened in 1996 as The Palladium. It underwent a series of name changes over the years and got its current name in 2013. The place is not only famous for hosting concerts and musical events, but many sporting events also take place in the city, especially major NHL events. It is the home venue of the NHL Ottawa Senators.

Many intriguing concerts have taken place in the venue. It is a major concert tour stop for many renowned musicians and acts in music, including Prince, One Direction, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Shania Twain, and more. The venue was the host of the Juno Awards in 2017. Aside from the exhilarating concerts that take place in the Canadian Tire Center, it also offers exciting amenities such as business centers, restaurants, as well as a fitness complex, making it a number one choice for any music lover who wishes to score a lifetime experience.

Southern Hall at National Arts Centre

Another major venue in Ottawa is the Southern Hall at National Arts Centre, which opened its doors in 1969. The venue has entertained countless performers and concert acts since its foundation and is always packed with people who are looking for fun and entertainment. One of the best features about the place is the incredible sound clarity. Multiple popular acts will be taking place at the venue in the coming future. If you’re looking for a way to spend an amazing time with your friends or alone, Ottawa concerts will not let you down.

Ottawa Concerts 2021-2022

Many interesting concerts are lined up in the city, and music fans are very excited about the upcoming concerts in Ottawa. If you’re a music lover, you will surely be excited with the sensational performances of popular artists like JoJo Siwa, Martin Garrix, and Justin Bieber, among others. Browse for the best events to attend by checking out the schedule. Fans can find the complete schedule of concerts lined up in the city by going through the online event pages. Let the thrilling live music scene of the city captivate and capture your heart as you spend a memorable time at a concert in Ottawa.