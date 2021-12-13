Life in Canada’s festival city is filled with great opportunities for high-quality entertainment. Whether you wish to score an evening at energetic rock concerts or feel the beat at upbeat rap concerts, the city will offer every music lover a good variation. Edmonton concerts will surely offer every resident or visitor a wonderful opportunity to explore a wide range of music genres. No matter where or when you wish to attend a concert, you will have a good chance of finding exciting concerts nearby.

As the capital city of Alberta, Edmonton is always bustling with life and activities. The city lies on the North Saskatchewan River and serves as the educational, cultural, and governmental hub of the state. The city boasts of world-class attractions such as Fort Edmonton Park and West Edmonton Mall, the second-largest mall in North America. If you are in the city looking for a way to enjoy yourself, Edmonton concerts will offer a memorable experience.

This famous city in Canada is home to an estimated population of 1,047,526 people. The residents enjoy great fun and entertainment, with concerts in Edmonton happening all year round. If you’re a lover of music, you’ll be excited to know that popular music acts are scheduled to play in the city. Catch unrivaled performances of singers like George Conyan, Shinedown, and JoJo, among others, as they prepare to rock the city with their dynamic performances.

Edmonton Concerts

Do you wish to attend a mega-concert event along with thousands of fans with similar interests, or do you want to impress your sweetheart in an intimate concert setting? Whatever you wish for, you will have no problem finding it in this buzzing city. Edmonton is buzzing with exciting concerts and events happening all year round that suit multiple preferences. So, if you’re in the city, grab the opportunity to entertain yourself and live in the moment, enjoying interesting live music in Edmonton.

Live Edmonton concerts are filled with cheering fans from all parts of the city. The people know how to have good fun by attending engaging live concerts. The city is a frequent host of both local and international artists and bands. If you wish to capture an unforgettable experience in the city, a concert in Edmonton will surely provide the perfect concert for a wide audience. If you are a fan of Celine Dion, you will be glad to find upcoming concerts in Edmonton. Popular artists like Johnny Reid and Conan Gray are also scheduled to perform in the city.

Major Concert Venues in Edmonton

Concert venues are not short in number in Edmonton. This land of festivals celebrates its uniqueness with famous events from cozy and plush indoor venues to impressive outdoor arenas. Many world-class artists and bands have rocked the venues with incredible and unforgettable performances. So whatever your choice of venue is, you will find plenty of options if you wish to attend a concert in the city.

Rogers Place

Although fairly new, the most popular venue in Edmonton is Rogers Place. Opened in 2016, the venue is highly popular not only in the city but the whole of Canada. Lying in the heart of downtown Edmonton, the venue attracts all sorts of events and performances that range from some of the world’s most popular sports events to memorable concerts by famed artists. If you want to attend a memorable concert in Edmonton, Rogers Place should be on top of your options list.

Rogers Place is not only a major concert venue for big acts, but it also serves as the home of Edmonton Oil Kings and Edmonton Oilers. The prominent venue can host up to 20,734 people and is the second-largest indoor arena in Canada. Since its opening, the venue has hosted several rock bands that delivered unforgettable performances. The venue continues to host popular music acts and has since become a popular concert tour stop.

The impressive indoor arena has hosted popular concerts that include the performances of world-famous artists, including Kanye West, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Drake, and Dixie Chicks, among others. The upcoming concerts in the venue include both local and international artists who never fail to deliver astounding live concerts in the venue. Attending a live concert in this state-of-the-art indoor arena will offer a lifetime experience.

Roger Place offers plush settings and amenities that surely make the experience of a concertgoer a memorable one. The venue is also equipped with settings for visually impaired people. As the arena is located in a convenient central location, concertgoers can get access through Edmonton Transit Bus Service in the Edmonton Light Rail Transit system.

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Opened in 1957, the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium is a multipurpose performing arts facility located near the University of Atlanta in Edmonton. The venue seats 2,538 people or 2,416 people, according to the seat arrangement. This intimate theatre is considered one of the busiest theatres in Canada and sold a record of 146,555 tickets in 2019. Famous musical acts have been performed in the venue, including the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and the international rock band Procol Harum. Many interesting concerts are lined up in the venue. Check out the schedule to find the best events to attend.

Edmonton Concerts 2021-2022

Whether you are looking for rock or country concerts, you are at the right place if you’re in Edmonton. The city attracts various music acts from all over the world. Artists like Simple Plan, Led Zeppelin I, Arcana Kings, Dragonforce, and more are scheduled to appear in the city. If you want to revel in the vibrant live music scene of the city, look for upcoming concerts from 2021 to 2022 for the most suitable event. You can find the concert schedule online across different music websites. Filled with music lovers, the concert venues in the city fill up quickly, so if there is an event you wish to attend, find and book tickets in advance for a one-of-a-kind experience.