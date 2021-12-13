One of the best ways to entertain yourself is to grab a concert ticket and head to where the crowd is enjoying a live performance. Canada is a hotspot for various musical events and concerts, and Calgary is one of the cities with a vibrant live music scene. If you’re a music fan who wishes to score an interesting experience with music and concerts, Calgary concerts is where you need to be. No matter what kind of concert you are looking for, you will find them with ease.

Home to 1,239,220 people, Calgary is a large city and is the most populous city in Alberta. So, you can expect a lot of people whenever a major event or concert takes place in the city. The city has hosted numerous important events from both local and international artists and will surely amaze you with their world-class concert venues. In addition, Stampede City ranks as North America’s most livable city in 2018 and 2019. So it will surely be a grand experience living the best moments in this pleasant and bustling city.

Calgary is known to host some of the best concerts that do not lack quality and entertainment. If you’re looking for a metal concert to headbang with your favorite metal legends, you will find ideal tickets. Or you can find intimate live venues that host romantic concerts you might want to attend with your special one. From country stars like Keith Urban to rock shows like Nickelback, Calgary concerts offer every individual a concert choice.

Calgary Concerts

Life in Calgary will be an eventful one for anyone who has a passion for music. The city is known for its engaging vibe, where interesting events are constantly taking place. The city hosts numerous concerts in Calgary throughout the year where you can experience all types of concerts that range from rock concerts, pop and rap concerts, metal, country concerts, and more. So no matter what your personal preferences are, you will surely love being in the city surrounded by all kinds of music.

If you’re a resident in the city, treat yourself to a memorable time by getting your hands on tickets to see live music in Calgary. Or, if you’re a visitor, you will be excited to check out the vibrant live music scene of the city. You will surely be impressed with what the city will offer you musically. Calgary is a place where a huge crowd of people will gather to witness a music performance. For the best concerts, check out the upcoming concert schedule in the city and score tickets in advance to attend them.

Major Concert Venues in Calgary

In a city that celebrates music as one of its cores, it wouldn’t be hard to find a reliable venue that offers the best concert experience. There are numerous concert venues located in Calgary, but some are more prominent than others. Check out the following concert venues when you’re in Calgary for the ultimate experience.

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary is known for many venues that host unforgettable concerts all year round. But the best venue in the city might be the Scotiabank Saddledome that has hosted countless events and concerts since opening in 1983. This venue in Calgary is one of the most popular indoor arenas in the whole of Canada.

Scotiabank Arena lies in the southeast of downtown Calgary along the banks of the Elbow River in Stampede Park. The arena is built to serve the Calgary Flames as their home venue and also to host the 1988 Winter Olympics. The venue is also home to not just the Calgary Flames but also the homes of both the NLL Calgary Roughnecks and WHL Calgary Hitmen. The indoor arena has a seating capacity of 19,289 people and accommodates all types of events. Diverse events take place in the venue, including sporting events and musical events.

Scotiabank Saddledome is not only well known for hosting popular events like Calgary Exhibition and Stampede, but it also hosts popular concerts of both national and international world-class artists. Famous music icons like Garth Brooks have performed in the state-of-the-art venue. The venue has also hosted the 2016 Juno Awards ceremony.

It is easy to get access to the stadium with the Light Rail Transit system. There are lots of parking spaces available in both the venue’s parking lot and the Stampede Park. So if you are looking for an experience that will captivate and impress you, look for concerts taking place in Scotiabank Saddledome and secure an unrivaled experience.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Built to celebrate the golden jubilee of Alberta, the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium is a popular performing arts venue with a seating capacity of 2,538 people. The venue lies at 1415 14 Ave NW in Calgary and has hosted some iconic events over the years since its opening in 1955.

The auditorium is best known for hosting remarkable performing arts shows, Broadway theatres, and musicals. It is home to several performing acts such as the Alberta Ballet and Calgary Opera. It also hosts the Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Ceremonies annually. This ancient yet magnificent auditorium is a go-to place for any popular concert in Calgary. With convenient and impressive features such as the acoustics, seating arrangements, climate control, and others make the venue the perfect choice to catch an intimate concert of your choice.

Calgary Concerts 2021-2022

There is no time to sit and waste the day away in Calgary. Many top artists are scheduled to perform in the city, including Chris Stapleton, JoJo, Black Shelton, Boyz II Men, Beach Boys, James Taylor, and even rock acts like Rage Against the Machine. With so many events happening nearby, you will surely enjoy yourself when you attend an exciting concert. Many interesting events are lined up in the coming days in Calgary. If you wish to be part of the major concerts that are the talk of the city, get your tickets at the earliest. You can check the upcoming concerts in Calgary from a decent ticket platform to find an engaging concert to attend. As a highly entertaining city, people know how to have fun, and they will surely want to be part of the upcoming concerts. So, purchase your tickets without delay and experience the magic of Calgary concerts.