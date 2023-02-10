Concert Season is Here: Upcoming Music Tours in the USA

There aren’t many exciting concerts during the winter, but as spring approaches, many are excited that the concert season starts. Concerts are a great way for people to gear up and enjoy their favorite performances. And we must say, if you live in the USA, you are really lucky because there is always something for everyone.

Many talented artists have already announced their tours across the USA, so don’t miss the perfect timing to grab your tickets for events and get ready for a musical journey. And if you aren’t up to date with the most recent announcements, we are here to help you find the best performances around you, listing some of the most anticipated tours in 2023.

Arctic Monkeys

Last year Arctic Monkeys released a new studio album. In August they will perform in many US cities, including Boston, Seattle, New York, etc. Arctic Monkeys are known for their witty, observational lyrics and energetic live performances. Their work brought so many nominations and awards for them. Many say that they are one of the most influential bands in the newer music industry.

Arctic Monkeys have so many successful tours behind them, so we don’t have a reason to think it won’t happen this time too. Their recognizable musical style is a mix of 2000s garage rock, punk, indie, and post-punk, and it seems like the audience enjoys it a lot.

Beyonce

Beyonce is another great music star with so many scheduled concerts in Europe and North America. As a matter of fact, the 2023 tour is the first solo tour in seven years for the former Destiny’s Child member. The tour supports her 2022 Renaissance album.

Besides being an incredibly talented singer, Beyonce is also a songwriter, actress, and one of the most impactful music artists of all time. It seems like people love her as a solo artist the same way they loved Destiny’s Child in the late 90s and early 2000s. Beyonce is also known for her stunning fashion choices, magnificent stage shows, and innovative music videos. Her cultural influence is huge, so no matter if you love or dislike her, you can’t deny how important she is in today’s music scene.

Blink-182

Blink-182 is one of the bands we loved a lot, but somehow we forgot about them in the last decade. That’s why we were surprised to learn the band reunites for a massive 2023 tour. And they will perform worldwide, not just in the USA.

When it comes to the USA, we suggest you hurry and buy concert tickets in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and every place they plan on performing this year.

Blink-182 are one of those bands known for their catchy and energetic sound, nurturing their pop-punk style for years. They were really popular in the late 90s and early 2000s, and after a few challenges the band went through, they are now back to claim their place in the rock music landscape.

Depeche Mode

It has been almost a decade since the last big Depeche Mode tour. That’s why we were so excited to learn they are back with a new album, even though they lost a precious member recently. But, Dave and Martin decided they needed to show their respects to Andy, who died last year.

Depeche Mode has about 40 concerts scheduled in the USA, with many more in Europe. This band is a real electronic music pioneer, with a large base of dedicated fans. They are known for their spectacular live performances, but also for their impact on other bands who want to follow their style.

Lizzo

Lizzo performed in the USA so many times last year, so she took a break and scheduled a few European performances. But in April she comes back to the USA with so many concerts and festivals. Lizzo is one of the female rappers we really love because she gives us empowering and supportive songs.

Recently she won a Grammy for “About the Time,” while still staying fun, energic, powerful, and confident with everything related to her. We also love her for their body positivity advocacy and bold personality. She is one of the most influential music performers of her generation, with an undeniable influence on the current popular culture.

Taylor Swift

It seems like everything Taylor Swift does receives huge attention and appreciation. It’s the same with her most recent album Midnights and the Eras Tour announcement. She starts the tour on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona. We suggest you hurry and buy concert tickets in Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, or Florida because the demand is bigger than you can ever imagine.

Taylor Swift gained world popularity as a country music star, but her style became bolder and more pop-oriented as the year went by. She often sings about her personal experiences, while being able to connect with her fans. As a singer, she is worldwide recognized and often named one of the best artists in the world.

SZA

SZA is another acclaimed music artist, known for honesty and emotional depth in her songs. She built an image of a talented musician who gained popularity in the 2010s. SZA continues to release new music and tour, as she has many USA dates already confirmed.

People love her because of her unique mix of soul, hip-hop, blues, and electronic music. She is very innovative, which confirms her strong influence over the current pop culture.

Conclusion

Music is something we cannot live without. Although it is not mandatory to attend concerts, the experience is amazing. Imagine having the chance to see every one of your favorite stars’ live performances. That would be really amazing, whether you are in the US, or in a country in Europe.

Ticketing services make every concert we want available to us with just a few clicks. Whether you’re a fan of A-list music stars or prefer something more alternative and underground, today’s scene offers opportunities for everyone. It’s up to you to choose your favorite city and hurry up to buy tickets because the demand is always higher than we think.