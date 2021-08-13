Computer Repair Safety Tips You Should Know

Many computer users like to fix their machine issues before investing their money in professional repair services. But all these actions can expose their machines to the risks and injuries like losing important files and data from your computer. While working on your computer, there can be many critical components that ought to damage even with the touch of your skin oil. The first thing for the person trying to repair is to wash their hands properly to prevent any greasing and dirt particles from entering the machine.

Whenever you are looking forward to professional services to help you out with computer repair, undoubtedly the computer technicians in Australia are one of the best choices. Here are a few repair safety tips for your computer that you should know to care for your machine properly.

Let’s have a look at quick tips for computer repair:

Hold the power button for approx 10 seconds before you start repairing

Computers that are being used do have the residual charge in their electrical components. If the computer is not grounded, there are many reasons the residual charge can damage the computer or interfere with its ability to function properly. The residual power is enough to power up the computer. Second, it can damage components if the user is in the middle of any un-installation or installation process.

Avoid smell and smoke

If you see smoke inside the computer case or coming out the power button or any solder scent or burning smell, stop doing whatever you were doing. Unplug your computer from the wall and do not wait for the computer to shut down. Also, allow your machine to discharge or cool down unplugged at least for five minutes. If your device has generated a smell or smoke, replace and remove it before using your computer. Never try to repair the device yourself if it is damaged to the extent of emitting smoke or smoke, especially if it is because of a power supply.

Remove your jewelry

Be it your bracelet, watch or ring, or even your necklace, always ensure that you get rid of all your jewelry while repairing the computer. The personal stuff is usually created with the conducted metal and can make you electrocuted by transferring static electricity or can cause a short circuit in your machine. The computer is one of the high voltage equipment. Thus it is better to work with no jewelry, especially while testing with the power supply; things can go out of hand.

Never touch the non-serviceable components

Besides the power supply, many components are attached with the safety warning saying “non-serviceable components inside.” If you come across any such statement, you should take it as a serious warning as there are some components that are not advised to touch even by professional repair technicians. Therefore, it will be better to leave these components unserved and untouched and refrain from taking such challenges.

For additional safety, unplug all power sources

It can be not very careful for anyone repairing your computer to work and keeping the plugs switched on. It can cause many injuries to the person working and can cause severe damage to the computer components because of overheating. If you are not looking to splurge or purchase a new motherboard or any other hardware components, ensure to unplug the wires before time.

Do not try to open the monitor or your computer’s power supply

CRT-style monitors and power supplies are composed of capacitors known for holding enough charge for stopping any human’s heart. Unfortunately, they have killed people in the past and are capable of doing it now too. Even if you are taking proper precautions or know what you are doing, no component is worth taking such a big danger, especially when new replacement power supply or monitors are available at a very low cost and can be bought to fix the issue asap.

The above we have stated a few tips to help you out with any urgent computer repairs. They are risk-free, and if you can use them while repairing your computer, you will be out of danger, read through, and implement when required.