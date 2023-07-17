A Complete Guide to Child Resistant Packaging Wholesale 

Child resistant packaging wholesale has become essential for various industries where safety is paramount. Whether you are in the pharmaceutical, cannabis, or household goods industries, ensuring the safety of children is crucial.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through every single detail you need to know about child resistant packaging.

What is Child Resistant Packaging Wholesale?

Child resistant packaging (CR packaging) is notable packaging that businesses use to reduce the risk of children ingesting hazardous products. The use of a unique safety cardboard or kraft box often accomplishes this. There is a legal requirement for child resistant packaging wholesale for prescription drugs, medicines, pesticides, and household chemicals.

Examples of packaging the US regulates for child safety include mylar bags and magnetic closure boxes.

In addition, wholesale child resistant boxes are perfect for companies needing a lot of packaging at a fair price. You can buy these boxes in bulk, and they are highly customizable.

What are the Regulations for Child Resistant Packaging?

The requirements for CR packaging vary depending on the country or region. Prescription drugs, pesticides, and household chemicals require child resistant packaging by law in the United States. The Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), passed in 1972, forms the basis for these regulations.

Factors to Consider While Choosing Child Resistant Packaging

When choosing CR packaging, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Firstly, the type of product that you are packaging. Some products require more secure child resistant packaging boxes than others.

Secondly, the age of the children. Children between the ages of 2 and 10 try to open everything around them.

Lastly, the ease of use for adults. CR packaging should be easy for adults to open but difficult for children.

Why Should Your Brand Use Child Resistant Packaging?

CR packaging helps prevent children from opening and ingesting harmful materials, which can lead to poisoning.

1. Product Safety

Children have an innate curiosity. They want to touch and explore everything around them. Many products require vibrant and playful packaging. But this type of packaging can attract children.

So, to keep children away from the products, it is vital to have child resistant packaging.

2. Consumer Trust

With the growth of eCommerce businesses, more products are on the market than ever before. Everything is just a click away. In this cutthroat market, making your business stand out is crucial. Business also use customized mylar bags boxes for the packaging of their products.

To win over customers’ trust, use premium child resistant packaging wholesale for your products. When customers know that your product is safe to be around their children, they will only buy from you. Consequently, there will be a boost in sales and loyal customers.

3. Maintaining Quality

Child resistant packaging boxes’ security features safeguard the consumer and provide the perfect environment for edible goods. These environmental factors are oxidation, moisture, and temperature. Many custom child resistant boxes have multiple seals that protect the contents of the products.

What Industries Require Child Resistant Packaging Boxes?

As part of the CPSC’s mandate, numerous products must use child-resistant packaging by law.

Here are a few of the most common industries that must use child resistant boxes for their products:

1. Medications

Pain remedies, including ibuprofen, aspirin, and allergy medications, are all required to have child resistant packaging wholesale. Even in modest amounts, some drugs can be harmful to children.

2. Household Products

Many of the everyday household items in our homes contain dangerous chemicals. These chemicals are harmful to both children and adults if consumed.

The most hazardous everyday chemicals include furniture polish, turpentine, and common cleaners like bleach. These products need child resistant packaging.

3. Dry Products

Some of the dry goods we frequently keep in our homes can harm kids. On top of this list are items with sodium or potassium hydroxide contents of 10% or more and iron-containing dietary supplements.

Businesses selling these products must package them in child resistant packaging wholesale.

4. Cannabis

There has been significant advancement in the cannabis industry since California legalized medical marijuana in 1996. As per reports, in 2023, medical marijuana will be legal in 39 states, and recreational marijuana will be legal in 19 states. As a result, these goods are more accessible than ever.

Child resistant packaging wholesale is necessary to avoid unintentional consumption of cannabis-infused products. Especially for candies and gummies that frequently come in eye-catching packaging.

The Bottom Line!

Child resistant packaging wholesale is an important safety feature that can help prevent children from ingesting hazardous products. When choosing CR packaging, it is essential to consider the type of product, the age of the children, and the target market.

If you need additional information about child resistant packaging, get in touch with OXO Packaging. This company is the leading supplier of custom packaging solutions in the United States. Their wholesale prices for bulk purchases are a cherry on top. Visit their website to find out more information about their offerings. We will see you with the next informative blog!

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



