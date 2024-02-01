Comparing the Best Pay Dating Sites 2024: Features, Pricing, and Success Rates

In this digital age, we are more likely to meet other eligible singles on the best pay dating sites than randomly bumping into each other on the streets.

In reality, online pay dating sites are sure to give you higher dating success than ‘love at first sight.’

That’s why we took the liberty to bring you not 10 – but 12 best paid dating sites online to catapult your online dating experience into magical realms.

Moreover, some top paid dating sites don’t require you to pay anything and can help you find a dating match without going fully premium.

First Look At Top 10 Pay Dating Sites of 2023

Zoosk – Best pay dating site overall

EliteSingles – Intellectuals’ dating app

eHarmony – Most accurate matches

Silver Singles – Best dating app for 50+

Seeking – Dating app for successful people

Friend Finder – Best dating site for hookups

Hinge – High online dating success

HER – Best LGBTQ+ friendly dating app

Reddit – Best free dating app

Tinder – Top free paid dating site

1. Zoosk – Best Paid Dating Sites Overall

Pros

Multinational access (80 countries)

Video chat enabled

Photo verification

High-quality media

Location-based suggestions

Fun carousel matching



Cons

Messaging is paid

Several inactive profiles present

Zoosk is among the best dating sites online, certified by current and former singles that abandoned that status thanks to its services.

This matchmaking app is among the top paid dating sites online, bringing users worldwide together into one hot dating pool.

Zoosk Features

Zoosk was among the top-grossing online pay dating sites in 2021 because it uses a fun swipe matchmaking feature that many date-seekers have grown fond of since its introduction by Tinder.

This multinational dating app outranks many other pay dating sites by localizing your matches to bring nearby users close to you for more accessible interactions (and even easier meet-ups).

The best part about Zoosk is that it is available in 80+ countries for travelers and adventurers to find good company wherever they are.

On top of that…

All your media is uploaded in the best HD quality, so you still get to slay on your swipe profile as you do in real life.

Sweet, right?!

Zoosk also limits the number of fake profiles by asking users to get Photo Verified and prove they are who they say they are.

Zoosk Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months offer – $59.99

6 months offer – $74.99

Zoosk is one of the best paid dating sites online, aiming to give all its users value for their hard-earned cash by offering additional premium features like unlimited likes and unlocking the gift store to send virtual gifts to your crush.

Also, you can now enjoy a video chat feature as part of your subscription that lets you plan virtual dates with your crush so you can ease into a physical relationship.

Success Rate

Zoosk’s success rate is evident from its many positive reviews.

It’s one of the few best pay dating sites that work seamlessly to give you dates and hookups even internationally.

It’s accessible in 25 languages and is open to other kinds of casual adult arrangements.

2. EliteSingles – Top Dating Sites for Intellectuals

Pros

Most users are graduates and professionals

Subjects new members to personality tests

Good for long-term relationships

High dating success rate

Award-winning matchmaking AI



Cons

Not for casual relationships

Relatively expensive premiums

Elite Singles is one of the top online pay dating sites preferred by career and industry professionals in various fields for finding dates within their intellectual circles.

Elite Singles Features

Elite Singles is among the best paid dating sites online if you need somebody by your side for the long run.

That’s why the dating site grills all its users to provide all their verifiable personal, social, and professional details through a personality test that would make them a compatible match.

Elite Singles doesn’t leave anything to chance. It constantly fine-tunes its award-winning matching algorithm to ensure its suggestions are specific to your tastes and preferences.

This site’s matchmaking AI suggests 7 matches daily so you can try your luck on different fronts.

If you play your cards right, you stand a chance to bag a decent date since most of the members here are after long-term arrangements – you know – because they are too busy to be constantly searching.

Elite Singles Pricing

Premium Light (3 months) – $37.95/month

Premium Classic (6 months) – $21.95/month

Premium Comfort (12 months) – $19.95/month

Elite Singles is one of the best pay dating sites that limit your free interaction until you subscribe to a premium plan. But you can send and receive messages all you want after subscribing to their paid plans.

You’ll also get access to other users’ profiles, view their media gallery, and shoot your shot by leaving flattering comments/gifts.

Success Rate

Elite Singles is one of the best dating sites online, with a high matchmaking score, creating up to 2,000 new couples on average in 20 countries every month.

It has thus earned a perfect reputation among its 1.4M+ monthly single visitors.

3. eHarmony – Top Paid Dating Sites for Quality Matches

Pros

Accurate matchmaking system

Secure encrypted messaging

Video calls enabled

Also for long-term relationships



Cons

Time-consuming registration

Limited free trial

eHarmony tops all the best pay dating sites regarding quality over quantity. Instead of letting destiny pick your perfect match, it puts that power within your reach.

The only catch is that you’ll have to fill out an extensive personality test form to enable the site’s matchmaking algorithm to bring you only the best suggestions.

eHarmony Features

Among the top paid dating sites, eHarmony is the most thorough with its registration protocols. All new users must complete a detailed profile assessment test to help the site’s proprietary matching algorithm find suitable recommendations.

This is where it gets interesting…

Like all the best pay dating sites, eHarmony ensures you enjoy total privacy with secure encrypted messaging between you and the recipient.

You can also video call your potential matches to get intimate or ascertain their identity before physically meeting.

eHarmony Pricing

Premium Light – $65.90/month

Premium Plus – $45.90/month

Premium Extra – $35.90/month

With a premium plan, immerse yourself fully in one of the best pay dating sites and enjoy unlimited messaging with users that cross your path.

You will also require a premium plan to video call other users you interact with on this online dating site.

That said…

eHarmony is one of the several top online pay dating sites offering you a free trial to test-run its matchmaking engines before committing financially.

Success Rate

An average of 2M+ messages are sent across eHarmony’s private messaging lines weekly, meaning there’s a high chance of meeting your match if you get your lines right.

The dating site claims over 2 million users have found love within its pages, and no one’s refuted this. So…

4. Silver Singles – Best Paid Dating Sites Online for Seniors

Pros

Strictly for 50+ citizens

Enhanced matchmaking

Intense personality tests

Web and app versions



Cons

Younger people restricted from joining

Limited free membership

Signing up takes longer

Age is no barrier to writing your perfect love story. That’s why one of the best pay dating sites, SilverSingles, exclusively helps senior citizens aged 50+ to meet the love of their lives.

It’s actually one of the few top paid dating sites doing so.

SilverSingles Features

To make matchmaking easy, this online dating site takes all new users through an in-depth compatibility test that notes every aspect of your personality that might make you compatible with other users.

Besides that…

SilverSingles is one of the handful of online pay dating sites that keeps its interface simple but still graphically appealing so that its senior users can easily navigate its pages.

In addition, you can upload multiple photos to make your profile enticing for everyone who checks you out.

SilverSingles pricing

3 months – $22.95/month

6 months – $13.95/month

12 months – $11.95/month

On one of the world’s best pay dating sites for 50+ users, premium members can visit as many profiles as they want and check out every available detail about other users.

Also, SilverSingles is kind enough to infuse read receipts in the paid plans, so you know when your message has been delivered successfully.

Success Rate

Many other best paid dating sites online focus on short-term flings, but SilverSingles is geared toward long-term relationships – attracting up to 25K new users monthly.

Many find their ideal partners within a short time of joining since most users mainly want a life partner to spend the rest of their life with.

5. Seeking – Most Luxurious Online Pay Dating Sites

Pros

Lots of rich guys and attractive ladies

Free for women

Multi-platform access

More women than men

Has video chat

Keep private notes on other users



Cons

Materialized dating

Some escorts pose as regular users

Expensive monthly charges

Seeking is the perfect dating app among the best pay dating sites for successful and attractive individuals worldwide to meet and interact.

It’s one of the top one percent best paid dating sites online, offering exclusive and secure luxury dating services.

Seeking Features

Seeking is among the notable online pay dating apps that can be accessed on the web and mobile when traveling.

With that in mind, it’s fair to note that both of them look stunning and will give you smooth navigation on-site.

Apart from that…

Seeking is one of the few best paid dating sites online that display large profile thumbnails to get an excellent first impression of your matches.

You won’t always have to open a profile before deciding if you want to talk.

Unlike other paid dating sites online, you can link all your social media profiles, including LinkedIn, so others can rate you fully and decide if you match.

The best thing about Seeking’s commitment to fighting identity theft is its verification procedure which involves a voluntary background check to ascertain every user’s identity.

Seeking’s Price

30-day membership – $109.99

3-month membership – $289.00 total

Diamond premium – $274.99/month

Background check – $50.00 (one-time)

Seeking is among the best paid dating sites online, giving women unlimited free membership and the most comprehensive premium packages for men.

As a paying male seeker, you’ll get unlimited messaging, anonymous browsing, extensive search filters, and private notes on other users.

Success Rate

Seeking’s dating site assures you an almost 100 percent chance of meeting a fantastic date that will lead to a mutually satisfactory relationship.

It has one of the strictest anti-catfishing policies among the top paid dating sites, which somewhat reduces your failure rate.

6. Friend Finder – Crowns the Top Paid Dating Sites for Casual Flings

Pros

Great for meeting strangers & relationships

Thousands of active users

Globally accessible

Well-established (25+ years)

Great casual dating site

Cons

Outdated site interface

No free messaging

Of all the best pay dating sites online, Friend Finder (like its sister AdultFriendFinder) is the best watering hole for finding quick hookups, FWBs, and other casual encounters.

It’s among the best paid dating sites online that let you explore all your sexual quirks without fear of judgment and also supports senior dating.

FriendFinder Features

FriendFinder is a more SFW version of its racy sister, AdultFriendFinder. It has been in the scenes since 1996 and is still kicking *ss despite not having done an update for the past decade.

It’s is one of the few pay dating sites online allowing users to view other profiles and even browse through the member area free. This gives you ample time to “sample” the prospects before engaging.

If you go premium, you’ll get cupid reports on new members, letting you know when a new user matching your interests has joined the dating site. This is awesome since you also get to call the first dibs on the new catch.

Apart from that…

FriendFinder is also known for its accurate geo-locators that can match you with users within 5 miles of your location – not something you’ll come across in run-of-the-mill online pay dating sites.

What’s more, FF also has enjoys a mammoth user base among the best paid dating sites online, giving you a bountiful pool to fish dates and hookups from.

AdultFriendFinder Pricing

1 month – $22.94 (Silver), $34.94 (Gold)

3 months – $13.31/month (Silver), $19.98/month (Gold)

6 months – $10.82/month (Silver), $15.82/month (Gold)

Like all the other top paid dating sites, FF has a free membership, but it won’t get you match beyond 10 daily match suggestions, uploading your profile photo, and completing personality tests.

Upgrading to a premium plan gives you access to other users’ video galleries, faster Support response, and unlimited messages.

Success Rate

A considerable percentage of FF users usually end up hooking up and going on dates with their FWBs since most users exclusively sign up for that.

This also includes many success stories from senior singles still using the app from back in the days.

7. Hinge – Online Pay Dating Sites with Best Chances of Success

Pros

High success rates

Amazing interface

Free app

Interactive messaging

Automatic reply reminders



Cons

Limited swipes/day

Only available in specific countries



If success is your language, Hinge is the best place among the top paid dating sites to take your dating endeavors.



It’s the only other dating app (apart from AFF and Tinder) that boasts of this achievement among the best paid dating sites online.

Hinge Features

Hinge is run by love scientists and researchers who have developed an innovative, award-winning matchmaking AI that uses your profile details to suggest matches.

But that’s only the beginning…

The AI then gets your best possible matches, reviews them, and assesses your compatibility. If you rhyme, you can start the conversation by liking each other’s profile or leaving a comment on their media.

Hinge is one of the best paid online sites for private chats. You can use private messenger to exchange text messages and media and even leave voice notes when you are too tired to type.

Hinge Pricing

Plans are between a 1-month subscription for $9.99 and a 6-month plan for $29.94 total

Hinge’s premium plans are relatively cheaper compared to some of the best pay dating sites online in this lineup.

Registration is free, but you must switch to a premium subscription to enjoy the private messaging feature.

Success Rate

Most Hinge users end up deleting the app, but only because they don’t need it again after finding the relationship they were after.

That should tell you how active and successful finding a date is on the site compared to other best paid dating sites like PlentyOfFish.

8. HER – Best Exclusive LGBTQ+ Pay Dating App

Pros

LGBTQ+ friendly dating

Millions of active users

Join open-minded communities

Loaded news feeds



Cons

Only present in specific countries

Limited likes for free members

What started as a lesbian dating app now leads on top of the world’s 1 percent online pay dating sites for the LGBTQ+ community.

From all the online pay dating sites visited for this review, none is expressly set aside for queer folk like HER.

HER Features

Make new friends, and connect with millions of users by joining any of the numerous online communities on HER. These operate like group chats with limitless options for finding new friends/dates.

Alternatively, you can start swiping and matching with users who like you back based on the mutual things you have in common.

But your choices don’t end there.

HER lets you post your favorite memes, share trending stories, and contribute to discussions or start your own on the social news feed that links everyone on HER.

HER Pricing

1 month – $14.99

6 months package – $10/month

12 months package – $7.50/month

A premium is your ticket to ad-free browsing, getting instant notification alerts, increased search filters, anonymous browsing, and seeing which of your matches is online in real-time.

Success Rate

With over 10M members in its good books, HER is a highly effective dating site among the top pay dating sites.

This is thanks to its narrowed-down audience only looking for lesbian, bi, and transgender hookups.

9. Reddit R4R – 100% Free Dating Site

Pros

Completely free (unlike the top paid dating sites)

Variety of kinky users

Millions of active profiles

Share and post NSFW media



Cons

Hard to find a match

Lots of spammy profiles

Reddit is the hub of all kinks, with a horde of horny and enthusiastic users worldwide interacting freely in one of the largest XXX dating clubs.

Unlike other top paid dating sites in this review, you won’t need to pay a dime when using Reddit R4R.

RedditR4R Features

Compared to the top paid dating sites, other users rarely visit your profile and depend entirely on the ads you post in the news feed specifying your relationship needs.

On the bright side…

Reddit is loved by kinky users since it’s highly inclusive and doesn’t censor your posts.

Join topical groups known as subreddits like the R4R platform, where users post all sorts of kinky stories and dating posts.

RedditR4R Pricing

Reddit is 100 percent free to download and use. Unlike other top paid dating sites, you can chat without limits, share media, comment, and post dating ads for free.

Success Rate

Your success on Reddit depends primarily on your efforts since you face high competition from the other free users on the site.

10. Tinder – Top Free Online Pay Dating Sites

Pros

Awesome free membership

Millions of active users

Accessible all over the world

Media uploads enabled

Well-balanced gender ratio

Free messaging/swiping



Cons

Limited number of free daily likes

Lots of catfishing

Some inactive accounts present

Tinder is the undisputed dating champ in online pay dating sites, thanks to its freemium browsing that lets you swipe and match mostly for free.

Trust us. You won’t find this free yet rewarding experience from other top paid dating sites.

Tinder Features

Tinder’s one of the best paid dating sites online to get a date or FWBs, based on the hundreds of millions of active users on the platform.

Its famous pairing system lets you decide if someone is your type by swiping right to match and left to reject.

Tinder is one of the few online pay dating sites where users upload photos and videos to add pomp to their swipe profiles.

In addition…

You can filter your suggestions by location and gender preference, making it perfect for finding nearby users to flirt with.

Tinder Pricing

Platinum – $19.99/month

Gold – $14.99/month

Plus – $4.99/month

Tinder bills members according to age so that users under 30 pay less than older users.

The free membership includes all the interactive features, including 10 free messages and 100 swipes.

A premium subscription gives you unlimited chats, likes, and instant matching with users who like you.

Success Rate

Tinder’s success stats are some of the most impressive among the best pay dating sites.

95 percent of Tinder users meet suitable matches within a week, so how the story goes from there is entirely up to you.

11. Match.com – Best Paying Dating Sites for Short & Long-Term Dating

Pros

Register using analytic questionnaires

Mandatory profile photos

Impressive mobile verification

Up to 26 media



Cons

Restrictive free messaging

Ad-infested

Match.com is a sage among the best online pay dating sites and has been in service since 1995.

It stands with the rest of the best pay dating sites that provide an excellent service to those looking for either short or long-term relationships.

Match.com Features

Match.com pairs users differently compared to other online pay dating sites.

Instead of swipes, users post expressive ads to declare they are single and searching.

It’s also among the top paid dating sites where you can sign up for free and access the most in-depth profiles.

You can upload up to 26 media and set up the preferences necessary to get you a date.

You don’t need to worry about your online safety. Match.com prioritizes your anonymity by providing an encrypted email network to exchange messages back and forth.

To crown it all, Match.com is present across the Americas, Europe, and Asia so that you can spread your charm worldwide.

Match.com Pricing

Plans range from $45.99/month to $50.71/month, depending on the package

Going premium lets you enjoy all the best features, like profile boosts that make you stand out from the crowd and ad-free browsing.

Success Rate

Match.com reports a significantly high success rate, getting hundreds of success stories and wedding invitations from relationships that started as an online chat on the platform.

12. Plenty of Fish – Most Trusted Online Dating App

Pros

Well-established (20+ years of experience)

Exciting ice-breakers

Notifications for matches

Extensive search filters



Cons

Has ads

Messages have minimum limits

Plenty of Fish has joined hopeless singles since the dawn of the 21st century. It has outlived most of its competing pay dating sites and outranks them on user trustworthiness.

That’s what more than two decades get the best online pay dating sites that always deliver to their users.

POF Features

Like Tinder, POF is among the few best paid dating sites online that let you upload your best photos from your cloud and into your profile.

Doing this increases the number of likes you receive and your chances of ending up on a date.

You can also use the witty icebreakers not so common among other online pay dating sites to initiate chats with your crush.

On top of all that…

POF sorts your matches in your inbox so you can find them even when you forget that the match was made.

Isn’t that convenient?!

POF Pricing

3-month subscription – $19.99/month

6-month subscription – $14.99/month

Annual subscription – $9.99/month

As a bonafide premium POF member, get a whole load of the extensive search filters, do away with distracting ads, and upload up to 16 photos to color the walls of your profile.

Success Rate

POF has had massive success in providing a safe online dating space for users to meet since 2003.

The fact that users throng the site to date proves that POF delivers what it promises.

Comparing The Best Pay Dating Sites

Features

The best pay dating sites should have helpful interactive features that fill the online space between you and your matches with life and excitement.

Zoosk comes out on top thanks to its integration of fun swipes plus text and video interaction.

It’s closely followed by Hinge, which also incorporates voice notes in the chats allowing you more room to be expressive.

Pricing

Regarding how much the top paid dating sites cost, Tinder, Reddit, and Match.com are your best free options if you are not heavy on spending much.

Though online pay dating sites like Tinder also come with affordable subscriptions, these only add bonus features that you can do without.

Success Rate

The best pay dating sites only made it to where they stand with accomplished impressive successes among their users.

Tinder, Hinge, and Zoosk register the most success rates since most users report going on first and second dates, which leads to thrilling casual flings or long-term relationships.

Online Pay Dating Sites – FAQs

Which Paid Dating Site is Best?

The best paid dating site from our top picks is Zoosk. It’s fun to use, has lots of interactive features, and has a global clientele all summed up together to give you a dating heaven.

Other excellent options for pay dating sites worth your time and money are Hinge, Seeking, and Tinder due to their high success rates.

Where Can I Meet Successful Singles?

You can meet successful singles on Seeking and Elite Singles.

They both host a thriving user base, many from wealthy backgrounds and boasting successful portfolios in various career fields.

Is There A Dating Site for Professionals?

Elite Singles is the best online dating site for professionals in various careers like law, media engineering, etc.

According to EliteSingles, approximately 90% of all its members have “above-average education,” so you’re bound to find someone sharing your career.

Which are the Best Pay Dating Sites?

Being professionally single is all fun and games until you crave the tender embrace only felt in the arms of a lover.

Take a trip down any of the best pay dating sites and meet millions of searching souls like yourself.

Take your search where your money gets the most accurate results in your favor, with video call-enabled dating sites like Zoosk and affordable options like Tinder.

Enough said…

It’s time to take that leap of faith. The odds look highly in your favor.

Best of luck…!

