Companies: Is It Worth Using a Cloud Service?

According to the Flexera 2022 state of the cloud report, 57% of organizations are moving workloads to the cloud, while 59% are looking to optimize their cloud use. This comes as no surprise, given that having a solid cloud computing strategy is the only way to compete in today’s evolving digital world.

Some of the critical decisions that should shape your strategy include cloud architecture, cloud migration, usage of public or private clouds as well as effective cloud cost management.

So, why should you migrate to cloud computing if your company’s infrastructure is already functioning properly?

Reduced IT Costs

Adopting cloud computing reduces the costs of running and maintaining your IT infrastructure. You don’t need to invest in expensive equipment because the resources provided by cloud computing providers mimic the majority of the functionalities of physical systems. Furthermore, depending on your service provider, the costs of software and system upgrades may be incorporated into your contract.

With cloud computing, you will be able to replace the small army of IT personnel constantly running around the office fixing things with a single person overseeing a self-sufficient team that is only needed when there is a major problem. This will not only help to reduce expert staff, but it will also help to reduce salary costs.

Plus, if your server consumes excessive energy, you can easily switch to cloud computing and reduce your energy consumption. You will also be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, playing your part in protecting mother earth.

Adaptability to Your Changing Organization Needs

Cloud provides a quick and effective way to scale IT departments up or down depending on the dynamics of your business.

Assuming you started with 100 employees and now you have 1000 plus, you will undoubtedly need to scale your IT infrastructure to accommodate the growing needs. Guess what? You don’t have to spend a dime on physical infrastructure.

With this kind of agility, you can expect to gain a real competitive edge against your peer organizations. According to the sky-high network’s report on the impact of cloud on businesses, the incorporation of cloud in industries leads to an 18.8% increase in process efficiency and a 19.63% increase in company growth. It also reduces operational costs by 16.18%, IT spending by 15.07%, and IT maintenance costs by 16.76%.

Security You Depend On

Data security is one of the major priorities for any organization since data breaches can compromise the brand’s image or even the company’s revenue. With the numerous advanced security features of cloud adoption, you can have peace of mind knowing your data is securely handled.

For example, cloud in Europe allows for controlled access to data via granular permissions and federated roles, so you can restrict access to sensitive information to people who only need it, minimizing the scope of attack from malicious actors.

Baseline protections implemented by the cloud providers in their platforms, such as encryption and authentication, add an extra layer of security. You can go the extra mile and supplement these policies with in-house security measures to tighten access to critical data in the cloud.

Having your data stored in the cloud not only ensures it’s protected but also backed up. With a quick rollback procedure, you will restore your data, minimize loss of productivity and business downtime.

Data and system protection play a pivotal role in business continuity planning, and perhaps it’s something you can easily secure by adopting cloud.

Increased Collaboration

What is the purpose of having a team that cannot move as a team? As long as you have more than two employees, you must prioritize coordination, and this is where cloud computing comes into play.

Through cloud-based platforms, your employees or contractors will be able to easily view and share documents, resulting in increased productivity. Additionally, your team can work and collaborate virtually from any location. Whether they are at home or riding the bus to work, they can easily log in to their virtual office and access or share any necessary files. All they need is an internet connection.

Final Word

The adoption of cloud computing keeps rising each year, and its impact on vital business aspects such as productivity, security, and revenue is undeniable. By using cloud, you can overcome most plagues that befall enterprise organizations, giving you an edge in the game.