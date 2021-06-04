Applying for a new job can be very exciting but also very, very nerve-wracking. Success can have a major impact on your life but can also be reliant on factors that are out of your control. You may be up against other candidates who are more experienced than you or you may just have one of those moments in the interview where you just freeze. While nothing can account for these kinds of incidents, all you can do is prepare as best you can.

Here are some of the common problems that happen when applying for a new job.

1. You Submit a Poorly Written Resume

Your resume is your only chance at a first impression with a potential new employer so you need to give it some thought. Too many applicants hand out resumes to multiple companies but this will create the impression that you are not serious about each job. Tailor your resume and cover letter to show that you really want the position. Include work experience and qualifications that are relevant to the position and avoid generic sections about your hobbies and interests.

2. You Don’t Have all the Relevant Paperwork

There are various documents that potential employers may want to see. These can include IDs like your driving license, proof of address from a utility bill, or a background check to inform them about any criminal history. If you have been told by your employers to produce a background check, you can get one here, but you will need to find out what level they want. Some levels of check can only be requested for a specific person.

3. You Are up Against More Qualified Rivals

Sometimes you will just find yourself up against other job candidates who are more qualified or have more experience for the position you are applying for. This is likely to be the case for many people in the near future with so many people out of work due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. In this case, all you can do is prepare the best possible resume, and do your best if you get accepted for an interview.

4. You Are too Nervous in the Interview

A job interview can be a very stressful experience, especially if you are desperate for the job. Many people become nervous in their interviews and don’t manage to show their best side to potential employers. It is important that you take any necessary measures to remain calm and prepare as well as possible for the interview. Try breathing exercises or meditation before the interview and prepare by learning as much as possible about the position and the company.

The difference between success and failure when it comes to applying for a new job can be down to fine margins. While some things are out of your control, making sure that you are fully prepared will give you the best possible chance. Make sure that you have all the relevant paperwork and that you write an engaging resume that is targeted at each specific job you apply for.