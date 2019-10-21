Common Mistakes in Blackjack

Practice makes perfect, right? Not exactly. I mean, the world’s best tennis players work endlessly on their serves, yet they smash so many of them into the net in a match. It’s the same deal with blackjack: even if you play the game religiously, you most likely make mistakes. (You’re human, right?) But the good news is, you can eliminate a lot of the rookie errors by becoming aware of them. So, let’s look at three common mistakes in online blackjack.

Not Enough Blackjack Knowledge

Blackjack’s an easy game to learn and because the house edge in most games is very low (0.5%), it’s often regarded as the casino game that’s easiest to win. Unfortunately, while all of that may be true, many of us lack basic knowledge of the game. For instance, millions of people sit down to play blackjack without a full understanding of the rules or basic strategy. Of course, this isn’t a problem when money isn’t involved. But when it is, you’re basically throwing your money away. Therefore, before you sit down for your next cash game, play some free games online to familiarise yourself with the rules and then study some basic strategy charts to learn how to play any hand.

The Wrong Casino Table

Whether it’s because they don’t see the rules, are in a rush to play or simply couldn’t be bothered reading the fine print, people tend to sit at the wrong table in blackjack. And before they know it, they’re bust (in more ways than one). To avoid making this basic error, find out the basic rules of a table before you sit down. In particular, watch out for things like the minimum bet, the payout for a blackjack and for restrictions on splitting, surrendering and doubling down. Then, choose the table that matches your needs, financially, and offers you the most freedom with your cards.

Problems With Aces

Aces tend to trip up players more than any other card in blackjack. Part of the reason for this lies in the ace’s power, no doubt, as it’s only card in the game with two values (1 or 11). Many people forget about the lower value option and thus limit their chances in a hand. So, every time you receive an ace, consider both totals. Let’s say you get an ace and a 7, for instance. This could be calculated as 8 or 18 and the former may be more useful to you if the dealer’s up-card is a 9 or 10. But people don’t just have problems with the card’s values; aces also mess up insurance bets. For example, many players sitting on a blackjack opt for insurance when the dealer’s up card is an ace. This is a mistake as insurance only serves to increase the house edge.

Final Thoughts on Mistakes in Blackjack

So, to avoid making some of the most basic errors in blackjack, study the game, choose a suitable table and be extra careful with every ace.