You have a right to compensation for any physical injury caused by another person’s negligence. However, some injuries are more prevalent than others.

This guide examines some common injuries covered under New Jersey personal injury law. If you have suffered an injury not on this list, you can talk to your lawyer to see if it is covered.

Soft Tissue Injuries

Soft tissue injuries are prevalent in accidents. These are injuries sustained by the body’s connecting and supportive structures, such as the muscles, ligaments, and tendons, usually due to a traumatic event such as falling, being hit by an object, or, in some cases, repetitive movements.

Soft tissue injuries include sprains, strains, contusions, tendinitis, and whiplash. These injuries can occur in any accident and have a relatively short recovery period.

Head Injuries

Head injuries can be superficial or internal. Superficial injuries can include cuts, bruises, lacerations, etc., which in most cases may not pose significant risks. Internal injuries go beyond the head’s superficial parts to affect the brain or the skull.

Brain injuries fall into two main categories: concussions or mild traumatic brain injury and traumatic brain injuries. A concussion occurs when the brain matter is smashed inside the skull and suffers some injury but not as significant.

Traumatic brain injuries(TBI), on the other hand, result from blunt force trauma to the head but also include injuries caused by penetrative objects. TBIs are among the severest injuries sustained and require extensive treatments.

Fractures

Fractures are also quite prevalent in accidents and are covered under personal injury law. Fractures can affect any bony part of the body, from the skull to the arms, feet, ribs, etc. The severity of fractures depends on the type of fracture.

Simple fractures present are relatively easy to treat and present as clean cracks in the bone. Compound fractures are more pronounced, with pieces of broken bones piercing the skin. Most compound fractures are correctable through surgery and a realignment of the bone.

The most complex form of fracture is a comminuted fracture, where the bone shatters into multiple fragments. In most cases, patients with comminuted fractures have to undergo amputations.

Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinal cord injuries rank pretty high on the severity of injury chart. The higher a spinal cord injury is on the spine, the more impact it has on a victim’s life. There are two primary types of spinal cord injuries: complete and incomplete.

A complete spinal cord injury involves:

The severance of the nerves from the point of injury downwards.

Affecting feeling and movement in parts below the affected area, and in most cases.

Results in permanent disability.

In an incomplete spinal cord injury, the nerves are not severed completely. So, the victim will retain some feeling and movement in parts below the injury. There are no guarantees for a full recovery after an incomplete spinal cord injury, but the odds are far much better.

Getting a Lawyer for Your Personal Injury Claim

“Every type of injury requires a special approach to damage valuation. So when filing a lawsuit, you want to find a lawyer who is knowledgeable not only about the type of accident you are suing for but also about the type of injury,” says New Jersey personal injury lawyer Andrew Statmore of Fredson Statmore Bitterman.

For example, a car accident lawyer can handle any car accident claim. However, a car accident lawyer who has fought and won claims for victims who suffered spinal cord injuries will be a more appropriate choice if you have suffered a similar injury.