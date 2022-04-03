Coins Royal Review – Crypto, Copy Trading & More [2022]

Online Trading Platforms

The world has quickly shifted to online trading from offline or physical trading with the advent of new technology. With multiple benefits and a variety of products offered by one broker, growing your investments has become more accessible. Most platforms offer leverage to allow the client to get maximum value from building their portfolio. Similarly, new and upcoming trade products such as cryptocurrencies allow the investor to grow their wealth with minimal funding.

What is Cryptocurrency?

The term may sound complex, but it’s very simple. A digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography. The plus side is that it is nearly impossible to counterfeit or double spend. Bitcoin, launched in 2008, was the world’s first cryptocurrency and to date the most influential, widely accepted and widely known.

Over time, other cryptocurrencies have gained popularity, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, EOS and ZCash. They are not regulated by any banks or central government but blockchain technology ensures security.

Online Trade of Cryptocurrency

As you might be aware, stocks, indices, forex and commodities are widely traded via online trading platforms. As technology advances, Cryptocurrency also found its way to the online trading sphere.

Crypto is traded via two ways:

CFD’s- you speculate on the price of the crypto on the market or Purchasing a particular crypto currency such as Bitcoin as a long term investment hoping it increases in value.

However, their trade can be equally risky as lucrative. As evident by the recent crypto crash.

Online Trading Platform: Coins Royal

An up and coming trading platform, Coins Royal is an investment firm operating as a global broker. They offer a multitude of trade products, including cryptocurrencies. Some of their offered trade products include:

Forex

Stocks

Indices

Raw Materials

Spot Metals

Energy

They are regulated tightly and follow strict guidelines for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

Platforms Offered by Coins Royal

Coins Royal allows trading from your desktop or mobile. With a user friendly web platform, access to finance markets is smooth. Real time synchronization ensures your decision making is always accurate to the nearest second. Their mobile application is available for download on iOS and Android.

Types of Trading Accounts

With Coins Royal, they understand that every user journey is different.

They offer the following platforms for every individual’s needs:

Trading accounts for Beginners

Trading accounts for Top Traders

Exclusive Trading Accounts

Therefore, within their trading platforms, they have different types of accounts to cater to your crypto, forex, equity and CFDs trading needs.

What Are The Benefits of Trading With Coins Royal?

Additional Features

Even the most basic Coins Royal account gets access to a wide range of trading tools.

Coins Royal accepts Visa, Mastercard and wire transfers to fund your trading account.

Withdrawals are processed immediately thereby allowing clients access to their funds 24/7.

Plus, lowest spreads in the industry means you can upgrade your trading account at minimal cost.

The Disadvantages of Trading with Coins Royal

Everything has its downsides. Since investments based on speculation are risky, there is always a risk of loss. If you choose a basic trading account with Coins Royal, that platform has very simple features.

Similarly, to obtain access to exclusive trading spreads and commissions, you need to level up to at least a better account that comes with a higher minimum deposit level. This makes it very difficult for small size investors to start their trading journey that maximizes their wealth.

Furthermore, withdrawals are not processed for free, there is a small fee. Free withdrawals are only for long term clients with sizeable investments. This makes it costly for smaller players to withdraw small chunks of their earnings.

Final Verdict on Coins Royal

Overall, they seem to be a well regulated, well established broker. They comply with Anti-Money laundering(AML), and combating financing of terrorism (CFT) regulations to protect client data and funds.

They have employed state of the art software for their trading platform in order to ensure lightning speeds of execution.

They offer different trading platforms (web or mobile) for their clients based on individual preferences.

On the whole, in terms of safety of customer data, security of funds and ease of withdrawals, they are a reliable broker in the online financial markets sphere.

