Coins-Capital Review- A Well Developed Platform Powering the Brokerage House [2022]

We are in the era of quick execution. Technology, with all its benefits, has offered us one thing we all crave: speed. Whether it is your internet connection, that YouTube video, your commute to the office, your car, your mail, your correspondence, we all want it to be quick and fast.

Speed is sublime in the financial services industry. It differentiates a good brokerage platform from a great brokerage platform.

The On Boarding Process With Coins-Capital

We did the research so you don’t have to. We chart the steps involved to start your investment journey with Coins-Capital.

Step 1: Registration

Registration involves a simple feedback form filled and sent via their website. Comprising of your name, date of birth, email address and registered mobile number. Once the form is sent through, you will receive an email to verify your email address. Once you are done doing that, you can choose to pick an appointment with their financial consultants.

Step 2: Appointment

The appointment with their financial consultant can be either on telephone or video call. Whichever the client preference may be. During this appointment, which lasts one hour in general, the consultant will ask a number of questions. These questions range from your existing broker (if any), your source of income, your experience trading financial products, your credit score etc.

Furthermore, the consultant will also ask if you have any preferences in trading or would like to have access to trade tools in order to trade better. This conversation is solely to deduce which trading account would suit the client better.

Step 3: Agreement

Once the client has discussed things in detail with the consultant, they will send over an agreement and a document checklist. This agreement details client rights and facilities and also mentions fees, spreads and commissions on part of Coins-Capital.

The document checklist includes the standard requirements of proof of identification, proof of income and proof of residential address.

The Trading Journey Begins With Coins-Capital

Now that your account is live, you can start trading almost immediately! The financial consultant will have discussed in depth regarding the trading account best suited to your needs. The account types are the following:

The Trading Platform Employed By Coins-Capital

The great part about Coins-Capital is their platform. One thing any potential investor should be aware of is that the platform is key to your success and the broker’s success equally. If you choose a less than worthy platform, it can only lead to losses in the industry which is built on fast decision making.

Coins-Capital’s trading platform offers speedy decision-making ability. This is due to its real time updates. All prices are shown as they are and not a second late.

The trading platform offers premium security features, which means, your data and privacy are never at risk.

Products Offered by Coins-Capital

Now that you are aware about the features offered by Coins-Capital, you will be interested to know about what products you will have access to trade.

Coins-Capital is at par with the financial market and offers all the trending products.

These are:

Equity in blue chip companies (commonly also known as stocks and shares)

Stock Indices (DAX, CAC, FTSE 100)

Energy CFDS (contracting for differences)

Commodities (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper)

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple)

Are Their Disadvantages of Trading With Coins-Capital?

To put your mind at ease, yes there are downsides definitely, but they exist with every broker and are not restricted to Coins-Capital.

The biggest concern we found was that their account opening time is very lengthy. This is something Coins-Capital needs to work on. In their defence, they say it is to verify all background details to ensure a verified clientele.

Similarly, their spreads are on the higher side due to their prime platform performance.