Load your weapon and peek through the iron sights as you watch Call of Duty tournaments from home. If you want to jump into the action yourself, we’ve featured 5 of the best CoD betting sites that feature excellent CoD betting markets and even better bonuses!

BetOnline sniped its way to the top of our list, and you can kickstart your esports betting journey here with a bumper $1,000 bonus.

But we’ve reviewed four runners-up with equally exciting features. Now, let’s take a closer look at the best Call of Duty esports betting sites!

Best CoD Betting Sites Online

BetOnline : Best overall

Bovada : Low bonus wagering

Everygame : Competitive CoD odds

Thunderpick : Top crypto site

MyStake : Best CDL championship coverage

Wondering why these are the chosen few? Check out our reviews below to see the top features that make these the best CoD online betting sites.

1. BetOnline – Best CoD Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Plenty of CoD futures markets

100% BTC bonus up to $1,000

Accepts 16+ forms of crypto

24/7 chat, email + phone support

Excellent iOS & Android web app

25+ years online

Cons:

Skrill & Neteller don’t qualify for bonus

Lacks live CoD markets

BetOnline checks all the boxes with endless Call of Duty League markets, generous bonuses, flexible banking options, triple-tiered customer support, and flawless mobile compatibility.

Betting Markets: 5/5

BetOnline is known for hosting competitive odds, and they’ve been a recognized industry leader for 25+ years.

More than two decades later, they’ve decided to dominate the Call of Duty esports scene with in-depth futures markets. They have excellent odds for Atlanta FaZe & Toronto Ultra.

Right now, you can bet on which teams will reach the final and win the CDL championship! They also have competitive odds for regular season winners, and you can create your own prop bets using the sidebar. Did we forget to mention that you can watch all the action live using Twitch?

Deposit Bonus: 4.95/5

BetOnline is rolling out the red carpet for cash and crypto esports bettors!

Use the promo code “BET1000” with your first cash deposit of $55 or more and enjoy a 50% match up to $1,000. Or, enter the code “CRYPTO100” with your first BTC deposit and double your first deposit up to $1,000!

Their cash bonus comes with 10x wagering requirements, and their crypto match is attached to slightly higher 14x wagering requirements. Both promotions feature a 30-day expiration period.

Payment Methods: 4.95/5

BetOnline’s banking menu is unbelievably flexible – they accept credit/debit cards, bank wires, money orders, P2P transfers, and 16+ forms of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, Litecoin, ETH, ADA & Bitcoin Cash are some of their most popular banking options, and you can deposit just $20 via most methods.

Crypto withdrawals are the fastest and most convenient option, with limits ranging from $20 to $100,000 per transaction. By comparison, fiat players can withdraw between $50 and $25,000.

Customer Support: 4.95/5

BetOnline goes the extra mile with 24/7 live chat, email, and phone-based support.

You’ll enjoy quick replies around the clock, and their dedicated team responds to chat inquiries in seconds.

They also have three separate emails for their poker, casino, and general sportsbook sections.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

You won’t have to sacrifice storage space to use BetOnline from the palm of your hand. Just log onto their instant-play website and enjoy a vast selection of CoD markets from anywhere!

Their interface is surprisingly easy to navigate, and our team didn’t notice any lag while placing bets.

2. Bovada – Top CoD Betting Site for Low-Wagering Bonuses & Promos

Pros:

11+ CDL betting markets

Low 5x wagering requirements

75% BTC bonus up to $750

50% cash match up to $250

24/7 chat and email support

1-hour payouts

Cons:

No live bets for CoD League

Dual + late lines on occasion

Bovada is making its mark on the esports industry with player-friendly bonuses, an immersive instant-play app, top-notch support, and up-to-the-minute coverage for all things Call of Duty.

Betting Markets: 4.95/5

The CDL championship is upon us, and Bovada has made it their personal mission to cover all the action with a fine-toothed comb.

They’re undercutting the competition with odds that offer more for less, and they generally post their most competitive lines right before an event begins.

While there have been some complaints of dual lines for skilled gamblers, you’d have to reach six-figure territory before you start noticing less attractive odds. They don’t have live CoD betting markets at the moment, but we’d expect that to change as the championship final grows closer.

Deposit Bonus: 4.95/5

Use the promo code “BTCSWB750” and get a 75% match bonus up to $750 when you deposit with Bitcoin. Alternatively, credit card users will receive a 50% match up to $250.

On the bright side, you’ll have 30 days to satisfy minimal 5x wagering requirements and cash out the profits.

Realistically, you won’t find lower playthroughs anywhere else. BetOnline offers 10x wagering requirements, and many platforms aim higher. At Bovada, you’re getting more for your money!

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

Bovada doesn’t accept quite as many cryptocurrencies as BetOnline, but as one of the best crypto casinos and sportsbooks, Bovada has the main tokens on lock. You can make deposits with BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH, USDT, or a credit/debit card.

They process and deliver crypto withdrawals within an hour or less, but cash payouts typically take 2 – 4 days to reach your account.

You can request as little as $10 using crypto or $20 via MatchPay, and limits are set to $9,500 per transaction. However, you’re allowed to receive back-to-back BTC payouts.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Like BetOnline, Bovada offers 24/7 support through live chat, or you can choose to send their team an email.

Live chat is faster, as you’ll receive quicker replies within minutes. Still, our team enjoyed quick and professional feedback on all fronts!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

Bovada doesn’t have a downloadable app, but their instant-play website mimics the functionality we’d expect from a polished application.

Instant loading speeds, an easily navigable interface & one-tap withdrawals come standard: you’ll have a world of new possibilities in your front pocket.

3. Everygame – Best CoD esports Betting Site for Competitive Odd

Pros:

Lowest vig lines for CoD

Solid, 40-year reputation

Bonuses worth up to $1k

24/7 chat & email support

Excellent mobile interface

Cons:

Phone support is callback only

Fiat players can only get $500

Everygame, formerly known as Intertops, accepted the world’s first-ever online sports bet. Four decades later, they’re still going strong with a fresh new focus on Call of Duty championships.

Betting Markets: 4.85/5

Everygame earned a stellar reputation for offering the lowest vig on their odds, allowing loyal sports bettors to keep more of what they’ve won. Nothing has changed in that department since 1983, but they’re shifting the focus to esports – more specifically, Call of Duty League.

While their live markets and money lines are a tad sparse at the time of writing, they reserve their odds for the last minute.

So you can expect more action towards the final rounds of the CDL championship. In the meantime, check out their futures markets!

Deposit Bonus: 4.85/5

Everygame has plenty of special offers on deck, and we’re going to explore their crypto bonus first. Use the promo code CRYPTO1K and claim a 50% match bonus up to $1,000 with low, 8x wagering requirements. You’re restricted to wagering on minimum odds of -200 (1.5) or higher.

Cash bettors will enjoy a 100% first deposit match up to $500 with the same 8x playthrough and minimum odds restrictions.

Just use the promo code WELCOME500 to bet on upcoming events!

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

Everygame accepts deposits made through VISA, MasterCard, Discover, AMEX, Lightning BTC, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ecoPayz, PaySafeCard, and eZeeWallet.

You’re able to deposit as little as $5 per transaction using cryptocurrency, which is vastly accommodating to low-stakes players.

On the bright side, P2P transfers start from as little as $20 per transaction. Crypto withdrawals begin from $100 and fiat payouts have a $150 minimum.

For those who are into crypto online gambling, you’ll be glad to hear that BTC & LTC payouts have no costs. However, wire transfers come with a $50 fee.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

At the moment, Everygame only has 24/7 live chat and email support for their players.

Although their phone support line is for callbacks only, they live up to their storied reputation with speedy and helpful replies from real people. Finally, use their live chat feature to schedule a phone call.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Like most online sportsbooks, Everygame doesn’t have a traditional mobile app.

However, they designed their website from a mobile-first perspective to accommodate busy bettors! You can browse through odds, make deposits, get exclusive promos & request payouts from anywhere.

4. Thunderpick – Best Call of Duty Betting Site for Cryptocurrency Users

Pros:

In-depth CoD League markets

Instant crypto payouts

100% bonus up to $500

24/7 chat + email support

Modern instant-play site

Cons:

No phone support available

Shortage of live bet markets

Thunderpick is one of the new kids on the block, but they’re not to be underestimated. As one of the only dedicated crypto sportsbooks, they promise instant and fee-free transactions for users.

Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Ready your aim and take fire at Thunderpick’s latest Call of Duty League betting markets!

You’ll find competitive odds for the Stage 1 Major Qualifiers, and they’re following the action until the winner has been announced. If you’re feeling frisky, bet on the first-place team ahead of time!

They don’t have any live markets available right now, but that will change at a moment’s notice.

Thunderpick displays American odds by default, but you can mess around with the odds format and match start time format by clicking the miniature gear icon on the right side of your screen.

Deposit Bonus: 4.8/5

You don’t need a promo code required to get a piece of the action at Thunderpick — they’ll double your first deposit up to $500, and you’ll only have to satisfy 10x wagering requirements.

There are no odds restrictions to mention, giving you free reign over the latest CDL championship matches.

Thunderpick releases game-specific promotions on a dime, so be on the lookout for those. You can also refer a friend to join Thunderpick, and you’ll score up to 30% of the money they spend.

If you know a few big spenders who love sports betting, consider yourself lucky.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

As a dedicated Bitcoin casino and sportsbook, Thunderpick accepts 8+ forms of cryptocurrency. Deposit and withdraw funds using BTC, BCH, USDT, ETH, BNB, DOGE, Litecoin, Ripple, TRON, and more.

You must deposit $20+ to claim their 100% match up to $500, and payouts begin from just $10.

High rollers can request a maximum of $50,000 per week, and VIP bettors will enjoy larger limits at Thunderpick’s discretion. Of course, all transactions are fee-free & delivered within minutes.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Thunderpick doesn’t have a phone support hotline, but this Call of Duty online betting site has covered all the bases with 24/7 live chat and email contact options.

If you’re the kind of person who’d rather DIY their problem, Thunderpick’s in-depth FAQ section (and free, informative blog) has all the answers you need.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Having launched in 2017, Thunderpick is one of the newest sportsbooks to hit the market.

You can expect immediate loading speeds, lag-free browsing, and fluid animations on their website. There’s no external software download required to bet on Call of Duty League from anywhere!

5. MyStake – Top Call of Duty Betting Site for Tournament Variety

Pros:

Exclusive League odds

100% bonus up to $500

Use 8+ forms of crypto

Dedicated Discord server

24/7 chat + email support

Cons:

Can be hard to navigate the interface

Mobile site feels cramped

MyStake has been making waves in the sports betting industry since 2020, and they’ve quickly become one of the most popular sportsbooks for the Call of Duty franchise, with top-notch odds and great bonuses for days!

Betting Markets: 4.7/5

MyStake is a top Bitcoin sportsbook, and they’ve left their mark on the Call of Duty esports scene with excellent live markets.

Cast your predictions in the middle of a round, bet on single money lines, or check out their League futures! They cover more teams than any other brand.

In addition to fan favorites like Atlanta FaZe and the LA Guerillas, they promise an international perspective with odds for SK Gaming and Rare Atom. Flex your esports knowledge with global teams and keep your eyes peeled for upsets during the CDL championship finals!

In fact, all of MyStake’s offerings can be a bit of a double-edged sword. There’s so much to see here, including detailed info on each upcoming match, that it can take several clicks to get where you want to go — something that can be a pain during live betting.

Deposit Bonus: 4.75/5

MyStake has 17+ ongoing promotions for sports and casino bettors, so allow our team to block out the noise.

They’re giving away a 100% bonus up to $500 for esports enthusiasts. All crypto deposits are eligible for 10% cashback, and you’ll get one free wager for every three bets made.

If you thought MyStake’s generosity stopped here, you’re sorely mistaken. Once you’ve played through your esports bonus, come back for seconds and enjoy a 35% reload match up to $350!

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

You can use a VISA, MasterCard, Neteller, Diners Club International, WebMoney, PaySafeCard, Skrill, Neteller, MiFinity, Astropay, Interac, JCB, ecoPayz, and 8+ forms of crypto to deposit with MyStake.

They accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT, ETH, DOGE, Ripple, DASH, TRON, and more!

All new sign-ups must deposit $20 or more to claim MyStake’s 100% esports betting bonus, and payouts begin from $20 per transaction.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

You can get in touch with a real person at MyStake using their 24/7 live chat feature, dedicated Discord server, and email hotline.

Their chat team responds to inquiries within a few minutes, and their Discord server unlocks player-to-player chat capabilities with 15,000+ verified users!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

MyStake’s website works flawlessly on iOS and Android devices, but we’d recommend holding your phone sideways for the best online sports betting experience.

Their interface feels a bit cramped, especially if you’re rocking a retro smartphone with a small screen. Other than that, we have no complaints!

How We Ranked the Best CoD Esports Betting Sites

CoD Betting Markets

We gave a higher ranking to Call of Duty betting sites with the widest range of markets and the most comprehensive tournament coverage.

From Call of Duty World League to Black Ops: Cold War, there’s a world of game modes to explore. Our team prioritized esports sites with live markets.

Welcome Bonus & Promos

Before you start betting on different esports tournaments for Call of Duty, you’ll take advantage of free bet credits with your first deposit.

Our team prioritized the best esports betting sites with generous bonuses, favorable playthroughs, accessible deposit minimums & reasonable expiry periods.

Available Payment Methods

The best Call of Duty betting sites prioritize your convenience and safety with versatile banking options.

You can make deposits with all major debit cards, several e-wallets & numerous forms of cryptocurrency. We gave a higher ranking to esports betting sites with the fastest payouts.

Customer Support Options

You’d hope never to need customer support when you’re betting on esports games or live betting games, but you’ll be happy to have them at your disposal if something goes wrong.

Customer support can make or break your betting experience! We prioritized sites with 24/7 chat, email, and phone support.

Mobile Betting Compatibility

International CoD tournaments happen when you’re at work, running daily errands, or relaxing at home.

Regardless, you won’t have to worry about missing the best esports odds because you couldn’t get to a computer in time: the best gambling sites work flawlessly on iOS & Android devices!

Why Is BetOnline the Best Call of Duty Esports Betting Site?

Call of Duty betting (and esports betting) aren’t exclusive to BetOnline, but they offer the widest selection of markets and industry-leading bonuses. Here’s why they’re our 1st recommendation:

Unmatched Reputation: BetOnline went live over 25 years ago, which means they’ve had two decades to refine their sportsbook for a mainstream audience. They’ve exceeded expectations & positioned their brand as the premier destination for esports by going the extra mile in every department.

Comprehensive Coverage: From local qualifiers to the CoDM world championship tournament, BetOnline has a seemingly endless number of money lines and futures markets surrounding all things Call of Duty. They also promise some of the highest-paying CoD odds we’ve ever seen.

Industry-Leading Bonuses: BetOnline will match your first cash deposit by 50% up to $1,000 when you use the promo code “BET1000”. If you’d rather use Bitcoin, they’ll cover the network fees and double your money up to $1,000 when you use promo code “CRYPTO100” instead!

Why Should I Use Call of Duty Esports Betting Sites?

Although BetOnline is our #1 recommendation in 2024, all our top picks have something special to offer. Bovada has the lowest wagering requirements, and Everygame rises above the pack with industry-leading Call of Duty odds. Finally, Thunderpick caters to Bitcoin bettors!

Here are some of the perks you’re guaranteed when you use the best esports betting sites to bet on Call of Duty online:

Place Wagers From Home: The best Call of Duty betting sites are fully compatible with your smartphone, allowing you to wager on upcoming tournaments and watch live-streamed action from anywhere! You can also make deposits and receive withdrawals at the touch of a button.

Enjoy Excellent Bonuses: Brick-and-mortar sports betting venues don’t usually give away free bet credits, but our top picks reward new sign-ups with percentage-based bonuses. Bovada will match your first BTC deposit by 75% up to $750 when you use the promo code “BTCSWB750”.

Use Cash or Cryptocurrency: Top esports betting platforms are flexible enough to accept fiat and crypto wagers. Whether you’re maxing out your AMEX (don’t do this) or offloading some of that DOGE you almost forgot about, it’s incredibly convenient to deposit and withdraw funds.

Guide to CoD Betting Online – FAQ

How Does CoD Betting Work?

Call of Duty betting works by allowing you to bet on popular esports teams competing in Call of Duty tournaments. You can also wager on certain players’ stats regardless of the final outcome!

The best esports betting sites feature competitive odds for a wide range of CoD events. Bet on Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty League, Black Ops: Cold War, Modern Warfare, CoD mobile, and more! Some esports betting sites even give you the chance to place your bets mid-game.

What Is the Most Popular CoD Gaming Team?

Right now, Atlanta FaZe is the most popular (and most successful) Call of Duty gaming team. In 2021, they established their reputation as one of the most dominant CoD teams in the business.

Enjoying a 34 – 7 overall record and three major wins on top of a world championship victory cemented Atlanta FaZe as the premier esports betting team. In 2023, they continued their win streak and ranked well above opposing teams like Optic Texas, Toronto Ultra & the LA Thieves.

Which CoD Betting Site Has the Best Bonus?

Bovada has the best bonus of any Call of Duty betting site. They blend low playthroughs and a reasonable expiry period with generous deposit matches for cash and crypto bettors alike!

For starters, they’ll match your first cash deposit by 50% up to $250 – there’s no promo code for this offer, so be sure to activate your bonus in the cashier.

BTC bettors can use the promo code BTCSWB750 with their first crypto deposit and claim a 75% match worth up to $750 in free bets!

You’ll have 30 days to satisfy low, 5x wagering requirements and withdraw your CoD winnings.

Our Comparison of the Top 5 Call of Duty Esports Betting Sites

BetOnline: BetOnline is the best Call of Duty betting site. They host competitive future markets, feature up-to-the-minute coverage, and offer Twitch-sponsored live streaming on all the latest Call of Duty events.

Bovada: Bovada claims to be America's largest online sportsbook, and they've furthered their excellent reputation with the industry's best bonuses. Aside from hosting tons of markets on Call of Duty League, they're promoting a 75% match up to $750 with low, 5x wagering requirements.

Everygame: Formerly known as Intertops, Everygame originally opened in 1983. Four decades later, they've maintained their popularity by offering the lowest vigs and the most competitive CoD odds.

Thunderpick: Thunderpick is new, shiny, and loaded with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a polished crypto sportsbook. Flawless mobile compatibility, instant withdrawal speeds, and popular CoD markets come standard! They'll also match your first deposit by 100% up to $500.

MyStake: MyStake is diving deep into the CDL championship tournament with incredible odds, unique prop wagers, and live betting markets. Before the action begins, explore futures or bet on the FaZe clan to emerge victorious.

How to Sign Up & Place CoD Bets Online

If you’re ready to take advantage of the best CoD betting odds and make your mark on the Call of Duty esports scene, follow our simple guide to sign up and claim bonuses with our top picks.

1. Choose An esports Betting Site

Choose a sports betting site (our top pick is BetOnline ).

Click on “Sign Up” and fill out the registration form.

2. Create A New esports Betting Account

Enter your email address and create a password.

Choose your preferred currency and click “Next.”

Fill out the second form with any required details.

Accept the T&Cs and click “Sign Up” once more.

3. Verify Your Email Address

Check your email inbox for a new message.

If you don’t see anything, check your spam.

Click the link inside to confirm your email.

4. Deposit & Claim Your Welcome Bonus!

Click on the green “Deposit” button.

Select a payment method from the list.

Toggle the “Use Bonuses” switch in the cashier.

Follow the on-screen instructions to deposit funds.

Use your welcome bonus to bet on Call of Duty!

Call of Duty Betting Tips, Predictions & Strategies

Before you dive in with the best esports betting sites for CoD betting, read through our Call of Duty betting predictions and tips for new sign-ups!

We’ve explained how to make the most of your esports gambling experience.

Bet on Popular Teams: Atlanta FaZe is the most popular CoD team right now, but Optic Texas and Toronto Ultra might cause a massive upset at this year’s CDL championships. FaZe might be the fan-favorite for good reason, but other popular teams make fantastic underdog wagers.

Explore Unique Wagers: At the top esports betting websites, you can bet on factors beyond the outright winner of an event. Try to find prop wagers for specific players, which can result in a payout regardless of whether or not your team wins. For example, you could wager on which team will get the most kills in a game.

Don’t Forget About Bonuses: Finally, don’t forget about online sportsbook promotions. When leveraged correctly, a welcome bonus can help you save your hard-earned cash and give you all the more room to place informed wagers.

Ready to Dive into Call of Duty Betting Online?

If you’re a self-proclaimed Call of Duty expert, we don’t have to explain the satisfying feeling you get whenever an opposing team member perishes on the battlefield. The best Call of Duty sites offer live streaming via Twitch, competitive futures markets, great odds, and top-rated bonuses!

It’s no surprise that the CoD franchise has enjoyed heaps of well-deserved attention from esports fans, and you can win real money betting on the outcome of popular tournaments.

Take a break from your soldierly duties and get started with BetOnline.

No matter where you decide to bet on Call of Duty, be sure to have fun and wager responsibly.

