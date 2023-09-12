Cloud Computing Explained

Cloud computing is one of the most useful technologies you can leverage as a business owner. It is incredibly flexible, cost-effective, useful, and reliable, making it the ideal bedrock on which to scale your business upon.

It is likely that you already have a basic understanding of what cloud computing is and how it can be used. After all, your smartphone uses it to store your photos and messages, and you have probably used a streaming service, which uses cloud technology to store videos for you to watch on demand.

However, in truth this is just scraping the surface of what cloud computing is capable of. As an entrepreneur, it is your task to find out more about how cloud technology works, in order to find new and innovative ways to incorporate it into your business.

For instance, you could use it as a SaaS, to store your sensitive data, to communicate securely with colleagues or even as a way of integrating artificial intelligence applications into your company.

To help, here is a detailed rundown of cloud computing – from the key concepts to some of the advantages which could help you to take your company to the next level.

This is everything you need to know about cloud computing:

What is cloud computing?

Cloud computing is useful to pretty much anyone who uses the internet – especially business owners. It is essentially akin to renting your very own supercomputer for whatever requirements you have – without having to invest in buying, building or storing such a vast amount of computing power.

Cloud technology is run off of huge groups of remote servers that are positioned in secure locations around the world. It is a vast database of information and computing power, enabling you to store sensitive data, run applications and collaborate with colleagues remotely on demand.

This means that you can access these files or programs remotely from anywhere in the world, so long as you have the login credentials. You don’t have to manage the hardware, and you don’t have to worry about securing it (as long as you stay on top of your login details and who has access to it).

For example, one popular solution is Microsoft’s range of cloud products – including Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365. They are particularly well suited to business use because they enable you to be flexible on pricing and only pay for the services you use. This keeps your business flexible and cost-effective.

If you would like to find out more about the benefits of Microsoft Cloud Licensing, visit a vendor like bytes.co.uk.

The key concepts of cloud computing

There are a few key concepts of cloud computing which are worth knowing about.

For instance, you have the term ‘cloud’ itself. Think of it as a vast network of remote servers which are accessible over the internet, allowing you to store data on demand.

Then you have ‘virtualisation’. This is when you divide one physical server or computer into multiple virtual servers to maximise your efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

You might also hear the terms ‘public cloud’, ‘private cloud’ and ‘hybrid cloud’. This denotes the various types of cloud service. Public clouds are available readily across the internet from third party providers and is the computational equivalent of renting a product.

Private clouds, on the other hand, are like buying your own product or property – enabling full control over it. As you might have guessed, a hybrid cloud sits somewhere between the two.

Advantages of cloud computing

There are many advantages of using cloud computing. It enables your business to scale or decrease its level of dependence on the cloud on demand, to store your data securely, and to build your own applications on top of it.

It also means that you don’t have to worry about investing in servers on-site, which are expensive to set up and to secure.