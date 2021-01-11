Cloud Technology: What You Need To Know Going Into 2021

Cloud technology has come a long way in the last decade and can now be found in gaming, work environments and many other parts of our lives. However, with the effects of the ongoing pandemic, this is a trend that is only set to continue as remote working has seen a huge increase in the reliance on this technology as part of remote working programs. To help you understand the importance of this technology, we will be providing you with some of the key elements that you need to be aware of as we head into 2021.

Cloud Technology Transforms Remote Working

In the year 2020, the UK alone saw over 45% of its workforce beginning to work from home. This is a working condition that a number of us have seen continue in 2021 as the current state of the world shows a huge risk for working within the traditional office environment. This is where cloud computing comes in as this has allowed for a collaborative workspace for all workers regardless of where they are working from. It is this change to the landscape that has seen several other businesses putting plans in place for cloud migration all data across to the cloud.

Cloud Technology Can Protect You From New Security Threats

Another challenge that several businesses have faced in 2020 and into 2021 is the increased cyber risk of working from home. With all employees working from their own remote internet connections, there is more of a risk to company assets and other important information. Therefore, making sure that all company information is saved onto the cloud will aid in reducing this risk due to the secure saving location.

Cloud Computing Challenges The Traditional Office Environment In 2021

For many businesses around the UK, it was never even a possibility that their workforce could be working remotely. However, the use of cloud storage solutions and other technological advancements, it is now easier than ever before for workforces to work remotely. As a result, this has led to several businesses working remotely permanently and removing the need for a traditional office space. This is set to do wonders for the business as a whole as we move into remote working long term as a result of the pandemic.

AI And Cloud Computing Are Set To Collide In 2021

Along with all the other changes that cloud computing has facilitated, it is the use of AI and cloud storage that could do wonders for your business in 2021. Though these two technologies are already well integrated into one another, the continued use of AI is set to be a key enabler in the increase of speed as well as providing users with a secure, high-quality product regardless of the package that they have decided to purchase. This is set to be used for not only business purposes but also the integration of the cloud and AI in cloud gaming places. This is set to revolutionise the way we use the cloud and could do wonders for business in the long term.

With this being said, there are several ways that cloud computing is set to revolutionise every aspect of our lives as it continues to be used frequently throughout 2021. Where will you be starting with this integration process in your business?