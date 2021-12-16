Cloud Mining You Will Love: GMiners Review

Looking for a legit and really profitable place to mine cryptocurrency in the cloud? Take a look at one of the most promising Bitcoin platforms that might surprise you. Our spotlight is GMiners, the UK-based company that brands itself as ‘Home of cryptocurrency cloud mining’.

What is GMiners

Launched a few years ago in London, England, GMiners is a Bitcoin cloud mining service that provides globally now. A company was created by an international team of passionate crypto enthusiasts who see digital coins as the future of money and the global financial system.

GMiners owns several big data centers in Iceland, Kazakhstan, and Georgia. The company targets renewable (‘green’) energy sources to make the Bitcoin mining process safer and environmentally-friendly. State-of-the-art mining hardware is run by a professional engineer crew with in-depth knowledge of blockchain ecosystems. There is 99.98% uptime. It strongly prevents any downtimes and guarantees the high performance of the crypto mining process in GMiners’ data center parks.

Features

The minimum deposit amount is $250.

150% average profitability rate.

Personal manager for every customer.

Several one-year offers in stock.

Daily payments and instant withdrawal.

Credit cards accepted.

Referral program.

Bitcoin value charts in real-time.

How to start

It’s that easy to earn cryptocurrency on GMiners, and we are here to prove it. Follow this mini guide to start making money with one of the most trending British cloud mining providers.

Sign up in a few easy steps.

Get verified with zero effort.

Make the first deposit using the preferred payment method. You can read about supported payment methods on GMiners in the following.

Use the reward calculator to predict your passive income within the next twelve months.

Select an appropriate option and rent a miner. Cloud mining starts right away when you pay for your contract.

Get your daily rewards and withdraw funds. Or reinvest your money for increasing profit.

How to make a payment

The company enables customers to purchase cloud mining contracts via different payment methods. First of all, crypto investors can pay for their miners via any credit card or PayPal. You can also use one of the affiliated exchanges by filling out the payment form and confirming your transfer. Finally, any crypto wallets are accepted here. Make a deposit on GMiners with BTC if you already have it.

Withdrawals

Crypto investors dealing with GMiners note that the platform provides daily automated payments. If you want to get paid out, make a request in the Withdrawal section.

Payouts via credit card. Input card number, your name, and the amount you’re asking for. Note this payment method is only available for bank cards supporting the direct payments feature.

Payouts via bank transfer. Use your IBAN (international bank account number) to receive mined rewards. You have to specify your name and country as well.

Payouts via Bitcoin wallet. Suppose you want to withdraw rewards from cloud mining directly to your cryptocurrency wallet. In that case, you have to enter your Bitcoin address and amount. It’s elementary as it actually takes a couple of clicks.

Support

Feel free to contact the GMiners support team if you have questions about contract options, mining process, or withdrawals. Mind they are available round-the-clock. The average response time is something about twelve minutes. And for sure, we must note that every user gets a personal manager who will help to fix any issues in a few minutes. What a fresh idea!

Tools for an extra income

For those out there who want more, GMiners offers some extra features. First, you can join the affiliate program to increase your income in cryptocurrency by inviting your friends to mine Bitcoins. To join the deal, go find your referral link in the Account section. On the other hand, GMiners enables customers to reinvest their rewards to create increased passive income within the same duration period. And certainly, you can prolong your subscription to keep the mining process going.

Resume

Among numerous cloud mining companies, GMining seems like a bar of natural gold. With a UK-based provider, you get an opportunity to make a high profit by renting hash power to mine BTC. The company is definitely an excellent choice for beginner investors. As well as for experienced miners who search for trusted and gainful cloud mining websites.