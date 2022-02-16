(Welcome!Clenbuterol for sale – About Clenbuterol – Does It Really Work? clenbuterol cycle – clenbuterol before and after

If you’re in a rush then you can click here to skip to the part where I talk about my Clenbuterol results.) if you could pop some pills and watch the fat melt away.Life would be so much easier right?As human beings we’re always looking for a shortcut.It’s the way we’re wired.So it’s no surprise that every month 201,940 people search Google looking for information on Clenbuterol.

Could Clenbuterol be the fat burning wonder drug you need to get in the best shape of your life?To get the sort of physique that has people turning their heads to get another look at you?Or is it overhyped garbage?Here’s the thing:There’s a lot of stuff in this world I don’t know.How to change the tyre on a car for example.Yeah it’s embarrassing.But when it comes to using Clenbuterol I know my stuff.I’ve used it a lot over the years.So when IronJunkies.com asked me to write about it I jumped at the chance to help out.

Here’s what I’m going to be talking about in this post:

What is Clenbuterol And How Does It Work?

How To Use Clen

Example Cycles For Men And Women

Stacking Clenbuterol With T3

Clenbuterol FAQs

The Side Effects

My Results Using Clenbuterol

The Pros And Cons

Should You Use Clenbuterol?

Let’s get started:

What Is Clenbuterol?

Clenbuterol is a drug not a steroid.It’s main uses are:

As a bronchodilator (Helps animals and people breathe easier.)

As a fat burner.

It’s often referred to as the “cousin of ephedrine” which is another popular fat burner.Clen is commonly used in bodybuilding circles as a way to burn fat and retain muscle.A real quick history lesson:Clenbuterol first came about in the 1970’s.It was originally given to horses with breathing problems as a way to open up their airwaves to allow them to breathe easier.It was then discovered that it when given to cattle it helped them to lose body fat.This meant better meat.That’s why in places like Mexico there is often traces of Clenbuterol in meat.

Just ask Canelo Alvarez.

Anyway.Pretty soon bodybuilders learned that cows and horses were being given drugs that burned fat….and they wanted some too. With the upsurge of humans using Clen, scientists did some studies.They discovered that Clenbuterol is a beta-2-agonist.Which means it increases the production of adrenaline.This increase in adrenaline will cause your body temperature to rise.That’s why Clen users sweat a lot.It’s called thermogenesis.Thermogenesis will boost your metabolic rate and cause you to burn calories faster.Basically:Clenbuterol increases your body temperature and speeds up your metabolism so you burn calories faster.This leads to;

A rapid increase of fat burning.

More energy and determination.

Improved workouts.

Appetite suppression

Burn bodyfat.

Preserve muscle.

How To Use Clenbuterol

Before I tell you how to use it I want to talk about who should definitely not use it.You should not use Clenbuterol if;

You are pregnant.

You have a bodyfat % above 25%. (If your body fat is above this then you need to go natural.)

You have a heart condition.

You have serious health issues.

You don’t like jail. (it’s illegal.)

Clenbuterol is a serious drug and if used the wrong way it will turn your life into a living hell.Clen comes in an oral version, liquid version and an injectible version.

The injections can lead to scarring and air bubbles to form in the blood.

The oral version can be harsh on the liver.

The liquid version isn’t recommended because it’s hard to get the dosing correct.

Most users will use the oral version.If you do decide to use it:

Don’t use it for longer than 12 weeks. Your body will build up a tolerance to it.

Use it in the morning. It’s a stimulant so taking it later in the day will lead to insomnia.

Supplement with taurine and potassium to prevent muscle cramps.

Don’t use more than 120mcg per day.

The liquid version isn’t recommended because it’s hard to get the dosing right.

Use as little as possible.

How To Take Clenbuterol w/Example Cycles

There are lots of different ways to use Clenbuterol.In this section I’m going to talk about the 3 most common.

The Pyramid Cycle

The 6 Week Cycle

The 12 Week Cycle

I’m going to give beginner, intermediate and advanced cycles for both men and women.Then I’m going to talk about stacking Clenbuterol with other steroids or drugs.There’s one thing you need to remember:Your body will build up a tolerance to Clen which is why you need to keep upping the dose.The problem is that the more you up the dose the higher the risk of side effects.Anyway:

The Clenbuterol Pyramid Cycle

One of the most popular ways to cycle Clen is to “pyramid” it.This strategy prevents your body from building up a tolerance.A pyramid cycle will last 2 weeks and then you take a 2 week break and come back to it.Here are some example pyramid cycles for men and women.Pyramid Cycles For Men:

Day Beginner Intermediate Advanced 1-3 20 mcg per day. 20 mcg per day. 40 mcg per day. 4-7 30 mcg per day. 40 mcg per day. 70 mcg per day. 8-11 40 mcgper day. 60 mcg per day. 100 mcg per day. 12-14 50 mcg per day. 80 mcg per day. 120 mcg per day.

Pyramid Cycles For Women:

Day Beginner Intermediate Advanced 1-3 20 mcg per day. 20 mcg per day. 40 mcg per day. 4-7 25 mcg per day. 30 mcg per day. 60 mcg per day. 8-11 30 mcgper day. 40 mcg per day. 80 mcg per day. 12-14 35 mcg per day. 50 mcg per day. 100 mcg per day.

6 Week Clenbuterol Cycles

A 6 week cycle can be used if you’re preparing for a show or if you’re in the last 4-6 weeks of a cutting phase and want to get rid of those last few stubborn pounds.A 6 week cycle isn’t really for newbies because it requires putting quite a lot of clen in your system with no break for 6 weeks.6 Week Cycles For Men:

Week Beginner Intermediate Advanced 1 20 mcg per day. 30 mcg per day. 40 mcg per day. 2 40 mcg per day. 50 mcg per day. 60 mcg per day. 3 60 mcgper day. 70 mcg per day. 90 mcg per day. 4 80 mcg per day. 90 mcg per day. 110 mcg per day. 5 100 mcg per day. 110 mcg per day. 120 mcg per day. 6 100 mcg per day. 110 mcg per day. 120 mcg per day.

6 Week Cycles For Women:

Week Beginner Intermediate Advanced 1 10 mcg per day. 15 mcg per day. 20 mcg per day. 2 20 mcg per day. 30 mcg per day. 40 mcg per day. 3 30 mcgper day. 45 mcg per day. 60 mcg per day. 4 40 mcg per day. 60 mcg per day. 80 mcg per day. 5 50 mcg per day. 75 mcg per day. 100 mcg per day. 6 50 mcg per day. 75 mcg per day. 100 mcg per day.

12 Week Clenbuterol Cycles

This is a more slow and steady approach where you up the dose every 2-3 weeks.Some people prefer this because you’re not rapidly moving up through the doses so you get the better experience each dose.12 Week Cycles For Men:

Week Beginner Intermediate Advanced 1-3 20 mcg per day. 40 mcg per day. 60 mcg per day. 4-6 40 mcg per day. 60 mcg per day. 80 mcg per day. 6-8 60 mcgper day. 80 mcg per day. 100 mcg per day. 8-10 80 mcg per day. 100 mcg per day. 110 mcg per day. 10-12 100 mcg per day. 120 mcg per day. 120 mcg per day.

12 Week Cycles For Women:

Week Beginner Intermediate Advanced 1-3 20 mcg per day. 20 mcg per day. 20 mcg per day. 4-6 30 mcg per day. 30 mcg per day. 40 mcg per day. 6-8 40 mcgper day. 45 mcg per day. 60 mcg per day. 8-10 50 mcg per day. 60 mcg per day. 80 mcg per day. 10-12 60 mcg per day. 75 mcg per day. 100 mcg per day.

Stacking Clenbuterol With T3

Advanced clen users will often stack it with other drugs and steroids.One of the most common stacks if Clenbuterol and T3 (Thyroid Hormone.)They will usually use Cytomel.Why’s that?Because higher levels of T3 speed up your metabolism further.People with low levels of T3 often find it hard to lose weight.This is advanced stuff so don’t stack Clenbuterol unless you really know what you’re doing!Warning: Taking T3 has been shown to be relatively low risk in men but for women has been shown to disrupt natural T3 production when they stop using it.

How To Stack Clen With T3

Whether you choose to follow a pyramid, 6 week or 12 week Clen schedule a simple formula to calculate how much T3 to consume is to multiply your Clen dosage by 0.75.So if you are taking 20 mcg of Clenbuterol per day then you would take (20 x 0.75) = 15 mcg per day of T3.And if you are taking 80 mcg of Clen per day then you would take (80 x 0.75) = 60 mcg per day of T3.

Clenbuterol Frequently Asked Questions

Do I still need to diet and exercise? Yes! Clenbuterol is powerful but if you want to get results you still need to reduce your calories and continue exercising.

How long can I use it for? No longer than 12 weeks.

How much weight can I expect to lose? If you reduce your calories and train hard 3-6lbs per week isn’t impossible.

Where can I buy Clenbuterol? I get asked this a lot. Unfortunatley I can’t say because that would be illegal.

What does Clenbuterol do? If all goes to plan it’ll increase your metabolic rate which helps you lose weight faster.

Does Clen help preserve muscle? Clenbuterol is muscle sparing yes.

Will it suppress my appetite? Clen will suppress your appetite a little but.

How much weight will I lose? In a 2 week cycle you can probably expect to lose 2-5lbs.

The Side Effects of Clenbuterol

This is important:There are some serious side effects to taking Clenbuterol that you need to be aware of.You only get one body so don’t skip this section because it’s important to know what could happen.

The Most Common Side Effects Of Clenbuterol

The single most common side effect of using Clen is shakes, especially in the hands. People will look at you as if you're an alcoholic suffering from withdrawal symptoms or something and they will ask you if you're ok, it's embarrassing. If you operate heavy machinery or work with sharp tools then stay away from Clen! Imagine drinking too much coffee times 10. Clenbuterol can give you some serious jitters and make your feel extremely nervous. Most users get this side effect at some point. Clenbuterol is a serious stimulant that has a half-life of between 24-36 hours, so it doesn't take a mathematician to work out that this can seriously destroy any chance of you getting a good night's sleep. Insomnia is less common than the shakes, but it still happens to a lot of users. Sleep is essential for testosterone production and health so if Clen is messing up your sleep then just stop using it or lower the dose. Most users of Clen take it in the morning as far away as bed time as possible. Headaches can be quite severe while using Clen Clenbuterol flushes out all the taurine and potassium from your body. This can lead to some excruciating muscle cramps. If you are going to use Clenbuterol then make sure you supplement with 3-5 grams of Taurine per day and 200-400mg of Potassium to prevent muscle cramping.

Increased sweating

Nausea

Nervousness

Panic attacks

Increased or irregular heartbeat.

Increased blood pressure.

There are reports that Clenbuterol can kill precious heart cells which can lead to heart disease and death. This side effect is less common but the use of Clenbuterol can lead to ventricular hypertrophy which is when the walls of the hearts left pumping chamber harden and thicken which can lead to death.

Conclusion on Side Effects: Clenbuterol is a powerful drug.The more serious side effects are quite rare but definitely a possibility.Almost everyone who uses Clen get’s the shakes and headaches.Oh yeah, and you can expect to sweat more too.Is there a way to avoid the side effects?Apart from lowering the dose. not really. Side effects are a part of using Clen if you want to burn fat.Fact: Clenbuterol is banned in almost all professional sports.

My Results Using Clenbuterol

Over the years I’ve used Clenbuterol a bunch of times.I’ve lost weight almost every time I’ve used it.But the truth is:It’s no miracle pill.It will help you burn calories faster but you still need to exercise and eat less for it to work.And every time I use it I get side effects like the shakes and pounding headaches.So does Clenbuterol work?Yes. It will definitely help you lose weight a little bit quicker.But is it really worth going through the side effects?I would say no.I’ve found a better way:

Clenbuterol Pros And Cons

Although I don’t recommend Clen there are some benefits to using it.Here are the ‘Pros and Cons’

Pros Cons Boosts your metabolism by 10-20% Expensive – Just 20 mcg can cost up to $1 Increases energy Almost everyone experiences side effects. Suppresses appetite Doesn’t actually help you burn that much more fat than you would naturally. Improves cardio and breathing Illegal Will help you burn an extra 3-5lbs per 2 week cycle and retain muscle. Most people will buy from the black market which is full of fakes.

Should You Buy And Use Clenbuterol?

Clenbuterol definitely works and if you're a competitor trying to burn off those last few lbs quickly then it may be for you.But in my opinion it isn't necessary for the average person and the 'cons' far outweigh the 'pros'.The truth is:As a fat burner Clenbuterol isn't all it's cracked up to be.It'll only help you burn a few extra pounds more than you would naturally.And almost everybody experiences side effects using it.That's why myself and many others are no longer using Clenbuterol.Instead, I recommend a natural alternative that's safe and powerful called Clenbutrol.So read my new Clenbutrol review here and learn how you can burn fat 3x faster with no cost to your health. If you've used Clenbuterol then let us all know your thoughts below:

Clenbuterol FAQs

Is Clenbuterol an anabolic steroid?

No, Clenbuterol is a medication that was developed for asthma and other breathing conditions. The fact it is often used by bodybuilders and fitness models, many of who also use anabolic steroids, suggests to some that it might also be a steroid, however this is not the case.

While Clenbuterol has shown in some animal studies to have an anabolic effect, there is no proof of this being the case in the human body. As such it is not a muscle building drug. Clenbuterol is useful for people who use anabolic steroids as well as those who don’t.

Is Clen dangerous?

This is a medication and as such your body is going to need to get used to you taking it. Starting with a very high dosage, say of 100mcg daily, is not recommended.

This is a powerful bronchodilator and stimulant and a sudden high dosage poses a serious risk to heart health, which is why incremental dosing is important and if consumed sensibly, Clen is not dangerous.

Clen should be started on a low dose of 20-40mcg daily and the recommendation is that the dose is slowly increased over the period of about two weeks, followed by a break then a continuation of the cycle if you choose to continue.

Will Clenbuterol show up on a drug test?

The legality of Clenbuterol differs around the world. In the USA, it has not been approved by the FDA for human use. The World Anti-doping Agency lists Clenbuterol as a prohibited substance so if you are tested under this agency’s rules, Clenbuterol will show in a test and be considered as prohibited.

It’s important to note that there are some reports of Clen being present as a result of contaminated meat, as this substance is known to be used to improve lean muscle in livestock although such use is illegal in the US and Europe.

Will Clenbuterol burn belly fat?

Clen does not target a particular area of the body to burn fat from. It will work to use stored fat as energy so if you are holding extra fat around the abdomen but are lean elsewhere, Clen can be effective in cutting abdominal fat when combined with targeted exercises and cardiovascular workouts.

Does Clenbuterol Work?

Yes; clenbuterol not only works, but is arguably the most potent fat burner in the world today.

However, it is bought on the black market where supplements are often tainted; thus it is difficult to know if you are getting the 100% real and authentic clenbuterol.

As a general rule, if you are not experiencing fat loss, or feeling your body temperature rise — it is not clenbuterol.