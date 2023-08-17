City Traders Imperium Full Review

When it comes to venturing into the world of professional trading, funded trader programs serve as a swift and accessible gateway. These programs offer an opportunity that transcends traditional prerequisites like degrees or substantial initial capital. Instead, they hinge on the willingness to learn and master trading skills, paving the path to success.

But with so many players in this crowded field, the task of selecting the best proprietary trading firm for a funded account might seem daunting. Amid all of the choices, some stand out.

So, the question beckons: Does City Traders Imperium (CTI) claim a spot among the elite providers of funded accounts? In our CTI prop firm review, we will take a deep dive into CTI, its offerings, and whether it aligns with your trading aspirations.

What is CTI?

Co-founded in 2018 by professional traders Daniel Martin and Martin Najat, CTI (City Traders Imperium) CTI is a forex prop firm located in London. Unlike other prop firms, CTI sets itself apart by prioritizing trader development.

CTI offers funded trading opportunities for individuals of varying skill levels. Their comprehensive approach includes improving trading psychology, offering managed trading accounts, and providing an attractive profit split.

Traders can engage in forex, commodities, and indices trading through CTI’s funding plans and accounts. Leveraging their unique challenge model, CTI offers aggressive scaling plans with leverage of up to 1:33.

CTI’s vision is to foster successful traders worldwide, focusing on skills and potential rather than financial capacity. CTI’s innovative approach combines education, funding, and supportive trading environments, making professional trading accessible to a wider audience.

How To Get Funding From CTI

Getting funded through City Traders Imperium (CTI) is refreshingly straightforward and flexible compared to other prop firms. Unlike many firms that follow a two-step process, CTI offers traders an instant funding option. A distinct advantage is CTI’s offer of a profit split that can reach up to 100% as traders progress through various phases of their journey.

CTI offers a range of account options, neatly divided into a few categories, each catering to different trading styles and preferences. As an aspiring trader seeking funding, you’ll have the choice between a 2-step challenge model, a 1-step instant funding program, or direct funding.

When it comes to applying for funding at CTI, traders encounter two options: Evaluation and Direct Funding. The Evaluation program necessitates traders to demonstrate consistency in their trading style over an extended period, typically lasting a minimum of 30 days.

Within the Evaluation program, the profit share stands at 50%, accompanied by an account growth target of 7%. The Evaluation phase might span a longer time frame compared to other funding providers, potentially reaching up to a year, it’s must be noted that this extended period doesn’t imply waiting for a full year to secure funding.

Instead, traders can become funded once they hit their profit targets and fulfill all requirements. This prolonged duration of the Evaluation program is tailored to accommodate traders who rely on more extended time horizons for their trading strategies.

The Direct Funding plans offer traders the opportunity to bypass the evaluation phase entirely and access funding right from the start. Upon securing funding and becoming a Portfolio Manager, traders can operate with a degree of flexibility, including periods of up to 2 months without any trading activity.

The profit share in this program ranges from 60% to 70%, and traders are expected to achieve an account growth target of 10%. CTI’s Direct Funding plans extend to trading in gold, forex, and indices, providing a more comprehensive range of trading options.

CTI Prop Firm Review: The Pros & Cons

Pros:

Competitive Profit Split: CTI offers a profit split that can soar up to an impressive 100%, providing traders with substantial earning potential.

Comprehensive Mentorship Programs: The firm’s emphasis on mentorship creates a fertile environment for both novice and experienced forex traders to grow their skills.

Diverse Trading Styles: CTI caters to a wide range of trading styles, allowing traders to leverage their strengths and preferences effectively.

Psychological Training Focus: CTI stands out by offering unique psychological training, helping traders manage emotions and mental challenges associated with trading.

Fair Challenge Program: The CTI challenge program adopts a balanced approach with no strict rules or time limits, fostering a conducive environment for traders to showcase their abilities.

Inclusivity for All Traders: CTI’s offerings accommodate traders of all experience levels, making it suitable for newcomers and seasoned traders alike.

Cons:

Limited Program Suitability: Some CTI programs might not align with all trading styles, so traders should carefully review program details to ensure compatibility.

CTI Fees

City Traders Imperium provides a range of pricing options tailored to different trading paths, making it accessible for traders with varying budgets. The Day Trading Challenge program, a 90-day journey split into two phases, features plans with costs ranging from $59 to $509.

For those opting for the Instant Funding service, entry starts at $99 for a $5,000 funded account. Traders can explore funded accounts with balances ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, with corresponding one-time payments varying between $299 and $5,999.

Check out this City Trader Imperium coupon code to receive discounts on your initial fees.

Final Thoughts

With its diverse range of funding options, innovative challenge programs, and focus on trader development, CTI has positioned itself as a viable avenue for both novice and experienced traders to thrive.

The flexibility in funding models, combined with its emphasis on education and psychology training, sets CTI apart as an institution dedicated to nurturing trading talent.

If you’re searching for a prop trading firm that offers a dynamic combination of funding programs, trader education, and profit-sharing potential, City Traders Imperium could very well be among the best prop trading firms to explore.

To get started with CTI today and take a step closer to reaching your trading goals, Click Here.



Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



